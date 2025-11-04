The Highest-Rated IPA in Every State (2025) [MAP]

The India Pale Ale has long reigned supreme in American craft brewing. For decades, brewers across the country have produced thousands of IPAs in numerous substyles, with the hazy, New England-style quickly emerging as a consumer favorite. Today, IPAs account for half of all craft beer sales, claiming a 49.4 percent market share with off-premise retailers in 2024, according to Circana.

Considering the dominance of the style, we examined BeerAdvocate’s list of top-rated beers to determine which IPA is the highest-rated in each state and Washington, D.C. To provide a baseline, we only considered beers with over 100 ratings, excluding Arkansas and South Dakota, neither of which has an IPA meeting that criteria. As such, the IPA with the most number of reviews was awarded the top spot.

Curious to see if your favorite IPA is similarly beloved by your fellow statesmen? Check out the highest-rated IPA in every state, according to BeerAdvocate, below.

Ed. Note: The ratings cutoff was based on data from each state’s Top-Rated Beer page and not the beer’s profile page, which may be lower in some cases.

Alabama: Hitchhiker From Good People Brewing Company

Good People Brewing company is the oldest brewery in Alabama. Located in Birmingham, the brewery was founded by Jason Malone and Mike Sellers in 2008 and has been brewing Hitchhiker IPA since 2020. Now, Hitchhiker isn’t just Alabama’s highest-rated IPA, it’s also the state’s highest-rated beer. Packaged at 7.4 percent ABV, the American IPA is described as a balance of sharp malt and bitter hop flavors, with notes of grapefruit, tangerine, orange, and pineapple.

Alaska: Galaxy White IPA From Anchorage Brewing Company

Gabe Fletcher established Anchorage Brewing Company in 2010, though it wasn’t until 2014 that the brewery opened the doors to its brick-and-mortar location on the city’s south side. Anchorage Brewing specializes in barrel-fermented brews, and one of the most highly favored is Galaxy White IPA, a Belgian IPA brewed with 100 percent Galaxy hops. Also brewed with kumquats, peppercorn, and coriander, the beer is fermented in French oak foudres and bottle-conditioned with Brettanomyces.

Arizona: Tower Station IPA From Mother Road Brewery

Located right along Route 66, Mother Road Brewery has been brewing in Flagstaff, Ariz., since 2011. In 2015, the brewery launched its first batch of Tower Station IPA, and today, it serves as the highest-rated IPA in the Grand Canyon State. The unfiltered American IPA is brewed with a combination of Chinook, Citra, Columbus, and Simcoe hops, which contribute to the beer’s tangerine- and pineapple-forward aromas. On the palate, expect notes of pine and grapefruit peel, with subtle pops of pilsner and pale malt flavors for balance.

Arkansas: IPA From Ozark Beer Co.

Founded in 2013 by husband-and-wife-team Andy Coates and Lacie Bray, Ozark Beer Co. was the very first brewery to open its doors in Historic Downtown Rogers, Ark. The brewery produces a handful of year-round brews, one of which is the simply named IPA. The American IPA is described as crisp and clean, with notes of mango, pine, and pineapple.

California: Pliny the Younger From Russian River Brewing Company

Russian River Brewing’s Pliny the Younger is easily one of the most famous beers on the planet. Released once per year and available for a very limited time, the Triple IPA is constantly evolving, with new hop varieties and various combinations added every time to build off the previous year’s recipe. Pliny the Younger 2025 was brewed with a combination of Amarillo, Citra, Mosaic, Nectar, Simcoe, Warrior, and Tangier hops and was packaged at 10.25 percent ABV. The Imperial IPA is said to offer an abundance of fresh hops accompanied by notes of citrus, stone fruit, lychee, and pine.

Colorado: Juicy Bits From WeldWerks Brewing Co.

Established in 2015 in Greeley, Colo., WeldWerks Brewing Co. introduced Juicy Bits, its flagship IPA, that same year. The New England IPA is brewed with a combination of Mosaic, Citra, and El Dorado hops, leading to the style’s characteristic citrus and tropical fruit flavors. Packaged at 6.7 percent ABV, the beer has been described as “citrus juicy with extra pulp,” which inspired brewers to give it the name “Juicy Bits.”

Connecticut: Fuzzy Baby Ducks From New England Brewing Co.

