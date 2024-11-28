It’s no secret that Cognac carries a strong association with luxury. The category’s most famous high-end expression, Remy Martin’s Louis XIII, can set you back thousands of dollars. Empty bottles of the label, which are made from Baccarat crystal, routinely show up on eBay for triple digits.

The notoriety of Louis XIII and other pricey Cognacs can make jumping into the category a bit intimidating. Fortunately, not all excellent examples require a mortgage payment to acquire. In fact, there is a wealth of expressions on the market whose quality punches well above its price tag. These bang-for-your-buck bottles can serve as an excellent introduction to Cognac, and can inspire deeper exploration into the category. They may ultimately become a permanent fixture on your home bar.

Getting into this unique sub-category of bang-for-your-buck Cognacs requires a solid entry point. With that in mind, we asked 15 bartenders about which cost-effective Cognacs over-deliver on quality. Here’s what they had to say.

The best bang-for-your-buck Cognacs, according to bartenders

Gilles Brisson VS Cognac

Pierre Ferrand 1840 Original Formula

Rémy Martin 1738 Royal Accord

Hine VSOP “H by Hine”

Courvoisier VS

Cognac Park VS Carte Blanche

Dudognon “Vieille Reserve” Grand Champagne Cognac

D’usse VSOP

Cognac Frapin 1270

Cognac Gautier VS

Rémy Martin VSOP

“I absolutely love Gilles Brisson VS Cognac for its balance of quality and affordability. For $28 a bottle, it offers exceptional flavor and complexity that rivals pricier options. It has this warm, smooth profile with notes of vanilla, dried fruit, and a hint of spice that makes it incredibly versatile in cocktails or enjoyable on its own.”—Benjamin Kirk, beverage director, Bastia/Caletta, Philadelphia

“Pierre Ferrand 1840 Original Formula is an excellent choice for anyone looking to elevate their Cognac experience. As someone who enjoys crafting cocktails, I find this particular expression to be perfect for mixing. With a higher proof than typical VS cognacs, it brings a rich, honeyed flavor profile that enhances classic cocktails like the Vieux Carré and Sazerac. Its bold yet refined character makes it a versatile base for a variety of drinks, adding depth and complexity to each sip.” —Victoria Tai, beverage manager, La Grande Boucherie, NYC

“For me, the best bang-for-your-buck Cognac is going to be the Rémy Martin 1738 Royal Accord. [The bottle is] named after the year of the royal accord from King Louis XV that allowed Rémy Martin to expand their vineyards due to their commitment to quality. This bottling is a blend of nearly 240 different eaux de vie that have been aged between four and 20 years, giving the Cognac characteristics of both a VSOP and an XO. The additional aging in new oak also gives it a versatility that works wonderfully in cocktails so you have a bottle that works equally well for sipping and mixing.” —Adam Fournier, bar director, Spago, Beverly Hills, Calif.

“My favorite bang-for-your-buck Cognac to enjoy by itself and as a cocktail spirit is Hine’s VSOP ‘H by Hine.’ It is very difficult to find a VSOP Cognac that can tick both of those boxes, especially at Hine’s price point. Its stone fruit and white pepper backbone hold up in classic cocktails or long drinks, and it is amazing by itself as you sit with friends reminiscing of the good ol’ days, perhaps accompanied by a nice cigar.” —Gabe Sanchez, cocktail expert, Midnight Rambler at The Joule, Dallas

“For an excellent Cognac in this category, consider Courvoisier VS. It’s aged two years, and delivers delicate fruit notes of pear, peach, and cherry.” —Cesar Camilo, bar manager, Zuma, NYC

“Park VS Carte Blanche has the complexity and richness of an older blend while retaining the younger stone fruit qualities found in most VS offerings. For a younger Cognac, it makes a nice sipper, but it has the price and brightness [desirable] for great cocktails.” —H. Joseph Ehrmann, owner, Elixir Saloon, San Francisco

