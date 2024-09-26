The Prisoner is arguably one of the most successful red blends on the market in the U.S. Originally released in 2000 by visionary winemaker Dave Phinney, the uncommon combination of Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and Charbono won over fans of full-bodied reds with its plush palate and intriguing name. The wine’s moody label, inspired by a sketch from the 1800s drawn by Spanish artist Francisco de Goya, continues to draw customers in. Though the wine began as a small project, the Prisoner Wine Company is now part of Constellation Brands, which expanded the already popular — and pricy — wine’s reach.

With its omnipresence in the wine shop, odds are you’re at least a little familiar with The Prisoner. Maybe you’ve noticed it on shelves in passing, or maybe it’s on your dinner table for steak night every Friday. Either way, if you’re looking for a more affordable alternative or just want to shake up your next house party, it can be helpful to know which bottles can scratch the same itch.

Here are nine worthy alternatives to The Prisoner red blend.

Paringa Shiraz 2022

If you like big, bold reds but desire a bottle that can pack a punch on a budget, look to Australian Shiraz. This bottle offers fruit-forward notes of blackberries and blueberries with a slight hint of pepper. And at just $14, it’s a steal.

Markham Vineyards Napa Valley Merlot 2021

Another great option for fans of full-bodied, smooth-drinking reds is Merlot. This bottle from Markham Vineyards in Napa Valley is a great example for just $30. The liquid is filled with notes of blueberries, cherries, and oak, and it’s soft and plush on the palate.

Bedrock Wine Co. Old Vine Zinfandel 2022

The original iteration of The Prisoner featured grapes that are historically important to California, but are often ignored today. One of these varieties is Zinfandel, a main component of The Prisoner red blend. Another winery that loves to showcase the full potential of this often-overlooked grape, is Sonoma’s Bedrock Wine Co. The winery’s Old Vine Zinfandel shows off what the grape can do with bold fruit notes of jammy blackberries and hints of cranberries, orange peel, and black pepper.

Whitehall Lane Winery Tre Leoni Red Blend 2019

For a wine with a similarly artful label, check out Whitehall Lane Winery’s Tre Leoni. Looks aside, the blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Syrah, and Zinfandel offers deep flavors of stewed plums, black cherry pie, and vanilla, so it’s sure to appeal to those who adore The Prisoner’s signature profile.

Crosby Roamann Bon Ton Red 2021

Composed of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and Zinfandel, this Napa Valley wine bears a resemblance to The Prisoner’s unique blend. It’s also got an equally interesting story behind it: Founders Sean McBride and Julianna Arvai started Crosby Roamann from their Brooklyn apartment in 2006 and eventually made the move to Napa Valley to take the wines to the next level. Bon Ton means “good tone” and this wine has just that, with juicy, mixed-berry notes and an earthy edge.

Louis M. Martini Mountain Red 2021

Many shoppers undoubtedly reach for The Prisoner because it’s familiar, reliable, and likely to be recognized by guests. Luckily, there are a lot of iconic brands in California boasting bottles that everyone at the table will love. This uncommon California blend from the historic Louis M. Martini Winery would be sure to do the trick. A blend of Syrah, Grenache, Petite Sirah, and Viognier, it’s full of delicious red berry and spiced oak notes.

Ricochet Wine Company Red Blend 2022

If your favorite thing about The Prisoner is that it offers an obscure blend of grapes, seek out fun wines like this Ricochet blend, which experiments with a combination of Pinot Noir, Tempranillo, and Syrah. Though not typically (if ever) seen together, these grapes come together to carry brambly berry notes.

Mount Veeder Winery Reserve Red Blend 2019

If you just can’t get enough of red blends and are looking to level up in price point, Mount Veeder Winery’s Reserve Red Blend is an elegant next step at $125. This bottle merges Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Malbec, Merlot, and Petit Verdot sourced from the high-elevation vineyards of Mount Veeder that tower 3,000 feet above Napa Valley. It offers concentrated notes of plums and blackberries with hints of vanilla and spice imbued by oak aging.

Orin Swift Papillon Red 2020

Of course, we’d be remiss to leave out Dave Phinney’s current wine label, Orin Swift. Though the winemaker is no longer associated with the Prisoner Wine Company, fans interested in trying his other creations can find them in this line. The Papillon Red is a blend of Bordeaux varieties (Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Malbec, Merlot, and Petit Verdot) aged in French oak for 16 months. The result is dense and inky with notes of blackcurrant, blackberries, baking chocolate, and vanilla.