But When Connecticut’s New England Brewing Co. (NEBCO) closed its doors in 2001, head brewer Rob Leonard wasn’t done. So he purchased the company, reopened the brewery down the road, and started brewing under the NEBCO label again a year later. In 2012, NEBCO launched Fuzzy Baby Ducks, a New England IPA that currently also serves as Connecticut’s highest-rated beer. Packaged at 6.2 percent ABV, the beer is brewed with 100 percent Citra hops, which lend notes of papaya, mango, and citrus.

Delaware: 120 Minute IPA – Utopias Barrel-Aged From Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

When Dogfish Head Craft Brewery (then called Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats) opened in Rehoboth Beach in 1995, it was Delaware’s very first brewpub. Now based in Milton, Del., and owned by the Boston Beer Company, Dogfish Head is perhaps most famous for its continually hopped beers, 60 Minute IPA, 90 Minute IPA, and 120 Minute IPA. The lattermost is currently rated Delaware’s highest-rated beer. Continually hopped with high-alpha American hops, the beer is matured in used Sam Adams Utopias barrels for 12 months before it’s packaged between 15 and 20 percent ABV, depending on the batch.

District of Columbia: On the Wings of Armageddon From DC Brau Brewing Co.

Established by Brandon Skall and Jeff Hancock, DC Brau Brewing Co. opened its doors in 2011 as the first manufacturing brewery in the nation’s capital. For years, On the Wings of Armageddon has served as Washington, D.C.’s highest-rated IPA and highest-rated overall beer. The name serves as a nod to the date the Mayans predicted the world would come to an end, which was right around the same time DC Brau launched the imperial IPA in 2012.

Florida: Jai Alai IPA From Cigar City Brewing

Cigar City Brewing got its start in Tampa, Fla., in 2009 and it’s been brewing the Jai Alai IPA ever since. The name of the brew refers to the fast-moving Basque sport, which involves bouncing a ball off a three-walled court at speeds that can reach almost 200 mph. The sport was immensely popular in Florida from the ‘50s to the ‘90s — mostly for gambling reasons — and this IPA pays homage to that time in history. Brewed with Amarillo, Cascade, Centennial, CTZ, Mouteka, and Simcoe hops, the beer is said to deliver clementine, tangerine, caramel, and Valencia orange notes.

Georgia: Tropicália From Creature Comforts

Creature Comforts opened up in Athens, Ga., in 2014, and pretty soon after the fact, Tropicália emerged as the brewery’s best-known beer. Named for the vibrant, counter-cultural Brazilian art movement that defined the ‘60s and ‘70s, Tropicália is similarly energetic, delivering ripe passion fruit and citrus hop aromas, before a full, tropical fruit-forward, hoppy palate takes over.

Hawaii: Double Overhead Double IPA From Maui Brewing Co.

Hawaii’s Maui Brewing got its start in 2005 as a modest, seven-barrel brewpub producing just 320 barrels per year. Today, it’s the largest independent craft brewery in the Aloha State, churning out over 70,000 barrels of beer every year. One of the most beloved beers to come from the brewery is Double Overhead Double IPA, which is available every year from January to June. The imperial IPA is packaged at 8.5 percent ABV and is said to have notes of pine, citrus, and tropical fruit.

Idaho: Dagger Falls From Sockeye Grill & Brewery

Boise-based Sockeye Grill & Brewery has been brewing for Idahoans since 1996. 16 years after its founding, the brewery launched its flagship IPA, Dagger Falls, which remains highly beloved to this day. Brewed from a combination of Simcoe, Cascade, Chinook, Bravo, and Idaho 7 hops, the American IPA is packaged at 6.5 percent ABV and 100 IBU. It’s been described as having an intense hop aroma and flavor, with a bitter, dry finish.

Illinois: Emerald Grouper From Pipeworks Brewing Co.

Now exclusively brewed by Pipeworks Brewing Co., Emerald Grouper was originally a collaboration beer between Pipeworks and St. Louis’s 4 Hands Brewing Co. called Square Grouper. In the early 2010s, 4 Hands approached Pipeworks with the idea of crafting an imperial IPA with the Simcoe, Citra, Galaxy, and Mosaic hops they had on deck — and the two brands got to work in Chicago. Now, the imperial IPA is solely brewed by Pipeworks and is said to contain robust elements of mango, citrus, tropical fruit, and pine.

