Let’s face it: Summer just wouldn’t be summer without at least one trip to the beach, and mid-summer is the perfect time to relax and catch a view. It’s just hot enough to enjoy the sand between your toes, the sun on your back, and, of course, a cooler full of snacks and drinks.

With a year full of special-release seltzers, canned cocktails, and RTDs, there is no shortage of options for shoreside sips. But to make your liquor store pit stop easier, we’ve gathered a few of our favorite drinks to sip while sunning on the beach. This summer, our coolers are filled with refreshing citrus beers, perfectly portable RTDs, fresh fruit, and, of course, lots of ice — because there’s nothing worse than warm beer on the beach. So, grab your cooler or insulated tote and stock up on a couple of these options before your next trip.

“For a beach day, I’ll pack white wine, High Noons, and lots of my favorite fresh fruits like strawberries, blackberries, and pineapple. A fun beach snack hack I like to do is to bring a half watermelon or cantaloupe and melon baller and pass it around the group for fresh scoops! You can even drop some melon balls and ice in your white wine.” —Bobbie Thorn, account manager, brand partnerships

“High Noon is the perfect pick for my beach cooler.”—Rob Gearity, senior director, integrated marketing

“I always pack Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy in my cooler! They remind me of summer and are my favorite cold drink to have on a hot beach day.” —Lily Nelson, social video producer

“Canned drinks are always my go-to when it comes to a beach vacay, but I’ll pass on the classic seltzers. This summer, I’m looking forward to packing the Spiked Simply Lemonade — it’s this cool, refreshing update on the nostalgic drink.” —Nicolette Baker, news writer

“For my beer cooler, I like to pack Orange Crushin’ It from Cape May Brewery. They’re so delicious, and they taste like orange Creamsicles. They’re about 9 or 11 percent ABV, so they pack a punch. They’re so amazing!”—Olivia White, editorial intern

“This summer, I’m stocking up my beach cooler with Modelitos (mini bottles of Modelo). Since they’re so tiny, you can finish a bottle before the beer warms up, making it the ideal beach drink.” —Katie Brown, associate editor

“When I head to the beach here in NYC — Fort Tilden is my go-to — I am almost always the driver, so for myself, I pack water and maybe a Modelo or two depending on how long we are staying out there, and then a few canned cocktails for my wife and friends. My current favorites are Tip Top’s Daiquiri and Margarita and the Straightaway Paloma.”—Adam Teeter, CEO and co-founder

“I usually pack something light in my beach cooler, like hard seltzers. Truly & High Noon are my go-tos!”—Jennifer Riddell, director of brand partnerships and events

“Matchbook Distilling Riley seltzers and North Fork canned wine from RGNY vineyards are a go-to in my beach cooler. I especially love the rosé and sav blanc, plus they are great serving sizes and fit in all my Mardi Gras koozies!” —Emily Arseneau, director, brand sales and partnerships

“I’m a fan of anything canned for a day at the beach, and since I don’t really like to carry a large cooler, I like something I can easily toss in an insulated tote. My go-tos are Maker canned wines and the Sparkling Hibiscus Waters by Ruby. They’re both super refreshing and perfect for any beach snack!” —Jessica Fields, assistant editor