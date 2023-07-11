Celebrity-backed spirits are a big business, with increased exposure typically lending itself to increased sales. Consequently, when things go awry, there’s usually more eyes on the downfall, as is the case with the current situation between Diageo and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

When working on spirits collaborations, many celebrities often take the back seat, ceding all decision-making to operations teams. Others, like Diddy, who has worked with Cîroc since 2007, choose to do the opposite. However, in June 2023, the music mogul and spirits conglomerate parted ways after the former filed a lawsuit against Diageo for allegedly pigeonholing the promotion and distribution of Diddy’s brands Cîroc and DeLeon, limiting target markets to “urban” areas.

In light of the lawsuit and public separation, Joanna and Zach ponder whether there may be more risk for spirits companies in partnering this closely with celebrities to create and promote their brands. Tune in for more.

Zach is drinking: Soter Vineyards Mineral Springs Ranch Pinot Noir

Joanna is drinking: Midori Sour