Indiana: Permanent Funeral From 3 Floyds Brewing Co.

Founded in 1996 by three members of the Floyd family, 3 Floyds Brewing Co. is known for its range of extreme beers (often with extreme names) made with traditional brewing techniques. Permanent Funeral, a double IPA brewed from a variety of American hops, is one of many extreme beers coming out of the Munster, Ind., brewery. The 10.5 percent ABV beer made its debut in 2013 and is only available for a limited time from October to November every year.

Iowa: King Sue From Toppling Goliath Brewing Company

Toppling Goliath is known for its barrel-aged stouts, with Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout being one of its most famous beers. But the brewery is equally popular for its range of IPAs, one of the most popular of which is King Sue. The Citra-hopped double New England IPA is described as fruity and bitter, with a medley of pineapple, orange, and mango notes.

Kansas: Stormchaser From Free State Brewing Co.

Established in Lawrence, Kan., in 1989, Free State Brewing Co. was the first legal brewery to open in Kansas since before Prohibition. In 2014, the brewery launched Stormchaser, a blonde American IPA brewed with Citra, Crystal, and Centennial hops. Packaged at 5.9 percent ABV, the beer opens with a citrus-forward aroma before notes of orange, grapefruit, and wheat malt take over on the palate.

Kentucky: Heller Heaven Double IPA From West Sixth Brewing Company

West Sixth Brewing Company opened in Lexington, Ky., in 2012 in the historic building that formerly housed the Rainbo Bread Factory. Today, the brewery operates four locations across Kentucky, each of which brews a rotating selection of IPAs, porters, and sours. Available twice a year in limited quantities, Heller Heaven Double IPA is one of their most popular offerings. The imperial IPA is brewed with Simcoe and Amarillo hops before it’s packaged at 9.5 percent ABV.

Louisiana: Ghost in the Machine – Double Dry-Hopped From Parish Brewing Company

Founded in 2009 by Andrew Godley, Parish Brewing Company was born from the desire to bring quality craft beer to Louisiana natives. Five years after opening, Parish Brewing Company released Ghost in the Machine IPA, the foundation for the double dry-hopped version that’s currently rated Louisiana’s highest-rated IPA. The beer features twice the amount of Citra hops used in the original, resulting in a beer with more prominent mango, pineapple, and grapefruit notes.

Maine: Dinner From Maine Beer Company

When Maine Beer Company opened in Portland, Maine, in 2009, it was just a small tasting room. Now located in a much larger facility down the road in Freeport, the brewery produces several beers named after meals, with Dinner being one of its most popular. Packaged at 8.2 percent ABV, the double IPA is made with a whopping seven pounds of hops per barrel.

Maryland: Double Duckpin From Union Craft Brewing Company

Located in Baltimore’s Union Collective, Union Craft Brewing Company was founded in 2011 by Jon Zerivitz and Kevin Blodger. In 2012, the brewery launched its flagship brew, Duckpin Pale Ale, a session-pale ale that inspired Double Duckpin, Maryland’s highest-rated IPA. The IPA doubles down on the amount of malt and hops used in the O.G. brew, leading to an imperial IPA rife with tropical and citrus fruit flavors.

Massachusetts: King Julius From Tree House Brewing Company

Established in Brimfield, Mass., in 2011, Tree House Brewing was founded by Damien Goudreau, Nate Lanier, Dean Rohan, and Jonathan Weisbach, who bonded over their shared love for homebrewing. Originally a fairly modest operation, Tree House currently runs six locations across Massachusetts where they produce beer, cider, seltzer, spirits, and coffee. Of their numerous SKUs, King Julius is one of the most popular. The double American IPA is said to deliver mango smoothie, orange creamsicle, and tropical fruit notes.

Michigan: Hopslam Ale From Bell’s Brewery – Eccentric Café & General Store

First opened in 1985, Kalamazoo, Mich.’s Bell’s Brewery is the longest-running craft brewery east of the Mississippi River. In 2004, the brewery launched Hopslam Ale for the first time exclusively on draft, though bottled and canned versions hit the market two years later. The beer is made from six different varieties of Northwest hops, each of which was chosen specifically for its aromatic profile. It’s finished off with an additional round of dry-hopped Simcoe hops, which imbue the imperial IPA with notes of grapefruit, stone fruit, and florals.

