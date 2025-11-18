When it comes to bourbon, spending top dollar isn’t necessary to enjoy top-quality juice. Though most of the spirit’s buzz might surround limited-edition drops with triple-digit price tags and impossible-to-find unicorn bottles, those are typically just special-occasion splurges. The bottles most bourbon lovers turn to on the regular are much more cost-effective, which is a good thing.

Since a proper bang-for-your-buck bottle of bourbon is one you’ll frequent for that nightcap pour or for making a quick round of Paper Planes, it may disappear off the home bar shelf much faster than a precious but pricy option. So ideally, heading to the local bottle shop for a replacement won’t cause much pain to the wallet.

Any bottle shop worth its weight will have several selections that punch well above their price point. But which ones tend to draw the attention of industry professionals? To find out, we asked 13 bartenders to spill the tea on the bourbons they think deliver the highest quality for the price. If you’re into bourbon, you may find your own favorite listed. If not, hopefully it compels you to try something new. Why not? It won’t cost you nearly as much as the top-shelf stuff.

The best bang-for-your-buck bourbons, according to bartenders

“For me, it’s Old Grand-Dad Bottled-in-Bond. While there are a few other bottled-in-bond bottles that are a couple dollars cheaper, I think Old Grand-Dad has a little extra character to it that punches above its weight class. It has a robustness to it and a roundness that I find pleasant in cocktails like an Old Fashioned, a Whiskey Sour, or a Gold Rush. It’s especially my go-to in a Left Hand: The chocolate bitters pair so perfectly with the bourbon’s peanutty finish. It’s also one of the few ‘bang-for-your-buck’ bourbons I really enjoy just on its own or to accompany a crisp lager.” —Rob Scott, beverage director, Almanac, Philadelphia

“Most of the spirits in my orbit are cocktail-friendly, and thankfully, I’ve had the privilege of working at many bars with respectable bottles in the well. With that in mind, I’d go with Old Bardstown 90 Proof Straight Bourbon from Willett Distillery. It shines in cocktails and can hold its own served solo. For me, the inclusion of 15 percent malted barley tips the scales by adding some toastier, nuttier flavors. We use it as our go-to bourbon because it’s versatile in both stirred and shaken drinks, and it strikes the balance between price and quality. It’s a workhorse.” —Logan Rodriguez, beverage director, Oddball, New York City

“Wild Turkey 81 stands out to me as one of the most bang-for-your-buck bourbons on the market. It’s super approachable yet remarkably versatile, especially in cocktail creation. The nose opens with classic bourbon hallmarks — vanilla, caramel, and warm cupboard spices like cinnamon and nutmeg — followed by subtle, sweet fruit notes reminiscent of stewed cherries and baked apple pie. On the palate, it’s smooth and balanced, offering enough depth to keep seasoned whiskey drinkers interested while remaining accessible to newcomers. It’s a bourbon that delivers both comfort and complexity, making it a dependable and expressive choice whether enjoyed neat or mixed.” —Omar Bautista, beverage manager, Boro Brine, Brooklyn

“Four Roses Single Barrel has been my go-to for years when someone asks for a bourbon that over-delivers. It’s got all the richness and spice you want from a high-rye mash bill, yet it stays balanced and full of character. The single-barrel nature keeps things interesting; every bottle has its own little personality. It’s the kind of bourbon I can pour for a regular or mix into an Old Fashioned and know it’s going to sing every time.” —Zach Thomas, beverage director, Peregrine, Raleigh, N.C.

