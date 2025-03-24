The bourbon world is an ever-evolving entity, and new labels are its primary agent of change. Every visit to your local bottle shop comes with the possibility of discovering something new to add to your home back bar. It could be a bourbon from a distillery you’ve never heard of before. It could be an intriguing new expression from a familiar brand. Whatever the case, it can cause an important question to ruminate in your bean: “Is this any good?”

Bar professionals ask this same question whenever a brand rep swings by their space and introduces them to a bevy of new bottles to populate their back bar. The ones that really make an impression not only wind up in their rotation, but they also become something to share with curious guests.

As new bottles continue to enter the market, we asked 15 bartenders to highlight which new bourbons impressed them enough to add to their back bars. This is what they had to say.

The Best New Bourbon That’s Earned a Spot on Bartenders’ Bars

Frank August Small Batch

Angel’s Envy Triple Oak

New Riff Single Barrel

Widow Jane Baby Jane

Rabbit Hole Dareringer

Kentucky Peerless Batch 4

Fierce & Kind Single Barrel Cask Strength Bourbon

Little Book The Infinite: Edition 1

Russell’s Reserve Single Rickhouse Camp Nelson B

Chattanooga Whiskey Batch 043

Legent Yamazaki Cask Finish

Wyoming Whiskey National Parks No. 4 Straight Bourbon Whiskey

“Frank August Bourbon has only been on the market since 2022, but it drinks like a classic. The nose is rich with caramel and baking spice. On the palate, you get a balance of vanilla, toasted oak, and just the right amount of heat. What really stands out is the finish: it’s long, smooth, and keeps you coming back for another sip. Plus, their minimalist bottle design looks great on the back bar, which never hurts.” —Mickey Stevenson, lead bartender, Four Walls, Nashville

“At Grand Army, we have found Widow Jane Baby Jane very easy to bartend with since we’ve had it [here]. The whiskey already has a lot of complexity due to the heirloom corn used to make it; that heirloom corn tasting note is something we like to capitalize on when using it in cocktails with other corn spirits. It really makes that note shine!”—Patty Dennison, head bartender, Grand Army Bar, Brooklyn

“Angel’s Envy Triple Oak is our latest addition to the bar shelf. What sets this expression apart from the rest of the core lineup is its unique blend of bourbons finished in three types of barrels sourced from Kentucky, France, and Hungary. Each oak complements the others in perfect harmony, locking in and highlighting the distinct nuances of each profile. It’s a great conversation starter, and without a doubt it’s been an easy win with our clientele.” —Vadim Morozov, executive assistant manager of food, beverage, and culinary services, Casa don Alonso, St. Louis

“New Riff Single Barrel. Distilled using a high-rye mash bill and bottled at cask strength, this whiskey has all the classic bourbon flavors I love with a nice amount of cinnamon and rye spice.” —Joe Baccellieri, director of food & beverage, Wye Oak Tavern at Visitation Hotel, Frederick, Md.

“One of the most exciting new bourbons we’re bringing on is from the Rabbit Hole line, and it’s called Dareringer. It’s a super-premium straight bourbon whiskey crafted by aging fine wheated bourbon in alligator char barrels before resting it in hand-made Pedro Ximenez sherry casks from Spain’s renowned Casknolia Cooperage. The result is a rich, complex flavor that stands out.” —Tony Goodman, bar manager, Madrina, Webster Groves, Mo.

“Kentucky Peerless Batch 4. Kentucky Peerless is making some of the best whiskey out there right now, and they’re independent to boot. I’ve been a fan of theirs for a really long time, and the toasted barrel [bourbon] becoming part of their core lineup makes me so happy. The time in a second roasted barrel adds a great level of sweetness to a high-proof bourbon without masking any of the heat. Every guest we taste on it gets a second pour. Or a third. Or a fourth.” —Ben Wald, spirit specialist/head of beverage programming, The Flatiron Room, NYC

“Fierce & Kind Single Barrel Cask Strength Bourbon is a delicious spirit that holds its own against better-known bourbons. It’s also distilled by an up-and-coming minority- and women-owned California spirits brand that donates 25 percent of its profits back to underserved communities and other charities. Flavor-wise, this cask strength drinks easily despite its high proof, with a sweet nuttiness and long finish that unfolds beautifully when sipped slowly or stands up in a spirit-forward cocktail.” —Lauren Campbell, lead bartender and whiskey sommelier, Bing’s Bar, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.