“Dudognon ‘Vieille Reserve’ Grand Champagne Cognac is a small family-owned estate going back to the late 1700s, and they use 100 percent estate-grown grapes and distill in alembic stills over wood fire. They own stocks of their own incredibly old Cognacs, which they release from time to time. The Vielle Reserve is a blend of 20-year-and-older Cognacs. It is a very elegant expression with a floral nose, some stone fruit on the palate, and an incredibly long finish — all for under $100! And with a very attractive, unique label to tie it all together.” —Mark Bystrom, beverage manager, Bar Métier, New Orleans

“One of the best-value Cognacs on the market is Cognac Park VS Carte Blanche. It offers remarkable character and quality for its $35 price point. It’s very floral with muted stone fruit notes and delicate wood flavors. The balance gives it versatility, making it ideal for sipping neat or enjoying in cocktails, particularly a Japanese Cocktail where its delicate and nuanced flavors can truly shine. It’s a standout choice for anyone seeking a refined Cognac experience at an affordable price.” —Ricky Ramirez, owner, The Mothership, Milwaukee

“It’s Hine VSOP ‘H by Hine’ for me! It’s just under $50 and it’s gorgeous, with hints of honey and golden delicious apple. Perfect for a Sidecar or Vieux Carré, with tonic and a twist, or just by itself on a large cube. Hine VSOP is also a classy yet approachable sipper that pairs well with food — baked Brie, almonds, and baguette anyone?” —Kia Jordan Palmer, bartender, Bottle Rocket, Atlanta

“I don’t usually gravitate toward celebrity-owned spirits, but I often turn to [Jay-Z’s] D’usse VSOP when I’m choosing an approachable, all-around solid Cognac for guests. For the price, it’s easy to turn a new drinker of Cognac into a fan with the VSOP. It’s warm and it has big cinnamon and floral notes, which particularly makes it a great sipper during the colder season.” —Bo Counts, owner/operator, Pinpoint, Fayetteville, Ark.

“My mention goes to Cognac Frapin 1270. This bottle runs about 50 bucks; for what you get — lighter body, dried fruit notes, a bit of vanilla, baked goods, and apple — it deserves a highlight on the back bar. I’d take advantage of its versatile character and sub in for whiskey in some classic cocktails.” —Nic Anslemo, head bartender, Bar Meridian, Brooklyn

“Gautier VS. It has a full body and mixes great in a Sazerac or a rum split base spirit forward sipper.” —Rob Granicolo, owner, Cry Baby Gallery, Toronto

“My favorite bang-for-your-buck Cognac is Hine Cognac VSOP ‘H by Hine.’ I love sipping this Cognac after a long shift as well as shaking it up in some of my favorite rum-based classic tiki cocktails. It brings a nice layer to cocktails without breaking the bank. Plus, one-half ounce of this spirit goes a long way [in a drink].” —David “Captain” Muhlstein, beverage director/bar manager, The Captain’s Cabin, Phoenix

My personal favorite bang-for-your-buck Cognac is Pierre Ferrand 1840 Original Formula. It’s a cocktail-friendly Cognac that plays well in all styles of drinks. Before the 1850s, classics like the Mint Julep and Sazerac often featured Cognac, and 1840 revives that heritage beautifully. Try it in a Sidecar, Vieux Carré, or even a Japanese Cocktail — especially if you make your own orgeat [and want to give it] an extra pop. On the nose, fresh apricot and peach are balanced by vanilla and oak, while the palate is rich with dried fruits, caramel, and toasted almond, spiced with cinnamon.” —Giancarlo Fernandez, assistant manager, Unknown Caller, Chattanooga, Tenn.

“Rémy Martin VSOP delivers so much bang for your buck. I love Rémy for many reasons, one being the quality of grapes. They use grapes from the Grande Champagne and Petite Champagne regions, which are considered the best crus for Cognac production. It’s rich and smooth, with lots of complexity, which makes it super approachable for new and seasoned cognac drinkers either on its own or in cocktails.” —Maggie Mae Dale, bartender, Accomplice Bar, Los Angeles

*Image retrieved from vania_zhukevych via stock.adobe.com