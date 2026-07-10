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Grabbing a last-minute bar seat to spontaneously indulge in a juicy burger and a strong Martini might be one of the most quintessential New York City dining experiences. And while the city is filled with great burgers and great Martinis, not every establishment can deliver equal quality on both.

Destinations like J.G. Melon might offer one of the city’s most elite burger-eating encounters, but we’re not totally confident that it has its Martini specs dialed in. Hype-driven smash burger spots can be a quick fix for a burger craving but don’t often provide a beverage menu to match. And while most cocktail bars can whip up a solid Martini, their burgers often fall flat compared to the city’s best.

So we’ve rounded up the spots where you can expect excellent execution on both the meat and Martini fronts. From NYC institutions to under-the-radar finds, here are the 15 best places to grab a Martini and burger, listed in alphabetical order.

4 Charles Prime Rib

Sometimes, settling into a bar seat with a burger and cocktail is about enjoying the simple pleasures. This is not one of those times. At 4 Charles, the Double Wagyu Cheeseburger is a spectacle involving white-glove service, thick slabs of bacon, and a show of dripping egg yolks. If you can’t get a seat in the ultra-exclusive 4 Charles dining room, no sweat: Monkey Bar in Midtown — now run by the same restaurant group — serves a similar burger (though without the theatrics). Both bars also, of course, serve the namesake Monkey Bar Martini, made with Roku Minori gin, Dolin Dry vermouth, a lemon twist, and olives — it’s a steal at Monkey Bar where it costs $25.95 compared to the $36 price point at 4 Charles.

Cervo’s

Downtown Spanish seafood haunt Cervo’s is known for its crispy shrimp heads and easy-drinking, aperitivo-style cocktails, so its appearance on this list could be a bit unexpected. But this pairing’s uncommon nature might just be what makes it one of the best. The burger itself features a patty made with ground grass-fed lamb and topped with marinated anchovies, a layer of rich aioli, and a crunchy celery slaw. It’s flavorful, indulgent, and wonderfully matched by the restaurant’s quenching 50/50 Martini, served with both olives and a twist.

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Cozy Royale

The only thing better than a great burger and Martini is a great burger and Martini at a reasonable price. And while costs keep climbing (as evidenced by a few of the $25-plus Martinis on this list), some restaurants still offer attractive deals, like Williamsburg’s no-frills Cozy Royale. Its Martinis and signature cheeseburger — made with a 6-ounce Meat Hook patty, American cheese, “fancy sauce,” pickles, and onion — go for just $10 each during happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. on weekdays. (Plus, the burger is served with a big pile of crispy fries.) For a more indulgent experience, stop by on a Sunday for a chance to try the limited dry-aged cheeseburger.

Gramercy Tavern

With over 30 years of service under its belt, Gramercy Tavern is a New York institution, and so is its Tavern Burger, beloved for its smoked onion aioli and side of crispy potato chips. Outside of the iconic patty, the acclaimed Union Square Hospitality Group restaurant is known for its local menu that celebrates the seasonal gifts of the nearby greenmarket. In that vein, the bar program offers a NY Vesper made with all New York-crafted ingredients — Neversink Gin, Supergay Vodka, Forthave Spirits Yellow, and a touch of Hermann J. Wiemer Josef Riesling from the Finger Lakes. It doesn’t get more Empire State than that.

Hawksmoor

Hawksmoor’s grand dining room is undoubtedly a great spot for tables covered in large cuts of meat and plentiful sides. But the bar room, on the other hand, is the perfect place to chow down on a juicy burger. The Hawksmoor cheeseburger, which comes slathered in bone marrow and Briana cheese, is only available in the restaurant’s front room, where guests can also watch as sub-zero Martinis emerge from behind the bar. Each pre-batched drink is chilled down to ‑12 degrees Celsius, making it, per Hawksmoor’s claims, the coldest Martini in NYC. If you’re looking to double up on the burger experience, stop by for lunch when the restaurant offers the Notorious B.E.E.F., which includes two dry-aged patties, Hawksmoor special sauce, New School American Cheese, shredded lettuce, onions, pickles, and beef-fat fries.

Keens Steakhouse

With little pieces of history scattered across the walls (and ceilings), Keens is one of the great dining rooms of NYC. Though most gatherings there include large cuts shared among friends, if you ever find yourself around Midtown alone and craving a burger, why not grab a seat at the bar and try the pub menu’s classic hamburger and a dry gin Martini?

Lord’s

Lord’s is beloved for its British bistro fare and stellar wine list, but ever since it debuted its off-menu burger, the exclusive (only 12 a night) item immediately became the star — at least in the eyes of social media. The hearty burger features a Prime beef patty topped with a thick layer of Welsh rarebit — a traditional savory, melty, oozy cheese sauce — and a crisp slice of raw onion that adds a refreshing bite. All of this is cradled inside a perfect pretzel bun. Needless to say, we understand why fans arrive early to try to snag this limited dish. When it comes to the Martini of it all, you have a few excellent options at Lord’s. There’s typically a version featuring seasonal produce, like spring’s Snap Pea Martini or the aromatic fig leaf-infused riff that tends to pop up around autumn. We’re also fans of the Tiny Tuxedo ’Tini if you’re just in the mood for a little something to sip alongside the towering burger.

