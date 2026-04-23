There are a lot of words associated with wine. From technical terms related to farming and fermentation to adjectives with invented meanings used to describe the taste and mouthfeel of the finished product, the lexicon of wine is seemingly endless. But some of these words have gotten a bad rap — they might have fallen out of style or lack meaning altogether. And while it’s anyone’s prerogative to use whatever words they want to describe wine, some can be rather irksome to professionals of the trade.

This list of terms is a guide to wine experts’ pet peeves, the totally innocuous, the outdated, and the funky — so that you can avoid using them the next time you encounter a pro.

The wine terms pros are tired of hearing:

Funky

Good

Too oaky

Red blend

Contains sulfites

Natural

Feminine

Masculine

Glou-glou

Dry

Acidity

Smells sweet

Medium

“My knee jerk reaction is to say ‘funky’ — like wouldn’t it be a fun challenge to come up with other descriptors for something that’s become so ubiquitous? What if you just said wild and feral or farmy or horny or inherently spring-like or rock ’n’ roll or I don’t know, just something that strikes you more in the moment?!” —Andy Schwartz, owner/wine director, Baby Bistro, Los Angeles

“This isn’t just a wine term, but I’d love to do away with asking if a wine is ‘good.’ ‘Good’ is in the eye of the drinker. I can give all the reasons why a wine we carry is technically a good value or quality, but if our guest doesn’t like it, their perception is reality. Asking ‘what will I like?’ instead of ‘what’s good?’ gives us room for a much more insightful conversation, and they’re one step closer to getting exactly what they want.” —Kaye Askins, owner/operator, Best Little Wine & Books, Lockhart, Texas

“I’m ready for people to stop saying they don’t like Chardonnay because it’s ‘too oaky.’ I think a specific style of mass-produced, poorly made Chardonnay has scarred people in the past, and it’s time to let go of that trauma. It’s a grape that can take on so many personalities depending on how it’s treated.” —Chris Gellein, wine director, Claud, New York City

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“Guests often ask for a ‘red blend,’ and in many cases, what they’re really looking for is something inexpensive, fruit-forward, and easy to drink. However, to me, blends represent some of the most sophisticated wines in the world. In France, most châteaux produce a single wine, and it is almost always a blend — crafted to showcase the very best of what the estate has to offer. We also have outstanding Bordeaux blends, as well as wines labeled as single varietals that still include small percentages of other grapes to achieve balance and precision. Blending is an art form for many winemakers, reflecting their vision and skill. That said, many guests who ask for a ‘red blend’ are simply looking for something approachable and uncomplicated, rather than recognizing the depth and craftsmanship that blending can represent.

The second thing I’m tired of is guests asking if a wine ‘contains sulfites.’ Every wine contains naturally occurring sulfites, which are produced during fermentation. In the U.S., there are strict regulations on the total amount of sulfites allowed in wine, and any wine containing more than 10 parts per million must be labeled ‘contains sulfites,’ which effectively means almost all wines carry that statement. That label tends to scare people off, even though it’s completely standard. There are a few truly low- or no-added-sulfite wines, but even those still contain some natural sulfites from fermentation. It’s also a common misconception that sulfites are the main cause of headaches. In reality, for most people, headaches are more closely related to alcohol consumption or dehydration.” —Kinga Mackowiak, sommelier and beverage director, Apple Blossom, Denver

“No more saying ‘natural wine,’ please! It means different things to different people. To some, ‘natural wine’ simply means unfiltered or cloudy. To others, it could be which yeast is used for fermentation. The term is too variable to be useful if you’re asking your sommelier for a recommendation. Try sharing more specifics of what you’re looking for — if it is the farming practices or barrel usage or another quality!” —Matt Turner, wine director, Lei, NYC

“Describing wines as ‘feminine’ and ‘masculine’ — hard to believe people are still using these terms to describe wine; they’re so outdated and sexist. Also, glou-glou. It just sounds super bougie. Using this type of wine term can alienate people. Now, more than ever, we need to work on making the world of wine more accessible. I believe this can start with making wine waaay less bougie.” —Jill Gubesch, wine director, Frontera Grill, Topolobampo, Bar Sótano, Xoco, Chicago