Minnesota: Abrasive Ale From Surly Brewing Co.

Surly Brewing Co. operates out of two facilities in Minnesota — one in Minneapolis and the other in Brooklyn Center. The brewery is known for its IPAs, none of which are as highly-rated as Abrasive Ale. Brewed with a combination of Citra and Warrior hops, the imperial IPA is packaged at 9 percent ABV and washes the palate with notes of candied grapefruit and tangerine.

Mississippi: Crowd Control From Southern Prohibition Brewing

Located in Hattiesburg, Miss., Southern Prohibition Brewing opened in 2013 and currently produces a range of seasonal and year-round beers, along with spiked lemonade and limeade. Its most popular brew is Crowd Control, an 8 percent ABV dry-hopped imperial IPA. Brewed from Mosaic hops, the beer is best consumed fresh, when its piney hop and lush fruit notes are most prominent.

Missouri: OJ Run From Narrow Gauge Brewing Company

Narrow Gauge Brewing Company got its start in 2016 brewing out of the basement of Cugino’s restaurant in Florissant, Mo. Today, the brewery operates from its own brick-and-mortar location where it serves brews from 24 rotating taps. OJ Run, a hazy imperial IPA dry-hopped with Citra, Galaxy, and Amarillo hops, is easily one Narrow Gauge’s most popular offerings. The 8.6 percent ABV beer is said to contain creamy citrus notes and a hint of vanilla.

Montana: Tumbleweed From Lewis & Clark Brewing Company

Tucked away in Montana’s capital city, Lewis & Clark Brewing Company opened its doors for the first time in 2002. The Helena-based brewery produces approximately 15 year-round and seasonal beers combined, with Tumbleweed serving as one of the most famous. The English IPA is brewed with a combination of CTZ, Cascade, and Centennial hops, and balanced with Montana-grown malted barley before it’s packaged at just over 6 percent ABV.

Nebraska: HopAnomaly – Reserve Serves Aged In French Oak Chardonnay Barrels From Nebraska Brewing Company Production Brewery & Taproom

Established in 2007 in La Vista, Neb., Nebraska Brewing Company, which closed in October 2025, was famous for its experimental beers that often came attached to lengthy names. One of its most famous series of releases was the Reserve Series, which was entirely composed of barrel-aged brews. Included in the series was HopAnomaly, a Belgian IPA aged for six months in French oak Chardonnay barrels. The barrel was said to imbue the beer with complex oak tannins that balanced its juicy tropical fruit and peach notes.

Nevada: Disco Ninja From Revision Brewing Company

Sparks, Nev.’s Revision Brewing Company might be the brewer of Disco Ninja, but the recipe was actually developed with Carson City’s Shoe Tree Brewing. The New England IPA is made with Citra, Galaxy, Mosaic, and Amarillo hops and is packaged at 7 percent ABV. The beer opens with floral and citrusy aromas before delivering grapefruit, orange peel, and tropical fruit to the taste buds.

New Hampshire: Hopulization From Stoneface Brewing Co.

Based in Newington, N.H., Stoneface Brewing Co. is known for its IPAs, all of which are brewed with hand-picked hops. If imperial IPAs are your thing, be sure to reach for Hopulization, the booziest IPA Stoneface produces. Packaged at 8.9 percent ABV, the beer showcases the influence of double dry-hopped Calypso and Galaxy hops, which deliver juicy citrus, peach, and passion fruit flavors.

New Jersey: Overhead From Kane Brewing Company

Kane Brewing Company was founded in 2011 by Michael Kane, who got his start homebrewing at the age of 22. Today, the brewery is one of the largest craft operations in New Jersey, with Overhead serving as one of its most beloved offerings. The American-style Imperial IPA is brewed with five pounds of Amarillo, Columbus, Centennial, and Simcoe hops per barrel, resulting in an IPA overflowing with citrus, resin, and pine.

New Mexico: Project Dank From La Cumbre Brewing Co.

Once a year, Albuquerque, N.M.’s La Cumbre Brewing Co. sets out to release an American IPA that delivers what it describes as “Hop Insanity.” The result is Project Dank, a constantly evolving beer that features different combinations of hops processed with varying hopping techniques every year. While the flavor profile may change with each release, most Project Dank expressions are packaged around 7.5 percent ABV.

