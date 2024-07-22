For many people, a hearty cup (or pot) of coffee is a necessary part of their daily routine. And while prices at the local bodega, artisanal café, or Starbucks drive-thru might have been negligible a few years ago, a flurry of economic factors (read: inflation, supply chain issues) has made that morning coffee shop-stop seem more like an indulgence than a necessity. Still, Americans will always need that caffeine boost to get through the day, so spending more on a cup of joe is the new reality — and it’s just going to get worse.

But some states’ coffee prices are more extreme than others, so payment service platform Toast aggregated data from shops across the U.S. to uncover where the stuff costs the most. It found that the average price of a cup of hot coffee — just plain coffee, no fancy oat milk or cold brew here — can range anywhere from $2.12 to $4.98 across the nation. So, which states will put a grande-sized hole in your wallet and which are a refuge for the massively caffeinated?

It turns out the most expensive state to grab some morning brew in is far and away Hawaii with an average $4.98 a cup, which can likely be attributed to the distance the beans have to travel to make it to the islands. Up next is California ($3.88) and Washington ($3.69), two states that are notoriously picky about their bean quality. For those looking for a cheaper pour, Nebraska boasts the lowest price per cup by a solid margin at $2.12.

Want to see where your state stands? Check out the map below for the price of a cup of coffee in every state, according to Toast.

The Price of a Coffee in Every State

State Price of Coffee Hawaii $4.98 California $3.88 Washington $3.69 Arizona $3.51 Massachusetts $3.49 Colorado $3.43 Utah $3.40 Florida $3.38 Vermont $3.32 Connecticut $3.31 New Jersey $3.31 New Mexico $3.31 Alaska $3.27 Louisiana $3.26 Maryland $3.25 New York $3.24 Nevada $3.23 Oregon $3.21 South Carolina $3.17 New Hampshire $3.13 Rhode Island $3.13 Maine $3.08 Virginia $3.08 Illinois $3.07 Kentucky $3.03 Georgia $3.02 Texas $2.99 Delaware $2.97 Idaho $2.94 North Carolina $2.94 Pennsylvania $2.94 Tennessee $2.91 Oklahoma $2.90 Minnesota $2.89 Wyoming $2.89 Missouri $2.88 Alabama $2.86 Arkansas $2.86 Michigan $2.83 Ohio $2.79 Indiana $2.78 Mississippi $2.77 Wisconsin $2.76 Iowa $2.70 South Dakota $2.66 West Virginia $2.65 North Dakota $2.64 Kansas $2.59 Montana $2.56 Nebraska $2.12

