Asian-American bars are experiencing a wave of popularity in the U.S. — as are the beverages they serve. For the first half of 2025, the U.S. was the largest global importer of sake from Japan by volume, according to the Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association. By value, the U.S. ranks second, just behind China. Beyond the data, sake is increasingly represented on menus at restaurants of various cuisines.

“One of the interesting things I have started to notice is that sake is available at a diverse array of restaurants,” says Nikita Malhotra, beverage director and partner at Smithereens in Manhattan’s East Village. “I also love that more and more there are also different styles of sake being featured on lists, showing the full spectrum of the beverage.”

As with any beverage genre, diving into the world of sake is a formidable task. There are different brewing methods and various types of rice, all delivering different aromas and flavors. And sake expert George Padilla, co-founder of the liquor store Bin Bin Sake and Japanese restaurant Rule of Thirds, both in Brooklyn, says newcomers don’t necessarily need to start with the most foundational and easy-to-drink versions.

To fully discover their palate for sake, newbies should taste offerings from several producers to learn how brewing methods and rice varieties can affect taste. Here are eight producers in the sake world to start with, according to professionals.

Hakkaisan Brewery

Hakkaisan Brewery is located in Niigata, one of the classic sake regions in Japan. It produces sakes known to be relatively easygoing and pleasant that lean soft and smooth. One of Hakkaisan’s entry-level sakes is its Junmai Daiginjo expression, known for its clean and refreshing palate. Hakkaisan also produces a notable sparkling bottle, Hakkaisan Awa.

Karen Lin, general manager at the modern kaiseki spot Tsukimi in the East Village, reaches for Awa when confronted with a sake first-timer. “The clear, sparkling sake is made using secondary fermentation in the bottle just like Champagne, creating fine and creamy bubbles complemented with the smooth refreshing style of Hakkaisan’s signature palate,” she says.

Daishichi Brewery

For drinkers with a palate for more complex, stronger tastes but new to sake, Daishichi Brewery is a nice jumping-off point. Daishichi produces sake following the Kimoto method, the original way of brewing rice wine dating to the 1700s. Its reliance on ambient yeasts at the brewery leads to a full-bodied texture with a nuanced flavor. “The brewery produces a wide variety of styles, from easygoing Honjozo to hard-to-find special cuvées of Junmai Daiginjo,” Lin says. To start, she recommends the Masakura Junmai Ginjo, a variety the brand says can be enjoyed cold or warm.

Domaine Senkin

Lin suggests Domaine Senkin for wine lovers looking to start drinking more sake. Though Domaine Senkin is now helmed by 11th-generation brothers, it is known for its modern take on the beverage, offering a flavor profile that runs on the brighter, more lively side. Similar to some wines like Chenin Blanc or Gamay, the expressions from Domaine Senkin are juicy and high in acidity, and like vintners, the brewery sees the importance of celebrating and staying true to its terroir. “For someone who drinks wine, Senkin’s sake is the perfect transition,” Lin says. “This producer might be a little hard to find at retail shops, but you can usually find it at restaurants.”

Amabuki Shuzo

Amabuki Shuzo is located in Saga Prefecture and is committed to using local rice strains for its sake. Typical sakes use rice yeast, but Amabuki diverges from convention and uses yeast extracted from flowers. This imparts unique colors, aromas, and flavors that can range from light and floral to robust and structured. Amabuki uses a variety of flower yeasts, including hibiscus, abelia, and marigold. “I really enjoy the rosé sake,” says Malhotra. “The hue comes from Asamurasaki red rice and hibiscus flower yeast. This is great for pairings; it’s dry and complex.”

Kiyasho Shuzo

When sixth-generation owner-brewmaster Tada Onishi took over his family’s Kiyasho Shuzo brewery in 2003, he wanted to shake things up. The estate was established in 1818 and developed a reputation for traditionally made sake, but Onishi’s arrival brought about expressions with brighter, more acidic flavors. He named his line “Jikon,” which is a nod to an ancient scroll found at the brewery that basically means carpe diem. Drinkers can expect lively, juicy, and fruit-forward tastes from this sake. “Jikon is one of the most sought-after bottles in the sake world,” Malhotra explains. “Whenever I taste Jikon, I am amazed by how beautiful it is. There is usually a melon signature here that is so pretty.”

Ota Shuzo Brewery

Ota Shuzo is a small-batch brewery founded in the Shiga Prefecture in 1874. The Junmai Daiginjo expression, called “Dokan Fujikura,” is an entry-level bottle that features floral aromas and pairs best with fish, providing a light and elegant take on the beverage. “[It] represents the best of both worlds at a super- affordable price — spanning notes from melon and lavender to chanterelle mushroom and milk chocolate,” says Ellis Srubas-Giammanco, wine director at Penny, an acclaimed raw bar and seafood restaurant in Manhattan. “A placid marriage of fruit and funk!”

Yuki No Bosha

Yuki No Bosha represents the subtle, balanced side of sake. Bottles from this maker are especially suited to beginners because they are popular at many U.S. liquor stores. The Junmai Daiginjo bottle offers a pleasant fruitiness, headlined by notes of cherry. The sake is smooth and bright but finishes with an umami-forward silkiness. Plus, its easygoing nature allows for pairing with any kind of food. “It’s going to be a bottle that you can drink over the entire period of the meal and and really not get tired of it,” says Padilla.

Brooklyn Kura

Opened in 2017, Brooklyn Kura is the first sake brewery in New York State. The brewers there like to bend tradition: One of their products even includes hops for a flavor slightly reminiscent of an IPA. “They steep [the sake] with hops — just a little amount of hops — but it’s enough to give the sake a slight pinkish, rosy hue and a really aromatic, almost grapefruity nose,” Padilla says.

For New Yorkers in particular, the close proximity means curious drinkers can visit the brewery, meet the sake makers, and get a taste straight from the tank. Padilla says starting with a domestic sake and experiencing its production firsthand could be a great entry point into the beverage.