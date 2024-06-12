Jason and Travis Kelce are teaming up in a joint venture into the beer industry. According to a Wednesday press release, the NFL stars bought a stake in fast-growing light lager brand Garage Beer.

Founded by Andy Sauer in 2015 in Cincinnati (where the brothers played college football for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats) Garage Beer and its small-batch brews have recently taken off in the U.S. The brand is the No. 1 selling craft light beer in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, and it continues to expand its reach across the country. Forbes reported in November 2023 that the brand’s sales were up 252 percent over the previous year, showing impressive growth in an increasingly grim market for craft beer. This investment comes as the beer industry’s attention is seemingly shifting back to the light lager category after the years-long PA craze, and the brothers’ combined fanbase — not to mention Taylor Swift’s — will likely give the brand another boost.

The Kelces, who also host hit podcast New Heights, say they’re both passionate about the beer industry and have long dreamed of partnering together to enter the market with the right opportunity, according to the release.

“People crave quality and simplicity, and Garage Beer nails both for me,” Jason says in the release. “…For me, the brand fits my lifestyle, and having a few beers is a great excuse to get the neighbors together.”

The two will join Garage as significant partners, owners, and operators, and will be involved in every aspect of the business from brewing to marketing. The beer is currently sold in Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, West Virginia, Idaho, Montana, and New Jersey, but the company plans to expand to dozens of new states this year. The brand’s signature 4-percent light lager is served in two varieties: classic regular and lime.

“It comes down to quality for me. I think everyone knows I like to have a couple beers now and then, so being an owner of Garage Beer and heavily involved in making the best light beer is exciting, man!” Travis adds. “I have worked with Andy for years and I really trust the team and their approach to running the business. We look forward to taking Garage Beer to the next level.”