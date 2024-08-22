No bourbon drinker is born an expert. Everyone has to start somewhere, and wanting to get more into brown spirits doesn’t have to mean dropping hundreds of dollars on hard-to-find bottles. To bridge the gap, we asked bartenders to recommend their favorite bottles for bourbon beginners. And whether you’re looking to drink your bourbon straight or stir it into cocktails, these answers deliver.

Many of these recommendations are relatively affordable, and all of them deliver great flavor. Some bartenders mentioned bottles that are slightly lower in alcohol to soften the spirituous burn the category is known for, while others chose their picks because they’re ubiquitous and accessible. But whether you’re just starting out or consider yourself a true aficionado, there’s a bourbon on this list for you.

The best bourbon for beginners, according to bartenders:

Woodford Reserve

Old Forester 86 Proof

Cook’s Mill Bourbon Whiskey

Wild Turkey 101

W.L. Weller 12 Year

Buffalo Trace

Breuckelen Distilling 77 Bourbon & Rye Straight Bourbon

Larceny Small Batch Bourbon

Four Roses Bourbon

Old Grand-Dad Bonded Bourbon

Michter’s Small Batch Bourbon

Maker’s Mark

Bulleit Bourbon

Eagle Rare 10 Year

“Hands down, Woodford Reserve. Not only is it rich and textured on the palate, but it lends itself well to things like sweet vermouth or bitters. It’s a lover not a fighter, so it doesn’t overpower mixers, but stands firm.” —Albert Beltran, bar manager, Wayfare Tavern, San Francisco

“Old Forester 86 Proof. This is my personal go-to and I use it as the well at both bars I manage. It’s a delicious bourbon that I would sip neat, and coming in slightly overproof at 43 percent ABV, it holds onto its character well when mixing cocktails.” —Quintin Scalfaro, beverage director, The Love Shack and G-Love, Portland, Ore.

“Cook’s Mill is a great, approachable bourbon that can intrigue all palates. From entry-level whiskey drinkers to knowledgeable veterans, the 88 proof is perfect for someone just getting into drinking bourbon neat. The flavor profile also lends to an approachable bourbon that can be enjoyed regularly. Also, a portion of each bottle sold goes to historic preservation efforts, so there’s a great charitable component.” —Ian Murray, bartender, Foundation Bar, Raleigh, N.C.

“Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon for its effectiveness, flavor profile, availability, accessibility, and it being the least hot (in all the best ways) 100-plus-proof bourbon on the market.” —Trevor Langer, beverage director, Porchlight, NYC

“We like a heavily wheated mash bill bourbon for beginners. Slightly sweet, pleasantly robust, and utilitarian in classic cocktails, these bourbons are a nice entry point in contrast to a more dry, spicy, rye-forward bourbon. If you can get your hands on it, the Weller 12-Year is a stellar representative of this category of easy-sipping bourbons.” —Brandon Ristaino, co-founder and beverage director, Good Lion Hospitality, Santa Barbara, Calif.

“The best bourbon for beginners is Buffalo Trace if you can get it and it’s priced accordingly. Otherwise, Maker’s Mark is also a good beginner bourbon that you can easily get.” —Jo-Jo Valenzuela, beverage director, Hiraya, Washington, D.C.

“For beginners, you want to introduce them to something that shows great typicity of the category, is affordably priced, and is delicious enough that they’ll want to explore further. While plenty of bourbon meets this criteria, I still tout Buffalo Trace as my ‘gateway’ bourbon.” —Gareth Rees, beverage manager, ilili, NYC

“Beginners are generally seeking something that is smooth, approachable, and not overly complex. Breuckelen Distilling makes a rye-and-corn bourbon with a balanced profile of caramel, vanilla, subtle spice, and undertones of banana. They are Brooklyn-based; Breuckelen is the original spelling of the borough. Their products reflect their focus on quality and local ingredients while not breaking the bank.” —Kate Jacob, co-owner and beverage director, Makan Charleston and Makan D.C., Washington, D.C.

