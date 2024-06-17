The Number of Baskin-Robbins in Every State [MAP]

When brothers-in-law Burton Baskin and Irvine Robbins decided to turn their passion for ice cream into a business, they wanted to stand out from the pack of parlors peddling the same old chocolate and vanilla. So, when they opened the first Baskin-Robbins location in Glendale, Calif., in 1945, the shop featured a dazzling selection of 31 different flavors.

Although dozens of options from classics like Rocky Road to the more out-there Marigold Dreamsicle might induce decision paralysis for guests trying to decide on just one at the counter, this creative approach led the ice cream brand to massive success. Over the company’s 79 years, it’s released over 1,400 flavors, and now Baskin-Robbins is the world’s largest specialty ice cream chain. But which state loves it the most?

Unsurprisingly, the company’s home state of California tops the list with 405 locations, with New York and Illinois just behind at 292 and 247 locations, respectively. The company’s headquarters is now located in Massachusetts alongside sister restaurant Dunkin’, but surprisingly, the state has just three Baskin-Robbins shops. Seven states don’t have any Baskin-Robbins at all. (Maybe Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Maine are a little preoccupied with New England’s beloved Ben & Jerrys?)

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Where does your state stand when it comes to this ice cream giant? Check out the map below to find out.

State Number of Baskin-Robbins California 405 New York 292 Illinois 247 Texas 172 Florida 122 Maryland 81 New Jersey 70 Georgia 65 Tennessee 59 Virginia 51 Michigan 48 North Carolina 47 Mississippi 46 Washington 46 Arizona 38 Arkansas 35 Colorado 30 Missouri 29 Ohio 29 Pennsylvania 29 Indiana 28 Wisconsin 28 Louisiana 26 Oregon 25 New Mexico 24 Nevada 23 Kentucky 22 Hawaii 16 South Carolina 16 Utah 15 Kansas 13 Oklahoma 9 Alabama 8 Minnesota 8 Connecticut 7 Idaho 6 Montana 5 West Virginia 5 Delaware 4 Nebraska 4 Washington, D.C. 4 Massachusetts 3 Alaska 2 Iowa 2 Wyoming 2 Maine 0 New Hampshire 0 North Dakota 0 Rhode Island 0 South Dakota 0 Vermont 0

*Image retrieved from Mat Hayward via stock.adobe.com