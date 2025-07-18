For many New Yorkers, when summer arrives, it’s time to head out east. More specifically to the Hamptons, a cluster of towns situated on the South Fork of Long Island known for their beaches, scene-y restaurants, and jaw-dropping price tags.

Though rosé has ruled poolside coolers in the Hamptons for many years, even this elite area of the U.S. couldn’t resist the draw of canned hard seltzers and teas. But rather than sipping White Claws like the rest of the country, it’s only fitting that the notoriously exclusive set of zip codes also has its own niche hard seltzer brands.

Talkhouse Encore, a spiked seltzer that was launched in 2021, debuted with a name you’d only recognize if you’re familiar with legendary Amagansett music venue Stephen Talkhouse. Opened in 1970, the iconic late-night spot has hosted musical performances from the likes of Paul Simon, Dave Matthews, and even the occasional surprise appearance by Paul McCartney. Not only do stars take the stage at the venue, but many celebs, including Jon Bon Jovi and Jimmy Buffett, have frequented concerts in the intimate, standing-room-only space. Ruby Honerkamp, whose family founded and manages Stephen Talkhouse, started the drinks brand as a way to capture the energy of the Talkhouse and recreate canned versions of the venue’s most ordered drinks.

While Stephen Talkhouse is cemented into Hamptons lore, there’s a newer side to the scene out east, primarily driven by the hit Bravo! reality TV show “Summer House,” which debuted in 2017. While fans of the show eagerly watch the gang of friends spend their weekends partying (and fighting) across the Hamptons, locals aren’t as pleased. Hot spots like the Surf Lodge and even the entire town of East Hampton have banned the crew from filming in public, hoping to avoid the Jersey Shore-ification of their beloved vacation towns.

An early “Summer House” plot line follows entrepreneur Kyle Cooke working on his latest venture, Loverboy, a line of sparkling hard teas. Cooke’s partner, Amanda Batula, and friend Carl Radke (who are both co-stars) also got in on the project, and the show documented the brand’s rollout in the Hamptons market. Despite backlash from the community, the show has continued to grow in popularity and is now filming its 10th season. (It’s not clear if the Loverboy brand has grown with it, as the show occasionally discusses the company’s financial struggles.)

So which local Hamptons hard bev is worth checking out should you find yourself surfing at Ditch Plains or taking in the sunset at Navy Beach this summer? Here’s our take on Loverboy and Talkhouse Encore.

The Loverboy Lineup

Loverboy started as a line of sparkling hard teas, but has since expanded to cocktails, non-alcoholic teas, and even a new product line of THC seltzers called Flowerboy. The products, which range from a Pear Kiwi Spritz and Spicy Margarita to a Cosmopolitan and White Tea Peach, are so assorted that it feels like they’ve lost the thread a bit. We opted to try the “Cool Classics” variety pack, which features four of the brand’s all-time favorite flavors: Lemon Iced Tea, Half & Half, Black Cherry, and Strawberry Lemonade. The pack, which comes with eight 11.5-ounce cans, can be found in shops for around $18 to $20 retail.

The hard teas are all made with organic brewed tea, malt alcohol, and some mixture of artificial sweetener, natural flavors, and fruit juice that gives them each their unique flavor. Every can in this variety pack is gluten-free, vegan-friendly, made without any added sugar, and comes in at 90 calories and 4.2 percent ABV.

Our favorite of the bunch was the Lemon Iced Tea, which is billed as being “kissed with ginger.” The ginger and lemon flavors come through nicely, giving it similar qualities to a Mule. And our least favorite was the Strawberry Lemonade, which tasted a little too artificial.

Overall, the drinks are light and crushable, but the taste of artificial flavoring is hard to ignore. The lack of a real spirit (like vodka) or fruit juice makes the palate come across as thin, with only the essence of the flavor it promises. Each can left us with the lingering impression of Splenda or Stevia. If you opt for one of these, we say go in on a pack of the Lemon Iced Teas.

The Talkhouse Encore Lineup

Different from the malt-based hard teas of Loverboy, Talkhouse Encore products are made with either vodka or tequila. A variety pack of Encore seltzers includes the Blood Orange Tequila Soda, Grapefruit Tequila Soda, Lime Vodka Soda, and the newly released Iced Tea & Lemonade Vodka Soda. The brand also recently released a Pineapple Tequila Soda and offers a Cranberry Vodka Soda and its take on a Hamptons Mule. Each can is 5 percent ABV and the flavors vary from about 1.8 grams of sugar to 4.9 grams due to the inclusion of real fruit juice (not added sugars). At about $25 for an 8-pack of 12 ounce cans, Encore costs a bit more than Loverboy, but you get a little more liquid and alcohol for your buck.

The Lime Vodka Soda and Grapefruit Tequila Soda both offer classic fresh citrus flavors that come across like a cocktail mixed up at home with liquor, a spritz of fruit juice, and sparkling water. We would reach for either of these for refreshment on hot summer beach days or while dancing the night away at Talkhouse (where the Encores are aplenty). We also enjoyed the Iced Tea & Vodka flavor as well as the Hamptons Mule, which both come across as more of a full-on cocktail than a hard seltzer. We particularly loved the rich ginger beer flavor in the Mule. In both flavor profile and quality, the Talkhouse Encore seltzers take the cake.

The only downside to the Encore lineup is that the drinks are more difficult to find, and only available in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. But that’s to be expected from an exclusive Hamptons establishment.