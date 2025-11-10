Mezcal is no longer an obscure curiosity only discussed in the deepest circles of spirits nerds. The global mezcal market is projected to reach around $2.5 billion by 2032; such growth naturally fosters a better understanding of the category.

Calling mezcal something like “smoky tequila” simply doesn’t fly like it might have several years ago when the category was a little more niche. Describing it in such basic terms overlooks mezcal’s complex depth. While smoke is the liquor’s most famous note, it’s also supported by the agave’s vegetal, earthy flavors — not to mention other essences ranging from fruit to floral. Unpacking these intricacies makes mezcal fun to explore.

For those new to mezcal, getting nerdy on notes and nuances likely won’t happen right away. What initially matters is finding a bottle or two approachable enough to encourage deeper exploration. But what are the best bottles for beginners to kick-start their mezcal journey? We asked 15 bartenders this very question. Here’s what they recommended.

The best mezcal for beginners, according to bartenders

“Palomo Mezcal! Great price, not overly smoky, but full of incredible vegetal and herbal flavors. A great showcase of what a mezcal can be that isn’t just straight-up smoke in your face.” —Luiz Fernandes, owner and head bartender, Ember & Alma Cocktail Bar, Marlborough, Mass.

“Introducing a friend to mezcal is like introducing a new fling to your parents. You really want it to go right the first time. I almost always start with a cocktail when I bring a friend into the mezcal fold; on those occasions, I will reach for my trusted Campante bottle, which is lightly smoky and has beautiful bright citrus notes. It’s simply become my favorite trojan horse to get my friends to drink more mezcal with me.” —Jopus Grevelink, senior beverage manager, José Andrés Group Ritz Carlton, New York City

“I believe the best mezcal for beginners would be to try the most popular agave used in mezcals, the Espadín. That way, you can see if you like the smokiness and complexity of mezcal and appreciate its beauty. It’s also the most common to find and the best price for your wallet. However, if you want to ease your way into the smoky agave lifestyle, I would suggest trying a Tobalá agave mezcal. It’s a little more expensive, but it’s known for being less smoky and has a tasting profile that’s floral, fruity, and mineral.” —Brynn Smith, bar director, Bar Next Door, Los Angeles

“Banhez Ensamble is a great introduction for anyone curious about mezcal but unsure where to begin. This flagship mezcal — a blend of Espadín and Barril agave — offers slight smoke, bright citrus, and tropical fruit notes that make it both intriguing and approachable. Unlike other heavier, saltier mezcals, Banhez balances its earthy character with a smooth, slightly sweet finish, perfect for sipping neat or mixing into cocktails. I find it goes great with cinnamon and hibiscus. Banhez captures mezcal’s essence without overwhelming the palate, making it a perfect gateway for newcomers eager to explore the spirit’s complexity and culture.” —David Moran, head bartender, Robert’s Pizza & Dough Co., Chicago

“For anyone just getting into mezcal, I always point them toward Del Maguey Vida. It’s got that nice touch of smoke that mezcal is known for, but it’s smooth and balanced enough not to scare off a first-timer. You’ll pick up hints of citrus, spice, and a little roasted agave sweetness that make it easy to sip neat or mix into a cocktail. We like using Vida to make a smoky spin on a Paloma.” —Mike Lopez, director of food and beverage and executive chef, Elm Street Cask & Kitchen, Dallas

“There is so much to think about when purchasing a mezcal, it can be overwhelming. In my opinion, Yola is a no-brainer. First of all, the brand is female-owned and operated. Its entire distillation and bottling team is female-operated, including its master mezcalera, Guadalupe Bautista. Flavor-wise, the mezcal is made from a blend of Espadín and Madrecuixe, which is a slight departure from most ‘entry-level’ mezcals, which tend to be 100 percent Espadín. Price-wise, it isn’t the cheapest on the market — the bottle costs $59.99 on its website. But at the price, you can also feel confident that everyone is being fairly compensated for the product they make.” —Alex Jump, director of operations, The Peach Crease Club, Denver

“Derrumbes San Luis Potosí is a great one that also won’t break the bank. It’s made from Salmiana, which is an excellent wild agave mezcal that’s roasted in above-ground ovens. This means that it doesn’t take on the intense smokiness that can be too intense for some mezcal drinkers. This is a plus — I honestly prefer to taste the agave, fresh jalapeno, and earthy notes over the smoky mesquite flavors found in many mezcals.” —Kelsey Ramage, co-founder, Black Lagoon Pop-Up, Los Angeles

“Mezcal Verde Amarás is a great beginner mezcal. Amarás produces mezcal that is not overly dependent on smoke to drive flavor so you can really pick up on the more nuanced notes of the spirit without having to battle through the campfire that some mezcals can leave you tasting. It uses a variety of agave plants, so you can learn about all of the different agave flavor profiles as you grow your palate and taste more of the Amarás line. I highly recommend starting with Verde Amarás, and down the road tasting some of its more niche options such as the Logia Coyote.” —Devon Ellis, beverage director, Proper Bar, Washington, D.C.