“Milam & Greene Provisions Bourbon has to be one of the best values in the category right now. Specially blended to hit 80 proof and be robust enough to stand up to any cocktail you want to do; it’s made to be the all-around player on your back bar. [Master blender] Heather Greene turned all the bourbon goodness flavors up to 11 without making a whiskey that would overpower even the gentlest of cocktails.” —Ben Wald, head of beverage programming, The Flatiron Room, NYC

“Old Grand-Dad Bonded-in-Bond is not only my choice for ‘best bang-for-your-buck’ bourbon, but is also my all time favorite whiskey — maybe even my all-time favorite spirit. It’s $30 at its priciest, and it is a wonderful, straightforward, 100-proof, high-rye bourbon that packs some heat. It’s also well balanced with the perfect notes of caramel, dried apricot, honey, and charred oak on the palate. It is a strong and hearty spirit, wonderful for sipping, but also perfect for Old Fashioneds and highballs. I also admire it because it’s maintained its status as a high-quality, working-class whiskey you can get at an affordable sticker price. From the blue-collar neat pour at the end of a long shift to a mixed drink at your favorite bar, Old Grand-Dad is king.” —Chason Huggins, bar manager, Seabird, Wilmington, N.C.

“For $30, Old Grand-Dad 114 checks all of the boxes. I am a sucker for both a high-rye mash bill as well as anything this serious in terms of proof. It is spiced and sweet, rustic yet elegant, and just straight-up good whiskey. Highly recommended for home bars as it drinks great on its own and in a stirred cocktail, but won’t get lost in something shaken.” —Max O’Laughlin, bartender, Bar Boheme, Las Vegas

“Laws Founder’s Select Bourbon is an easy choice for me. It’s an incredible mix of quality, character, and craftsmanship that undoubtedly embodies Laws’ philosophy of ‘craft over commodity.’ Made in small batches with southern Colorado-grown grains, it expresses the terroir beautifully. Its aromatics take you into a paradise of buttered pastries. Its flavors are bold and rich, with a balance of toffee, caramel, pie crust, and oak. It’s a bourbon that tells a story. The best part is that it comes in at a genuinely approachable price, making it an ideal introduction to a premium brand while also being a fantastic choice for cocktails.” —Ryan Cambo, general manager and beverage director, Brues Alehouse, Pueblo, Colo.

“Old Grand-Dad 100 delivers serious character for its price point. With a high-rye mash bill, it brings lively spice alongside caramel, toasted nuts, and orange peel. It competes very well with bourbons sold much above its price point. It’s old fashioned in the best way and ideally built for both sipping and mixing.” —Lawson Ballinger, lead bartender, Four Walls, Nashville

“Elijah Craig Bourbon Small Batch. Not very expensive, but it’s a great-tasting bourbon that can definitely be sipped on the rocks on its own or mixed in the cocktails. It’s a little spicy and warming, and the best part is that it’s 94 proof, making it even better to mix in cocktails. Sipping it with a big ice cube is perfection!” —Aistis Zidanavicius, “bar shaman,” Panamericano Bar, Miami

“Getting the best bang for your buck is difficult, so finding a bottled-in-bond in the $20 to $30 range is ideal, as it ensures you get a good proof, 4-year age statement, and a high quality distillate. Old Grand-Dad Bottled-in-Bond is an awesome, easy-to-find choice in that price range. Other runners-up include Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond as well as Early Times Bottled-in-Bond.” —Robert Sloma, bar manager, License No. 1, Boulder, Colo.

“Personally, I’d go with Widow Jane 10 Year. It’s perfect neat, on some ice, or in any classic cocktail that calls for an aged spirit. It’s more than worth it for the price — an unpretentious introductory bourbon.” —Ethan Johnson, bartender, Lady Jane, Denver

“For me the Old Grand-Dad Bonded, and Old Grand-Dad 114 both take the spotlight. When it comes to a cocktail bourbon, having something with a strong backbone to stand up to the other elements of a cocktail is crucial. Old Grand-Dad’s 100 Proof heat on the bonded comes in, and does just the trick. It’s layered in flavor, and holds some of the greatest elements of Kentucky bourbon. If it’s cold and you’d like a neat pour, on the other hand, the 114 proof steps up to the plate beautifully. With its high corn profile and toasty heat, it’s a beautiful way to end the day and save the wallet.” —Soren Olsen, bartender, Little Ned, NYC