“I would recommend Buffalo Trace, which is generally my go-to for cocktail making. It stands up well, presents with the expected notes of vanilla and oak, and is smooth on the palate. I most appreciate the nuanced hints of biscotti, orange peel, spice, and dark fruit.” —Alicia Perry, beverage director, CH Projects, San Diego

“I think Larceny Small Batch is an excellent choice for beginners. Its heavily wheated mash bill makes it pretty sweet and soft on the palate, and the price point is super reasonable so it’s not a huge commitment to make for a novice buyer.” —Stella Miller, beverage director, Gaijin, Chicago

“The best starter bourbon in my book is Four Roses Bourbon at a very approachable 80 proof with honey, apple, and floral notes. The smooth finish works well with a new palate and the price versus quality cannot be beaten.” —Vince Vecchio, beverage director, Rosebud Restaurants, Chicago

“For beginners, I highly recommend Buffalo Trace. It has a smooth, balanced flavor profile with notes of caramel, vanilla, and a hint of spice, making it approachable for those new to bourbon. It’s also versatile enough to be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in cocktails.” —Anson Stahl, bartender, Beacon Grand at The Post Room, San Francisco

“Buffalo Trace offers a well-balanced mix of vanilla, caramel, and a hint of oak. Its smooth and approachable nature makes it an excellent choice for those new to bourbon. This bourbon pairs wonderfully with grilled meats and rich, savory dishes. Its mild sweetness complements barbecue sauces and enhances the flavors of dishes without overpowering them.” —Morgan De Paulo, executive chef, The LINE SF, San Francisco

“The best starter bourbon is Old Grand-Dad Bonded. This classic bourbon has a great price point and is also readily accessible at most stores. It is a higher ABV so it can stand up in cocktails with more ingredients, but is still smooth on its own. It’s the bottle that is on my back bar at home, as well as everyone in my family. I always recommend the bottled-in-bond [expression] versus the regular.” —Tom Brander, beverage manager, Wilder, Philadelphia

“Like the first chapter of a captivating novel, Michter’s Small Batch Bourbon is the perfect introduction to the world of whiskey. Its bold flavor showcases the dedication and tradition of skilled whiskey makers, with its 10-Year serving as a rich reward for those who delve deeper into the category. More than just a bourbon, it marks the start of a journey that leads you to the heart of Kentucky, sparking a thirst for knowledge and a yearning for more.” —Alec Kass, director of beverage options, Rosevale Cocktail Room, NYC

“Maker’s Mark. It’s a wheated bourbon which makes it sweeter and easier to drink if you’re not used to sipping the spirit.” —Michael Glassberg, bartender, The Press Room at The Eliza Jane, New Orleans

“I would say Bulleit. It’s a solid bourbon that is reasonably priced. They also have several types for the beginner to explore as their palate for whiskey grows including a barrel strength option, a rye, a 10-year, and more in addition to their standard bourbon.” —Justin Foster, general manager, The Harpeth, Franklin, Tenn.

“Maker’s Mark is an excellent suggestion. I’d also add Buffalo Trace to the list. It’s well balanced with notes of vanilla, caramel, and a hint of spice. It’s very versatile, making it great for sipping neat, on the rocks, or in cocktails.” —Ken Butler, general manager, food & beverage, The Curtis Hotel, Denver

“I always recommend a milder or rounder bourbon for beginner whiskey drinkers. This usually includes bourbons that have more corn in the mash or even certain toast levels on the barrel that give warm spice and caramel notes that make it more palatable. For example, I like Eagle Rare 10 Year.” —Nadine Pizzuto, beverage director, Riverpark, NYC

“When friends ask me for bourbon suggestions, I immediately focus on smoothness, accessibility, and versatility. The best bourbon for beginners strikes a balance between complexity and approachability, making it enjoyable for newcomers while offering enough character to be appreciated. My recommendations include Woodford Reserve and Buffalo Trace.” —Ana Moraes, head bartender, Bar Bastion, NYC

