Data from the past year indicates a decline in the popularity of the nation’s biggest vodka brands.

A new report from Impact Databank identifies the top-selling vodka brands in the U.S. in 2022, according to a March 15 article from Shanken News Daily. Total sales volume decreased 0.5 percent last year, with a total of 81 million cases sold in the United States.

Tito’s is the market leader, selling 11.55 million 9-liter cases in 2022 (a 5 percent increase over the previous year). The brand launched several eye-catching marketing campaigns last year, including a tongue-in-cheek “Tito’s In A Can” promotion and a commercial featuring DIY vodka hacks from Martha Stewart.

Smirnoff ranks second by sales volume, recording 8.78 million 9-liter cases. It’s a slight decrease year-over-year, with sales dropping by nearly 2 percent. It’s followed by New Amsterdam and Svedka, which report sales volume decreases of 0.6 and 9.8 percent, respectively. Several other leading brands also recorded steep declines in sales in 2022.

The largest loss is attributed to Burnett’s (owned by Heaven Hill). The budget Kentucky-distilled vodka brand sold 2 million 9-liter cases in 2022 and reported a 10 percent decrease year-over-year. Heaven Hill’s flavorful Deep Eddy label, in comparison, grew by an impressive 5.9 percent.

Or, read on for a ranking of the top 12 brands in the United States:

Ranking Brand 2022 Sales Volume (Millions of 9-Liter Cases) 1 Tito’s 11.55 2 Smirnoff 8.78 3 New Amsterdam 5.33 4 Svedka 3.83 5 Absolut 3.16 6 Grey Goose 2.60 7 Ketel One 2.53 8 Pinnacle 2.18 9 Burnett’s 2.00 10 Platinum 7X 2.00 11 Deep Eddy 1.95 12 Barton 1.93