“For anyone just starting with mezcal, I recommend Su Casa Mezcal. It is soft, balanced, and shows mezcal’s signature smokiness in a really elegant way without being harsh or aggressive. There is a touch of roasted agave, citrus, and earth on the nose that makes it easy to sip neat but still holds up beautifully in cocktails. It is a great introduction to the category because it captures the heart of mezcal while staying accessible enough to bring new drinkers into the fold.” —Amy Racine, beverage director, Obvio, NYC

“Mezcal San Cosme is one of those bottles I always recommend to people who want to get into mezcal. It’s smooth, balanced, and has just the right amount of smoke — enough to show its character without being too much. I’ve visited their palenque in Oaxaca and met the family behind the brand; they care deeply about what they do and it really shows in the liquid. It’s a mezcal that feels honest, approachable, and easy to love, whether you’re sipping it neat or mixing it in a cocktail.” —Jose Luis Leon Martinez, head bartender, Licorería Limantour, Mexico City

“Nearly 90 percent of mezcal comes from Oaxaca, the heart of agave culture. A great beginner choice from here is Trascendente from the Tlacolula Valley, crafted by a third-generation family dedicated to preserving pure mezcal and protecting hummingbirds, vital pollinators of agave. It offers earthy, herbal notes with gentle smokiness. If you want to go beyond Oaxaca, try Del Maguey Puebla, made with volcanic water from Popocatépetl for tropical fruit and rosemary-white pepper tones. Additionally, you can explore Derrumbes Durango. It’s distilled from wild Cenizo agave in mineral-rich soil, yielding bright fruit, minerality, and a soft smoky finish — a perfect introduction to mezcal’s diverse terroir.” —Maria Rodriguez, head bartender, Cantina Rosa, Chicago

“For beginners, I recommend starting with Espadín mezcal before exploring wild-harvest varieties. Espadín is easier to sip, with citrus and fruit-forward notes that feel more approachable. Wild agaves can be more complex, showing herbal, mineral, or deeper fruit flavors. Remember, smoke is not the main element in mezcal — it’s just one part of the flavor profile. Agave takes seven to 25 years to mature, developing depth and character over time. Brands like Mal Bien, Gracias a Dios, and Xicaru offer excellent Espadín options. They also offer a great selection of wild agave mezcals for when you’re ready to explore further.” —Jose Diaz, beverage director, Paraíso Taqueria, Washington, D.C.

“Corte Vetusto Espadín is an excellent artisanal mezcal that is really well balanced — perfect for those who are new to the category. It has won many top awards, and for good reason. It’s full of wonderfully roasted agave, light pepper spice, and gentle, lingering smoke. This makes it ideal for sipping neat or for use in good-quality cocktails.” —Angelo Sparvoli, head bartender, The American Bar at The Savoy, London

“Unión Uno Mezcal is a good intro to the world of mezcals. It’s smooth, balanced, and effortlessly drinkable. I like the clean and lightly smoky profile which pairs beautifully with fresh seafood, enhancing flavors without overpowering them. This mezcal offers subtle notes of citrus, herbs, and smoke that shine in cocktails or stand gracefully on their own. It’s approachable for newcomers yet complex enough to satisfy seasoned palates. At Seaworthy, we love how its bright character complements coastal dishes.” —Quinton Butler, general manager, Seaworthy, New Orleans

“My go-to mezcal for amateurs is Mezcal Amarás Americana. While it isn’t a typical entry-level mezcal (i.e., not another Espadín), I find that the experience from start to finish is extremely pleasant. Notes of banana, sweet cereal grains, and some bittersweet flowers on the nose. It’s just complex enough to be interesting, but also insanely quaffable, and lots of fun to play with in cocktail formats.” —Caleb Burbey, director of bar and beverage, Bacari, Los Angeles