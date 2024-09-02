America’s Most Popular Regional Ice Cream Chains [MAP]

As we’ve found with coffee, pizza, and even burritos, different states across the U.S. have vastly different preferences and brand loyalties when it comes to food and beverages. Another example that showcases regional allegiances is America’s favorite sweet summer staple: ice cream.

Though some ice cream chains are nationally adored like Baskin Robbins, Häagen Dazs, or Cold Stone, some of the best spots across the country are more localized. From refreshing Italian ice at Rita’s across the Northeast to the out-of-the-box flavor combinations at West Coast staple Salt & Straw, some of the nation’s most beloved frozen offerings haven’t expanded far beyond their corners of the country.

So, what are the most popular regional ice cream chains across America? Check out the map below to see where your area’s loyalties lie.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Northeast

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream

Bruce Reed founded Bruster’s Real Ice Cream in 1989 in Pennsylvania with a focus on homemade ice cream. Now in business for over 30 years with over 200 locations primarily across the Northeast, the chain still stays true to its roots by serving ice cream made in-house daily.

Carvel

For anyone who grew up on the East Coast, characters like Fudgie the Whale and Cookie Puss are household staples. These popular Carvel cakes feature the brand’s signature ice cream, fudge, and yes, the now-iconic chocolate crunchies.

Van Leeuwen

A bit newer on the scene, Van Leeuwen launched out of a yellow truck on the streets of NYC in 2008. The shop, now known for scooping both traditional and dairy-free ice cream, now has over 50 shops across eight states. Though the brand continues to expand, it still has its largest presence across the five boroughs.

Ralph’s Famous Italian Ices & Ice Cream

Ralph’s started in 1928 as an ice cream truck on Staten Island and now has over 80 locations across the state and beyond. A staple of New York summers, Ralph’s is ideal for the indecisive, offering Italian ices, a plethora of ice cream flavors, soft-serve, sundaes, and more.

Rita’s Italian Ice

Philadelphia firefighter Bob Tumolo founded Rita’s during the sweltering summer of 1984 in Bensalem, Pa. For those wondering if Rita’s is named after a real person: yes, Tumolo named the shop after his wife. Now, there are over 580 Rita’s locations across the U.S., though the Italian ice shop still maintains a heavy footprint and many adoring fans in its home state.

Southeast

Jeremiah Italian Ice

Though Jeremy “Jeremiah” Litwack grew up enjoying Italian ice on the Jersey Shore, he started a shop of his own in Winter Park, Fla., in 1996. Now Jeremiah’s is a fan favorite in the South, serving 40 flavors of Italian ice, soft-serve, and Jelati at more than 130 locations across 11 states.

sweetFrog

In 2009, the frozen yogurt craze had already taken over the West Coast. Inspired by the concept’s simplicity and low cost, sweetFrog founder Derek Cha opened up his own shop in Richmond, Va., to bring premium frozen yogurt to the community. Now, sweetFrog has over 300 locations across the U.S., primarily in the Southeast.

Twistee Treat

Ever seen a towering, building-sized ice cream cone on the site of the road? Well, if you were in Florida, it’s likely that you were driving by a Twistee Treat. There’s also a good chance you begged whoever was driving to stop for a quick treat, as it’s hard to ignore the siren call of this popular soft-serve spot. Beloved across the Sunshine State, Twistee Treat literally embodies the playful spirit of ordering a cone whenever the craving hits.

Midwest

Braum’s

Braum’s has a long history starting in the 1930s as a dairy plant in Kansas, but the Braum family expanded the business in 1968, opening an ice cream parlor and fast-food spot. To this day, the brand is still known for its dedication to farm-fresh dairy, using milk from its own cows to make its ice cream, butter, cottage cheese, and yogurt. Today, there are over 300 Braum’s locations across Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, and Arkansas.

Culver’s

Culver’s is a fast-casual spot serving burgers, soups, salads, and yes, fresh, frozen custard. The family-owned company has over 900 restaurants across 26 states, primarily centered in the Midwest.

Graeter’s

Louis Charles Graeter started selling ice cream on the streets of Cincinnati in 1870. At the time, he made the frozen treat in French pots and sold it out of two carts, and to this day, the brand still hand-crafts its ice cream the same way. Now, the chain has 56 retail locations in the Midwest, and it distributes ice cream to thousands of stores across the country.

Oberweis

Oberweis embraces the nostalgia of simpler times, when you could stop by a neighborhood dairy market for fresh goods. The Illinois-born chain makes its waffle cones, ice cream, and signature whipped cream from scratch each day. The old-school hub can be found across its home state, as well as Missouri, Indiana, and Michigan.

Southwest

Marble Slab

Founded in Houston in 1983, Marble Slab is considered the first shop to mix ice cream and toppings on a frozen slab — a concept that Cold Stone further popularized. There are near-endless flavor combinations to create as Marble Slab offers free mix-ins to personalize each cup, with options from brownies and peanut butter sauce to gummy bears and yellow cake. The company now has over 390 locations in the U.S. and around the world.

West Coast

Cream

Newer on the California ice cream scene, Cream opened in 2010 in Berkeley. While it’s received the most attention for its jam-packed ice cream sandwiches, the brand also offers cones, sundays, milkshakes, and even ice cream tacos reminiscent of the iconic Choco Taco. The company, founded by brothers Jimmy and Gus Shamieh, has since expanded across California.

Salt & Straw

Salt & Straw drummed up quite a buzz when it opened in 2011. The Portland, Ore., company quickly drew massive lines, with customers eager to try its off-beat flavors. The popular brand now has over 40 locations, offering ice cream options like sour cherry pie, cinnamon snickerdoodle, and honey lavender.

*Image retrieved from @jeremiahsice on Instagram