Manhatta

Sitting 60 stories above lower Manhattan, the bar at Manhatta truly levels up the burger and Martini experience. The sandwich here is topped with Cooper Sharp American cheese, koji onions — caramelized alliums deglazed with a lacto-koji water — and finished with shiitake mayo, all elevating the savory, slightly funky bite of the dry-aged beef patty. Manhatta also has an incredible bar program, which frequently rotates through some creative, NYC-inspired cocktail riffs. For the classic experience, we recommend calling for your own favorite Martini spec, sitting back, and watching the flawless execution unfold in front of the stunning view.

Minetta Tavern

The dark wooden bar at the entrance of Minetta Tavern screams vintage New York, especially around the holidays. That makes it a particularly cozy atmosphere for savoring a big, hearty burger and a classic Vesper or Dirty Martini — and may we suggest adding a side of the cheesy Aligot potatoes? Opt for the Minetta Burger if you’re in the mood for an exemplary cheese-covered patty, but for something with a little more oomph, go for the legendary Black Label Burger, made with a selection of Prime dry-aged beef cuts and caramelized onions.

Peter Luger

Though Peter Luger has become a somewhat controversial figure in the NYC steakhouse landscape, there’s no denying the impact the famed Luger Burger has had on the city’s meat scene. The hefty, half-pound patty served atop a slice of raw onion (to keep the bun from getting too soggy) created the framework that many still follow today. And there’s nothing we’d rather wash it down with than a simple Dirty Martini with a pick full of olives.

Raoul’s

Fresh off of celebrating its 50th anniversary, Raoul’s is another iconic spot to sit back and soak in all of the old-school NYC vibes. While Martinis abound at the SoHo institution’s bar, the burger is a bit more difficult to come by. The elusive Burger au Poivre smothered in St André cheese and served with cornichons and fries is most readily available during brunch, but if you get there early enough for dinner, you can try for one of the dozen served nightly at the bar — good luck getting a seat.

Red Hook Tavern

Opened in 2019, Red Hook Tavern draws inspiration from many of the legends on this list — with a heavy nod to Peter Luger in particular. Though the restaurant serves up classic American tavern fare, the expert-level meat knowledge that Hometown Bar-B-Que owner Billy Durney brought to the equation has helped the burger stand out and achieve full-on cult status. The extremely photogenic dish features a thick patty made with a blend of dry-aged beef, seasoned generously with salt and pepper, and perfectly charred around the edges. The meat is topped with American cheese and sits on a crisp slice of white onion. To wash down this beautiful behemoth, we suggest doubling down on the onion and ordering the Spanish Gibson, made with your choice of vodka or London Dry gin, Atxa Vino vermouth, a charred onion, and rosemary. Now, Red Hook Tavern fanatics hoping to skip the line can try to get a spot at Tavern Next Door, the restaurant group’s new cocktail bar that also serves up the acclaimed burger.

Rolo’s

This buzzy Ridgewood restaurant butchers a side of New York State grass-fed beef weekly for its dry-aged steaks and house-ground burgers. Though this makes the quality of the meat exceptional, it also makes the burger quite limited. For diners interested in trying Rolo’s coveted double cheeseburger (served with grilled onions, dijonnaise, and a pickled long hot), the move is to snag a table before 6 p.m. — though if you miss out, the wood-fired steaks and lasagna verde are a more than welcome consolation prize. The burger is wonderfully matched by the complex, savory Martini Spanish cocktail, which combines Mahón gin, Atxa blanco vermouth, sherry, olive brine, and pepper.

The Long Island Bar

Brooklyn’s Long Island Bar is a beloved neighborhood spot known for its no-frills attitude and incredible execution of bar classics. The burger appeals to the nostalgia of a classic cookout favorite, with two dry-aged beef patties, pickles, cheese, and “fancy sauce” piled high and served with a side of fries. And although the garnish-less Martini might not seem like much from a visual standpoint, one sip reveals layers of flavor, from the gin and sake to the vermouth and house bergamot and pomelo tincture.

Wild Cherry

From the team behind NYC French bistro faves Frenchette and Le Veau d’Or, Wild Cherry is the restaurant group’s more playful sibling, hidden behind the historic Cherry Lane Theatre in the West Village. Think: pre-theater eats but zhuzhed up and served in a lively room. This, of course, includes a take on the Dirty Martini — crafted with a brine made from olives and house-pickled celery as well as an oyster shell tincture that gives it a saline complexity. Similarly, the burger is traditional in build but rich in flavor, covered in cheddar, raw onion, and “special sauce.”