To say that Travis and Jason Kelce have had a big year would be an understatement. Tight end Travis helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to yet another Super Bowl title (the team’s second consecutive win at the big game and its third in the past five years). Jason announced his retirement from a 13-year career as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. The brothers’ podcast truly reached New Heights, and a certain high-profile relationship certainly bolstered the pair’s fame. The Ohio natives even invested in a lager brand, Garage Beer.

News of the pair’s beer venture wasn’t exactly surprising. In fact, the Kelces have become known for drinking about town, from throwing back brews courtside to shotgunning cans at rival teams’ tailgates. So while many fans out there might be counting Super Bowl rings, touchdowns, or Taylor Swift sightings, we’re keeping track of the Kelces’ more booze-centric activities. From shirtless chugging to commencement toasts, here are seven of the most iconic Jason and Travis drinking moments.

The Courtside Chug

Though we’re used to seeing the Kelces in football stadiums, the two clearly have no problem bringing the party to the basketball court. While spectating at a March 2024 Cleveland Cavaliers game, the brothers showed some team spirit by simultaneously chugging two beers courtside with the team’s mascot cheering them on.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

The Phillie Phanatic Chug

Not to be restricted to any one sport, Jason made a surprise appearance at the Philadelphia Phillies stadium during game three of the 2022 National League Championship Series. He managed to make his way onto the field, chug a beer, and dance with the Phillie Phanatic.

The Commencement Chug

Both brothers hold degrees from the University of Cincinnati, but neither of them ever walked at graduation. That changed in April 2024 when the two dressed in full graduation garb and accepted their diplomas from UC president Dr. Neville Pinto during a live New Heights event. Just before Travis accepted his diploma, he downed a frothy can of brew and threw it on the ground “Travis Kelce-style.”

The Return Chug

Before Jason ultimately retired ahead of the 2024 NFL season, each year brought a “will he or won’t he” moment for the Philadelphia Eagles star. When he decided to return for the 2022 season, he made the announcement by chugging a beer on camera.

The Touchdown Chug

While Travis was busy making a run for the Super Bowl in January 2024, Jason was happy to play the role of supportive brother in the stands. During a game against the Buffalo Bills, Jason took his job of cheering on the Chiefs so seriously that when Travis scored a touchdown, cameras caught Jason chugging a beer while shirtless. You’d definitely need a solid alcohol blanket to survive sitting outside in Buffalo half-dressed on a brisk January evening, so maybe the beer was actually a wise decision.

The Car Wash Chug

While it’s natural to question the authenticity of celebrity booze brands and their missions, there’s no questioning Jason’s credibility in his new commercial for Garage Beer. In the video, the former Eagles player takes off his shirt and chugs a lager while washing his car. It can’t get any more on-brand than that.

Garage Beer makes everything better 🧼 pic.twitter.com/zoaOyZJmaa — Garage Beer (@drinkgaragebeer) September 9, 2024

The Controversial RTD Chug

In a shocking turn of events, Jason was once caught on camera chugging a canned cocktail rather than a beer. People raced to figure out which RTD brand the NFL alum reached for, and Spritz Society posted a statement on Instagram claiming that it was one of its Passion Fruit canned drinks. But eagle-eyed fans quickly figured out that the drink was made by another brand, Owl’s Brew. The Spritz Society’s post stirred up some drama in the comments section and on Reddit, making this one of the Kelce brothers’ most talked-about chugs.

*Image retrieved from Pixel-Shot via stock.adobe.com