“I am tired of hearing the term ‘natural.’ The term refers to the winemaking process as if it were somehow not natural. In fact, wine has been made for thousands of years with the same natural principles of converting sugar to alcohol. Along the way, we have discovered methods to capture more of the aromas and flavors created in the process. There isn’t anything unnatural about that.” —Mari Wells Coyle, vice president of winemaking, Foley Family Wines & Spirits

“I’m on about this all the time, but I wish people would stop asking for a ‘dryyyyy’ white wine. It’s a technical term, but that’s not what most people mean. When we’re talking Riesling and RS, sure, a dry versus sweet request makes sense. When folks ask for a ‘dry’ wine, that to them can mean a range. Maybe you mean something mineral-driven, or a non-aromatic wine, or something light bodied and fresh and saline. Let me know if those adjectives are more of what you’re looking for, please!!!” —Hannah Harrington, sommelier, Smithereens, NYC

“I’m not necessarily tired of hearing the term, as it certainly pertains to a stylistic expression in a wine’s character, but acid or acidity. Of course, it’s a crucial component of the archetype of a selected wine, and in some cases the most crucial portion, but the way we describe that tableside or in writing can be offputting to a guest or a reader. With the hard work required by many and the assistance of Mother Nature to get the grapes from the vineyard to the glass, it is my hope that the beverage world can exercise the same dedication in thoughtful descriptions while painting the picture of the style for a guest or reader alike.” —Chris McFall, wine director, SingleThread, Healdsburg, Calif.

“The wine term I am most tired of hearing is ‘natural wine.’ All wine is the result of a natural fermentation process where sugar is converted into alcohol. While certain yeast strains may be introduced to guide fermentation, the process itself remains fundamentally natural. A more accurate term for this style would be ‘minimal intervention.’ In these wines, the winemaker steps back and allows the vineyard and fruit to speak more directly. This approach is not new. Many of the most respected producers have been making wine this way for centuries. The challenge is how the term is perceived today. There is a growing assumption that if a wine is not labeled ‘natural’ or if it is not cloudy or unfiltered, it must be overly manipulated. That simply is not true. There are thoughtfully made wines across the spectrum, just as there are poorly made examples in every category, including minimal-intervention wines. Our role as sommeliers is not to rely on labels but to understand what a guest enjoys and guide them toward wines that align with their taste.” —Andrew Burch, sommelier and wine program manager, Audrey, Nashville

“Often, people use the phrase ‘dry red wine’ when ordering a red wine, when nearly all red wines are inherently ‘dry’ (meaning not sweet). It’s not always obvious that ‘dry’ is the opposite of ‘sweet’ in wine terminology, especially for people who don’t use these terms every day in the industry, so it’s easy to see why this gets used incorrectly so often.

Another common one is ‘this wine smells sweet,’ when they really mean ‘fruity’ or are associating the aroma with sweetness. However, one cannot smell ‘sweet,’ as it is not an olfactory sensation and can only be detected on the tongue. We taste sweetness and smell fruit; these are often confused, and we forget that we can actually ‘smell a strawberry’ but can only taste how sweet or sour it is. We cannot anatomically taste a lemon or lime; we can only smell those aromas, and it is our nose that distinguishes the differences. We can only taste sweetness, sourness, bitterness, or saltiness with our mouth and tongue.” —Ryan Fletter, owner and sommelier, Barolo Grill, Denver

“Natural wine. I think it started off as a really positive movement, but now has too many negative connotations and immediately turns people off because it became a catch-all for some really gnarly wines with a lot of volatile acidity and flaws. Let’s talk instead about sustainable practices, biodynamic farming, minimal intervention, and expressive wines.” —Stuart Jensen, co-owner, The Peach Crease Club, Denver

“‘Medium.’ Medium acid, medium body, f**king medium, because it doesn’t tell you anything. Nothing is medium, just on the WSET. Do you ever pick up a wine and say, this is medium-bodied? No.” —Jolene Hunter, director of winemaking and viticulture, Lucien Albrecht/Wolfberger