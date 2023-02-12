With the holiday season behind us and Punxatawney Phil predicting six more weeks of winter, there’s no better time to hole up inside with some soothing comfort food. When it comes to decadent chocolate desserts, it’s hard to think of one better than salted caramel brownies — especially when the cold winter months seem to drag on. But then we did: salted caramel brownies with bourbon. If chocolate makes the heart grow fonder, a bit of bourbon added to the mix surely makes it grow warmer.

For those with cravings that constantly bounce between the sweet and salty, these brownies are sure to delight. Bourbon’s slightly spicy flavor, combined with its supple vanilla and caramel notes, perfectly complements rich and luscious fudgy chocolate for a perfectly balanced, delicious bite that’s only further elevated with a mouthwatering drizzle of caramel on top. Advancing the sweet flavor profile of bourbon with a bit of salt prevents any saccharine flavors from overpowering the dessert.

Though not part of the recipe per se, these brownies are certainly best prepared with a glass of your favorite bourbon in hand.

Ingredients

1 cup unsalted butter

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

3 ounces unsweetened chocolate

3 eggs

3 tablespoons bourbon

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

6 ounces caramel sauce (store-bought or homemade)

3 teaspoons vanilla bourbon salt (we used OSMO x Four Roses)

Directions