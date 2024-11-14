While we love our low-ABV spritzes, and light lagers, occasionally the mood strikes for something with a bit more oomph. When this craving hits out at a bar, it might be tempting to ask the bartender for an “extra strong” drink. But according to industry pros, that might not be the best approach.

Cheyenne Paydar, bartender at Monkey Thief, a new cocktail bar in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, recalls that at many spots he’s worked at, customers would often come in asking for extra boozy versions of well-known drinks. Guests might say: “Can I get an Old Fashioned, but make it strong.” Or “I’ll have a strong Rum and Coke.” However, these requests tend to be vague, so bartenders are left not knowing what exactly the consumer wants. Further, these orders can sometimes come across as a sneaky way for drinkers to get a little extra alcohol for the price of a regular drink.

“What they are really asking for is a double, but expect to get it for free,” Paydar says. So when he gets this request, Paydar will follow up, asking if they would like to order a double or if he can recommend a spirit-forward cocktail for them to try.

While it might be easy to order a double Vodka Soda or Gin and Tonic — especially when out at a nightclub or dive bar — it’s not as simple when it comes to a bar’s signature cocktails. Paydar explains that at Monkey Thief and many other establishments, drinks are meticulously designed to be well balanced between acidity, sweetness, and alcohol. Adding an extra pour of rum or mezcal to the mix can lead to undesirable results.

“There are specific balances and ratios we need to maintain,” Paydar says. “If a guest asks to add a shot to an already-existing drink on our menu, I tell them that it will make the drink taste bad, as that’s not what it was designed for.”

So if you’re looking for a classic well drink with an extra boost of booze, just order a double and pay the appropriate price. If you’re looking for a more complex cocktail, stick to some of the more traditionally strong stalwarts like a Martini or Manhattan, or ask the bartender to steer you toward one of their more booze-forward creations. Either way, try to resist the urge to throw a vague “make it strong” request at a bartender.

