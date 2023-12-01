After over 200 years of crafting high-end cherry-infused liqueurs, Luxardo has become synonymous with the Maraschino cherry. If you’ve ever ordered a Manhattan, you’ve likely come across the brand’s iconic sweet cherries as the garnish. Or maybe you’ve used its classic Maraschino liqueur to mix up a Last Word or Martinez. Either way, there’s no denying that Luxardo has ingrained itself in modern cocktail culture with a single stone fruit.

In 1817, the brand’s to-be founders Girolamo Luxardo and his wife Maria Canevari moved to Zara, the Venetian capital of Dalmatia (an area on the eastern shores of the Adriatic Sea that’s now part of Croatia). The town was known for its local liqueur, Rosolio Maraschino. Canevari quickly developed an interest in the spirit and started perfecting her own at-home recipe, which was of such high quality that it gained the attention of local connoisseurs. She and her husband founded the Luxardo distillery in 1821, and the company is still family-owned: It’s currently run by fifth-generation distiller Franco Luxardo, along with help from members of the sixth and seventh generations.

Now that you know the basics, here are 10 things you need to know about Luxardo.

