TikTok can sway consumers’ habits on any product like a master puppeteer — especially so with drinks orders. Because cocktails are products of pleasure over practicality, consumers may feel more inclined to customize their orders to their liking. And TikTok, with its algorithms and influence over drinks, has massive sway over drinkers’ preferences. The platform sees many trends ebb and flow, but among the worst of the pervasive TikTok drinks trends in 2023 was when users circulated the “tip” of asking for less ice in a cocktail.

But, as many bartenders note, asking for less ice won’t actually change anything. It will just leave you with a warmer drink.

“The ratio of a drink is set in stone, and the ice level will simply change how it looks in the glass,” says Isabella Ruffalo-Burgat, a New York City-based bartender. “It will not have more liquor. It’s not a soda. You’re paying for a certain amount of alcohol and mixers.”

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

One influencer posted a video of herself repeatedly removing a chunk of ice from her drink to reveal the drastic displacement caused by the rock’s presence. “This drink was $30…” she wrote over the video, which was captioned “don’t be fooled.” The influencer suggested she was ripped off, as the ice made the liquid appear as if it had a higher volume than it truly did.

In response to the litany of posts offering misleading advice, many bartenders swarmed the app to repost the video and offer their insights. On top of the misconception that less ice will mean more alcohol, bartenders explained that the choice of ice in a given cocktail is a deliberate part of the drinking experience.

For instance, some cocktails, such as Manhattans, benefit from a large rock because the slow dilution encourages the spirit to open up and makes for a longer chill. Smaller ice shapes like pebbles or crushed ice are appropriate for other drinks, usually tropical ones like a Piña Colada or a Mojito. These bits of ice melt more rapidly, a good choice for warmer climates and for thinning out syrups and other flavorings.

There are times when asking for less ice is a valid request, however. Some drinkers may prefer their cocktails cold but would rather opt out of the inevitable dilution that ice causes. In this case, asking for a drink to be chilled and served neat or with ice on the side is acceptable.

“If a bar doesn’t offer gourmet ice, someone may ask for less regular ice, a single cube, or ice on the side so that they don’t dilute their drink,” Ruffalo-Burgat says.

Martinis are another exception where ice preferences are generally encouraged, she says. Among the numerous ways to order a Martini are the choices “shaken” or “stirred.” When it comes to how ice may figure into the final product, Martini lovers may even ask bartenders to “make it skate,” leaving the drink studded with ice chips.

If the liquid volume of a cocktail has ever disappointed you, you’re probably not alone. But it’s important to recognize that almost every part of a crafted cocktail has been calibrated for your optimal enjoyment.