New York: 4th Anniversary From Other Half Brewing – Center Street

When Other Half Brewing opened in Brooklyn in 2014, it quickly gained notoriety for its bold beers that people were willing to line up around the block for. To celebrate the brewery’s fourth birthday, Other Half launched 4th Anniversary, which is widely regarded as its most famous beer to date. 4th Anniversary is a quadruple dry-hopped imperial IPA brewed with five hop varieties — Citra, Galaxy, Enigma, El Dorado, and Mosaic — offering a medley of pine, citrus, and floral notes.

North Carolina: CitraQuench’l From Heist Brewery

Established by Kurt Hogan in 2012, Heist Brewery was the very first craft brewpub to open up in Charlotte. Just four years after its founding, Heist Brewery launched CitraQuench’l for the first time, and it remains one of its most popular releases to date. A juicy New England IPA, the beer is exclusively brewed with Citra hops, which lend it tangy pink grapefruit, tangerine, and orange flavors.

North Dakota: Freak Parade From Drekker Brewing Company

Located in Fargo, N.D., Drekker Brewing Company is one of just 22 craft breweries operating in North Dakota. Freak Parade, its New England-style IPA, is beloved throughout the state, serving as not just its highest-rated IPA, but also its highest-rated beer. Brewed with a trio of hops and packaged at 8.2 percent ABV, the beer is said to deliver juicy melon, citrus, and stone fruit notes.

Ohio: Bodhi From Columbus Brewing Company

Columbus Brewing Company has been brewing in the Ohio city since 1988, but it wasn’t until several decades later that it would come out with Bodhi, its beloved imperial IPA. For the first few years of its existence, Bodhi was only available on draft in the taproom, until 2016 when it was famously bottled for the first time. Now available year round, the beer features a combination of Citra, Azacca, and Idaho 7 hops and has been described as tropical and citrusy.

Oklahoma: Alpha Hive Double IPA From COOP Ale Works

Oklahoma City’s COOP Ale Works brews six year-round offerings, but it’s the brewery’s seasonal spring release that earned the title of Oklahoma’s highest-rated IPA. Alpha Hive is a double IPA brewed with American hop varieties and infused with bee-crafted orange blossom honey sourced from Northern California. The delicate honey is said to bring a floral balance to the beer’s resin-like hoppy backbone.

Oregon: Notorious Triple IPA From Boneyard Beer Company

Brewmaster Tony Lawrence opened Boneyard Beer Company in Bend, Ore., in 2010 with equipment that had been discarded by other brewers, hence the brewery’s name. Since the beginning, Boneyard has focused on hop-forward beers, and that prowess can be tasted with every sip of Notorious Triple IPA. The imperial IPA is packaged at 11.5 percent ABV and has been described as malty and complex, with lingering notes of orange and grapefruit.

Pennsylvania: Albatross From Brew Gentlemen

Founded in 2014, Brew Gentlemen is a medium-sized craft brewery located in Braddock, Pa., a historic steel town just 20 minutes outside Pittsburgh. Every spring, the brewery releases Albatross, a New England IPA brewed with four pounds of Galaxy hops per barrel. Given the high dose of hops, the beer is known for its dank aromas and juicy tropical fruit flavors.

Rhode Island: The Chosen One From Tilted Barn Brewery

Exeter, R.I.’s Tilted Barn Brewery opened in 2014 and bills itself as the state’s first farm brewery. Each of the beers brewed at Tilted Barn is crafted in small batches with locally sourced ingredients, with The Chosen One serving as one of its most popular. The double New England IPA is brewed with both Mosaic and Citra hops, resulting in a fruity, floral, and piney brew.

South Carolina: Boy King From COAST Brewing Company

Located in North Charleston, S.C., COAST Brewing Company brews each of its beers with a focus on organic, locally sourced ingredients. Boy King, its double IPA, is made with six hop varieties, though Citra hops are undeniably the star. The beer bursts with lemon, grapefruit, and orange aromas that transfer onto a bitter, hoppy palate.

South Dakota: SoDank IPA From Lost Cabin Beer Co.

