There is no cocktail on the planet quite like the Martini. While bartenders seem to be in alignment on standard recipes for classics like the Old Fashioned, Negroni, and Manhattan, the same can’t be said for the iconic Martini. The cocktail is, in more ways than one, a category rather than a singular entity, with debates surrounding which spirit makes the best base, the proper ratio of vermouth (or brine), the best garnish, and whether or not Espresso Martinis, Appletinis, and the like even count.

Discourse surrounding the Martini doesn’t just pertain to the drink itself, though. It also extends to the glassware in which it’s served. Sure, the legendary V-shaped glass might be named for the cocktail, but unlike the Old Fashioned or the Tom Collins — which simply belong in an Old Fashioned or Collins glass, respectively — Martinis aren’t always served in their namesake barware. While some opt for the traditional route, others prefer styles like the Nick & Nora or a tall, delicate coupe. But which one is the best?

Given the variety of Martini glassware utilized today, we considered the functionality and aesthetic appeal of each of the most popular shapes to rank the vessels from worst to best. From squat glasses with little to no stem to the classic V, keep reading to check out our ranking of Martini glass shapes.

9. Stemless With Chiller

We’re firm believers that a Martini should never — we repeat never — be served in a stemless glass. But if it is, it better not arrive in a cone-shaped vessel nestled in a bowl of ice. We suppose this could earn it a few points over a simple stemless glass as it’s at least resting atop something that will keep the Martini cold, but at what cost? The second that ice starts melting, your glass will be covered in water, and you’ll be fighting for your life to take a sip without letting it slip through your fingers. That, or you’ll be gripping it with two hands like a toddler with a sippy cup (or Michael Rapaport drinking water on “The Traitors”). No thank you.

8. Stemless / Cosmo Glass

The Martini glass was specifically designed to keep drinkers’ hands away from the bowl and cocktails as cold as possible for as long as possible. So why in the world would you want a Martini served in glassware that defeats that purpose? Stemless Martini glasses might not pose any risk of toppling over, but any cocktail served in one is practically guaranteed to warm up prematurely, and no one wants a warm Martini. They’re not only inefficient, but also not all that nice to look at.

7. The ‘Dive Bar’ Coupe

There’s a time and a place for the sturdy dive bar coupe, and the Martini is neither. Martinis are inherently sexy, and yet, this squat stemware somehow manages to suck any sense of sultriness right out of them. The shorter stems make it challenging to hold the glass without touching the bowl and warming the drink, and the rim is more texturally aligned with the lip of a pint glass than that of a Martini. These types of coupes can also feel relatively small when compared to other glasses on this list, meaning you might not be getting as much Martini to begin with.

6. The Wide V

While some V-shaped Martini glasses have what we deem appropriate bowl-to-base ratios, others have basins much wider than their footprints. These wide V glasses are steakhouse mainstays, and while they might not be inherently bad, they aren’t great, either. They have the benefit of looking chic while sipping, but the wide brim often leads to liquid spilling over the side. And good luck if you need to carry your Martini anywhere. After a step with one of these bad boys, half your cocktail will be on the floor.

5. KASA Glass

This Martini glass was designed by Sip and Guzzle, the barware subsidiary of the SG Group, the hospitality group behind award-winning concepts like The SG Club in Tokyo. It also shares a name with NYC’s Sip & Guzzle, which is led by The SG Club’s Shingo Gokan and partner Steve Schneider. These short-stemmed glasses are utilized at the West Village bar and are available for sale online as part of an exclusive glassware line from Gokan and Yutaro Kimura. The low orientation earns it points for stability, and the presence of a stem means our fingers won’t heat up our ‘Tinis too much. That said, the stem is still extremely short, requiring a bit more dexterity and balance than other options on this list.

4. The Narrow V

Tall and alluring, the narrow V-shaped glass is a solid option for Martini service. With an elongated stem, the shape prevents any unnecessary contact with the cocktail, while the smaller opening ensures some stability when set down on a table. Plus, the tapered bottom makes for a beautiful garnish presentation. While visually striking, the glass’s narrow brim means the aromatics in both gin and vermouth might not open up that much, so this shape drops a few spots in the ranking.

3. Tall Coupe

Aside from the standard V glass, the tall coupe is one of the most popular choices for dishing out Martinis. It’s easy to understand why — the lengthy stem is just as functional as it is stunning, and the rounded bowl can make drinks served in coupes easier to carry than those in classic glasses. Plus, there’s a bit of Prohibition-era glamour that comes from enjoying a well-made cocktail in a coupe.

2. Nick & Nora

Meeting at the crossroads of a coupe and a classic Martini glass is the Nick & Nora, a glass that practically defined the cocktail renaissance that started in the late 1980s. Equipped with a tall stem, deep U-shaped bowl, and narrow mouth, the Nick & Nora is a near-perfect specimen, capable of capturing the cocktail’s botanical aromatics and ensuring it stays ice cold. The only thing preventing the Nick & Nora from claiming the top spot is its relatively small stature, which can lead to frequent refills.

1. The Universal V

There’s nothing like being served a Martini in the perfect glass, and truly, is there one better than the luxurious, universal V-shape? Separating the Universal V from the Narrow or Wide V is the fact that all of its dimensions are perfectly calibrated, with the width of the brim equal to the diameter of the base. This doesn’t just allow for the cocktail to be exposed to the right amount of oxygen, it also ensures temperature remains fairly constant throughout the drinking experience. Moreover, it means glasses won’t go flying at the smallest jostle, so you can let your Martini dangle from your fingers fear-free.