“With our back bar so full of curated whiskey, we have a mantra of “facts tell and stories sell.” Little Book: The Infinite: Edition 1 is a perfect example of a whiskey done right that has a real reason to read the label on the back. In Little Book’s homage to the family trade of distilling, Freddie Noe has added three generations of bourbon ranging from 7 to 20 years, and a collaboration of his own — his father and grandfather’s blends — to create the first release of an annual tradition. This will form the base of an ‘infinite barrel’ to be added to every year in a new annual release. Great bourbon, great back story.” —Sean Fitzmaurice, owner, Reserve 101, Houston

“One of my favorite new bourbons on the back bar is Russell’s Reserve Single Rickhouse Camp Nelson B, a Kentucky straight bourbon that really shows how aging conditions shape a whiskey. Our bottle is from Camp Nelson B, pulled from the sixth floor of a nearly 60-year-old rickhouse. At 120.2 proof, it’s bold but surprisingly smooth, with notes of ripe peach, honey, and warm cherry. The detail and care at Russell’s are unmatched, and this bottle highlights how unique each barrel can be. Fun fact: temperature shifts of up to 15 degrees between rickhouse floors, giving each whiskey its own character. This one definitely stands out.” —Donnie Massingale, bartender, HomeMaker’s Bar, Cincinnati

“One of my favorite distilleries is a regional one: Chattanooga Whiskey. Their portfolio of flagship whiskeys is top-notch, but they also produce limited experimental batches. Their most recent [expression], Batch 043, is a pre-Prohibition-style bourbon and is outstanding. The entire process, from grain to glass, is meant to imitate Old-World, heritage techniques, and the result is an immaculate glass of bourbon. They’re even using a custom oak barrel that imitates pre-Prohibition cooperage. The bourbon itself is rich, complex, and completely unique, and one that I would put against most any bourbon on my shelves.” —Ryan Puckett, beverage director, Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown, Nashville

“Frank August Small Batch is a standout newcomer in the whiskey world, instantly recognizable for its sleek, minimalist bottle — perfect for a decanter. Beyond its design, the bourbon itself offers a beautifully balanced profile with notes of baking spice, oak, caramel, subtle tobacco, and a hint of cinnamon. Bottled at 100 proof, it’s an excellent choice for seasoned whiskey drinkers who appreciate depth and character. The long, lingering finish leaves a lasting impression, inviting you back for another sip. With its refined presentation and exceptional flavor, Frank August Small Batch is a must-try.” —Julian Flores Torres, bar consultant, Santa Ana, Calif.

“I am excited about the addition of the Legent Yamazaki Cask Finish Blend to my bar in the recent past. It’s great to see an increasing trend of collaborations between distillers of different styles of whiskey, and the popularity of Jim Beam in the States and Suntory in Japan makes this particular combination an intriguing one to offer. I love introducing guests to whiskey outside of their usual wheelhouse, and this Legent release is the perfect way to get an American bourbon drinker enthused about the ever-growing category of international whiskey producers.” —Cassidy Bright, bartender, The Fearrington House Restaurant, Pittsboro, N.C.

“When it comes to my back bar, I’m always looking for something new and interesting to share with my guests. That’s why I’m so excited about Angel’s Envy Triple Oak. Top notch bourbon gets finished in three unique woods like aged French oak, Chinkapin chestnut, and Hungarian oaks, resulting in woodsy tones with a velvety smooth finish. Great sipper and even better in cocktails. Yum!” —Max Berlin, creative director, Quartz, Phoenix

“My personal favorite that has come out this last year is going to be Wyoming Whiskey National Parks No. 4 Straight Bourbon Whiskey. It is an outstanding, bold expression that truly impressed me. Inspired by Grand Teton National Park, it offers a beautifully balanced profile with rich notes of caramel, vanilla, and oak, complemented by a spicy rye kick. The higher proof delivers a robust yet smooth experience, with a warm, smoky finish, and a subtle sweetness. It’s a powerful yet approachable bourbon that captures the essence of Wyoming by using their locally sourced limestone water, making it a must-try for any whiskey lover.” —Cooper Olvey, restaurant manager, Thistle & Rye at Conrad Nashville, Nashville

“As bartenders, we’re always looking for spirits that push boundaries, and Widow Jane’s Baby Jane does just that. Released in summer 2024, Baby Jane is built around a custom corn varietal — a mix of Wapsie Valley and Bloody Butcher — designed to bring a spicier, earthier depth to bourbon. It delivers rye-like heat with rich vegetal undertones, adding layers of complexity to classic cocktails. It’s got enough bite for a bold Old Fashioned, enough complexity to elevate a Manhattan, and enough intrigue to sip neat and keep discovering new layers. This isn’t just another bourbon – it’s a bartender’s secret weapon, a spirit with edge and elegance, ready to stand out in any glass.” —Kelvin Keaney, owner/partner/bartender, Crafted Coupe, San Diego

*Image retrieved from panomporn via stock.adobe.com