Lost Cabin Beer Co. is a relatively new craft brewery, having opened its doors in Rapid City, S.D., in 2016. Its SoDank IPA is a dry-hopped West Coast IPA brewed with Hallertau Blanc and Mosaic hops, resulting in a beer with sharp pine and dark resin notes.

Tennessee: Attention Please! From Bearded Iris Brewing

Nashville’s Bearded Iris Brewing focuses heavily on IPA production, with eight of its 10 core beers made in the style. But it’s Attention Please!, an 8.2 percent NEIPA, that’s claimed the title of Tennessee’s highest-rated IPA. Made from 100 percent Citra hops, the double IPA is described as “verbose, yet smooth” with citrus and tropical fruit flavors.

Texas: Yellow Rose From The Lone Pint Brewery

The Lone Pint Brewery was established in Magnolia, Texas, in 2012 by two siblings and their spouses who got their start homebrewing in a garage seven years prior. Yellow Rose is one of the brewery’s most popular beers, so much so that it was made a year-round staple after initially being launched as a seasonal offering. The American IPA is brewed exclusively with Mosaic hops and is said to have notes of pineapple, grapefruit, and blueberry.

Utah: Dubhe From Uinta Brewing Company

Uinta Brewing Company has been welcoming drinkers into its Salt Lake City taproom since 1993. One of the brewery’s year-round offerings is Dubhe, an imperial black IPA brewed with toasted chocolate malts and a blend of Northwest hops. The 9.3 percent ABV beer is described as rich and malty, with pops of pine and bitter earth.

Vermont: Heady Topper From The Alchemist

Now a world-renowned brewery, The Alchemist first opened as a tiny 60-seat operation in Waterbury, Vt., in 2003. That same year, it launched Heady Topper, a New England IPA that’s widely regarded as one of the most famous beers in the world. Exploding with tropical fruit and citrus flavors followed by a crisp, bitter finish, the legendary brew is packaged at 8 percent ABV and is still considered to be a “unicorn beer.”

Virginia: Double Orange Starfish From Aslin Beer Company

Aslin Beer Company may have started as a modest nanobrewery with a singular location in Herndon, Va., but it’s since expanded to five brewery outposts across two states and Washington, D.C. In 2017, the brewery launched Orange Starfish, a double-dry-hopped IPA, and doubled down on the hops three years later with the release of Double Orange Starfish. Made with twice the amount of Citra and Galaxy hops as the original, the 8.3 percent beer has notes of candied orange, pine, and fresh orange juice.

Washington: Blimey That’s Bitter! From Reuben’s Brews

Established in Seattle in 2012, Reuben’s Brews first launched Blimey That’s Bitter! in 2014, and it remains one of the brewery’s most popular offerings to this day. The triple IPA is brewed with Citra, Simcoe, Amarillo, and Chinook hops, producing, as the name suggests, a bitter beer. Packaged at 10.5 percent ABV, expect intense notes of pine, citrus, and tropical fruit.

West Virginia: Devil Anse IPA From Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company

Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company has been brewing Devil Anse IPA since it opened its doors in 2014. Packaged at 6.9 percent ABV, the American IPA is brewed with a combination of Amarillo, Galaxy, and Simcoe hops and a blend of American and British malts. The malt is said to form the backbone of the brew, with hops providing juicy tropical fruit and citrus flavors for balance.

Wisconsin: Thumbprint Scream IIPA From New Glarus Brewing Company

No matter how large demand grows in other regions, New Glarus Brewing Company is famous for only distributing its beers in Wisconsin. So it should come as no shock that the highest-rated IPA in the state comes from the family-owned operation. Made with Wisconsin-grown hops, Thumbprint Scream IIPA is an imperial-strength double IPA bursting with pineapple, orange, and pine, with a soft, creamy finish.

Wyoming: 2×4 DIPA From Melvin Brewing

Melvin Brewing opened in Jackson Hole, Wyo., in 2010, but shortly thereafter had to relocate to a larger facility in Alpine to keep up with demand. One of the beers driving that demand is 2×4 DIPA, a 9.9 percent ABV imperial IPA made with a medley of American hops. The brew is said to open with floral and citrus aromas before a pineapple, honey, and pine-rich palate takes over.

*Indicates fewer than 100 ratings on BeerAdvocate.

**Image retrieved from Atlas via stock.adobe.com