Vodka once dominated spirits sales in the United States by a wide margin. However, the clear spirit has seen sales slip as trending spirits like tequila and American whiskey continue to win over American palates. Despite the struggles plaguing the category, several brands have retained global success.

According to recent data from The Spirits Business’s annual Brand Champions report, Smirnoff remains the world’s top-selling vodka brand, with a whopping 26 million 9-liter cases sold in 2023 — a 7.7 percent fall year-over-year. It was a similar story for other major brands, like No. 2 seller Absolut, which experienced an 8.1 percent sales decrease at 11.9 million cases. For the third most popular brand, Źubrówka, case sales fell below 10 million for the first time since 2019, with just 9.5 million sold in 2023.

While the world’s largest vodka brands may have experienced recent hardship, smaller brands reported double-digit increases, like Ukrainian brand Nemiroff. It experienced a 57.2 percent drop in sales following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine but rebounded last year with case sales growing from 2.4 million in 2022 to 3.4 million in 2023 — a 41.7 percent increase. Belaya Berezka also saw its sales figures swell with a 46.3 percent increase, while brands Magic Moments, Green Mark, and Talka saw sales expand by 29.2 percent, 18.4 percent, and 16.7 percent, respectively.

Keep reading to discover 20 of the world’s most popular vodka brands.

The 20 Most Popular Vodka Brands in the World:

(sales by millions of nine-liter cases)

Smirnoff (26.0) Absolut (11.9) Źubrówka (9.5) Magic Moments (6.2) Arkhangelskaya (4.4) Źoładkowa (including Gorzka) (4.4) Grey Goose (4.2) Soplica (4.2) Pyat Ozer (4.2) Nemiroff (3.4) Belenkaya (3.4) Skyy (3.3) Talka (3.2) Ketel One (3.0) Finlandia (2.6) Russian Standard (2.6) Wodka Gorbatschow (2.4) Tsarskaya/Imperial Collection Gold (2.3) Green Mark (2.3) Belaya Berezka Vodka (2.0)

