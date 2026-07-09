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There is a reason people love tequila so much: It’s a complex and interesting spirit on its own and it lends itself beautifully to some of the most beloved drinks around. NielsenIQ data puts the Margarita as the most popular cocktail, and the one with the greatest volume sales in the United States in 2025. Due to this enthusiasm, tequila is a mainstay at high-end and dive bars alike, and its name is synonymous with having a good time.

So, if you’re looking to build out an at-home bar, this agave spirit will obviously have some place on your cart. But which one do you choose when confronted with an aisle full of options? The average at-home drinker doesn’t have the resources to test out a bunch of different tequilas to figure out which is best for them, but that is exactly what bartenders and bar managers do when stocking their bars. So let’s ask them!

We asked 12 bartenders which tequila they think offers the best bang for your buck. Their answers ranged from the very affordable to the small (but totally worth it) splurge. There was consensus on some brands and a few picks out of left field. You’ll be sure to find a suggestion in this bunch that earns a place on your bar cart.

The best ‘bang for your buck’ tequilas according to bartenders:

Tequila Ocho

Espolòn Blanco

Siembra Valles Blanco

Cazadores Reposado

LALO Blanco Tequila

El Jimador Blanco

G4 Blanco

Hornitos Plata

Lunazul Tequila

“In my opinion, Tequila Ocho is absolutely worth the up-charge. It normally is only $3 or $4 more than the well and is produced in the slow, artisanal fashion of Jalisco tradition. And a bottle for home will run around $50. I usually enjoy it neat, but it’s delicious in a Tequila Old Fashioned or a Paloma” —Siobhán Hegberg, bartender, Juke Bar Bushwick, Brooklyn

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“Espolòn Blanco, without question. We pour it at Black Desert, so I’m not guessing on this one. It runs about $25, it’s 100 percent agave (which you don’t always get at that price), and it just performs. I can build Margaritas and Palomas with it all night and it never falls apart on me, and it’s clean enough that I’m happy drinking it on the rocks. For the money, I haven’t found much that beats it.” —Evan Sheridan, complex director of food & beverage, Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah

“Siembra Valles Blanco is exceptional. It does retail for around $60, so it’s not inexpensive, but it still delivers a lot of bang for your buck, especially compared to some other high-end tequilas. I prefer outstanding blanco tequila for sipping, and this is that. Drinking neat, it’s very delicate with a graceful flavor. In cocktails, it’s completely unique and really friendly with other flavors.” —Victor Lopez, bartender, Mixteca, New York City

“For a well-balanced tequila at an excellent price point, Cazadores Reposado is a top pick. While it is slightly less complex and leans toward a smoother, sweeter profile rather than a spicy agave bite, it is highly reliable and widely available. It is the ideal choice for someone seeking an easy, consistent reposado. Its rounded sweetness also pairs perfectly with citrus and triple sec, making it a dependable base for Margaritas and Palomas or a fun twist on an Old Fashioned!” —Samantha Fowler, bartender, Auld Alliance, Rising Fawn, Ga.

“LALO! It’s the grandson of Don Julio!” —Sal Ingrao, bartender, Sky Rock Sedona, Sedona, Ariz.

“For me, El Jimador Blanco is the best bang for your buck. It has a nice, peppery citrus note while not shying away from the punchiness I look for in a cocktail tequila. In the Armstrong household, Margaritas and Palomas are made by the pitcher, not by the glass, so knowing I don’t need to hide the spirit in the cocktail is a huge plus. El Jimador plays very nicely with just about all citrus, and its spice still shines through even when experiments get a bit too… experimental.” —Maxwell Armstrong, restaurant general manager, Pendry Baltimore, Baltimore

“For tequila lovers, Espolòn Blanco offers a bright and clean taste, making it the best bang-for-your-buck option. The citrus notes paired with agave and pepper make this the best option at only $30 retail.” —Alejandro Alcala, assistant food & beverage manager, The Westin La Paloma, Tucson, Ariz.

“My go-to tequila for value has to be G4 Blanco. It’s from a legendary distiller, Felipe Camarena, and made with a blend of rainwater and spring water. It’s additive-free and brings out a pure expression of agave with citrus and pepper. I like it in a Margarita or in a tall Ranch Water with Topo Chico and lime.” —Aviram Turgeman, beverage director, Bar Bas, New York City

“When asked about the best value in tequila, we always think about a balance between quality and pricing. LALO Tequila Blanco consistently delivers a clean, bright agave profile that’s versatile enough to enjoy neat while also standing up beautifully in cocktails. We particularly like that it is a pure, unaged tequila that avoids any artificial sweeteners and additives and is as approachable to beginners as it is to our mixologists.” —Jonathan Rodriguez, managing partner and bar creative director, Indibar, Paradise Valley, Ariz.

“Hornitos Plata offers excellent value for high-volume cocktail programs. It’s affordable, widely available, and has clean citrus and pepper notes that stand up well in Margaritas and Palomas without getting lost. If you’re looking for a reliable, budget-friendly, 100 percent agave tequila that performs consistently in cocktails, this one is a solid pick.” —Danish Eqbal, head bartender, Lungi, New York City

“Lunazul Tequila all the way! It’s very reasonably priced, 100 percent blue agave, and from one of the most sustainable farms in Mexico.” —Pim Suwanawongse, general manager, Club Room Restaurant and Lounge, Cleveland

“I’d go with Lunazul. We first tried it when a retreat brought the brand on-site at Cedar Lakes, and we loved it right away. It’s one of those bottles that feels easy, fun, and way better than it needs to be for the price. It works beautifully in a Margarita or Paloma, but it still has enough presence that it doesn’t vanish the second you add citrus. It’s not trying to be overly precious, which I appreciate. It’s just good tequila with good energy, and honestly, that goes a long way.” —Jenny Megill, bar manager, Cedar Lakes Estate, Port Jervis, N.Y.