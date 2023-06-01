Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has filed a lawsuit against spirits giant Diageo, according to the Associated Press. The suit, filed Wednesday with the New York Supreme Court, alleges that Diageo North America neglected to properly promote vodka brand Cîroc and tequila brand DeLeón.

The 32-page suit alleges that the two spirit brands, which are both co-owned by Diageo and Combs, were neglected by leadership and primarily distributed to “urban” consumer neighborhoods due to racial discrimination. The document also alleges that other Diageo-owned brands, such as George Clooney-backed Casamigos, received more favorable promotion than Combs’ “typecast” labels.

“Cloaking itself in the language of diversity and equality is good for Diageo’s business, but it is a lie,” the lawsuit states. “While Diageo may conspicuously include images of its Black partners in advertising materials and press releases, its words only provide the illusion of inclusion.”

Diageo briefly addressed the lawsuit on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg Law.

“This is a business dispute, and we are saddened that Mr. Combs has chosen to recast this matter as anything other than that,” the company said in a statement. “While we respect Mr. Combs as an artist and entrepreneur, his allegations lack merit, and we are confident the facts will show that he has been treated fairly.”

Combs entered into an equal ownership deal with Diageo to manage Cîroc in 2007. He later purchased DeLeón Tequila, founded in 2009, in a similar joint-venture partnership in January 2014.

