On Tuesday, James B. Beam Distilling Co. and its eighth-generation master distiller Freddie Noe announced the first-ever brand extension of the Little Book series, The Infinite: Edition 1. The 59.65-percent ABV straight bourbon whiskey features spirits laid down by three generations of Noe master distillers: sixth-generation Booker Noe, seventh-generation Fred Noe, and Freddie himself.

Further setting this release apart from previous Little Book expressions is the plan to use this blend as the base for all future bottlings in the series, with Freddie to add a new family-rested whiskey each year. The blend contains 20-year-old bourbon made by Booker, 14-year-old bourbon by Fred, seven-year-old bourbon from Freddie, and an eight-year-old shared family component.

According to a press release, each of the contributing whiskeys brings something unique to Edition 1, with Booker’s highlighting notes of charred oak and smoke while Fred’s leans fruitier with cherry, brown sweets, and dark fruit. The brand says the youngest of the bunch rounds things out, offering sweeter flavors like caramel, spice, and vanilla. The resulting liquid is said to offer charred oak and dark stone fruit aromas with vanilla, caramel, brown sweets, and a hint of smoke on the palate.

“My father and I are lucky enough to work together, side by side, as master distillers, and I know he always dreamed of that with his own father, my granddaddy Booker,” Freddie said in the release. “This new series pays tribute to that dream and inspired the first Edition of Little Book ‘The Infinite,’ a multigenerational liquid that will form the foundation of all future releases. Once a year I’ll bottle some up for the whole world to try. So savor this whiskey today, and come back in a year for its next evolution.”

Little Book The Infinite: Edition 1 will be available in limited quantities at retailers nationwide at a suggested retail price of $199.99