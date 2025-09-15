Mapped & Ranked: The States With the Most Craft Breweries in 2024

It’s no secret that 2024 was a tough year for the craft brewing industry. But even in the face of tremendous challenges, craft brewers carry on.

The Brewers Association (BA) recently released its annual production report recounting the state of the craft brewing industry in the United States. Last year, the number of craft breweries that closed outpaced the total number of brewery openings nationwide for the first time since 2005. Over the course of 2024, 529 breweries closed their doors, while only 430 opened them. Even so, the total number of breweries in the U.S. still managed to increase from 9,838 in 2023 to 9,922. Of those, 9,796 are operational craft breweries, including 3,936 taproom breweries, 3,552 brewpubs, 2,092 microbreweries, and 279 regional craft breweries.

Craft beer production was also down last year, with just 23.1 million barrels of beer brewed, a 3.9 percent decrease year-over-year. It was enough of a decline to see small and independent brewers’ share of the total U.S. beer market by volume shrink by 1.2 percent. That said, there were quite a few bright spots in the craft industry last year, including a 3 percent increase in retail dollar share. Employment in craft brewing was also up by 3 percent in 2024, with the BA citing a shift toward hospitality-focused service models like brewpubs and taprooms.

“In a mature market, not every year is going to be defined by substantial growth. While progress may not come in additional production volume, it can still come in honing operations, business practices, and world-class beer,” the BA’s staff economist Matt Gacioch said in the report. “Even in this changing environment, small brewers have demonstrated that they have the skills and resilience to fight through this period to be better positioned for the months and years ahead.”

When considering which states are best for enjoying craft beer in today’s market, it might be tempting to look to states like California and New York. As two of the nation’s most populous states, it’s only natural that they would host the most number of craft breweries in the U.S. But take a look at the number of breweries per capita, and things change drastically.

On a per capita basis, Vermont takes the crown for the most number of breweries per 100,000 adults over 21 with 15.4 breweries. In second place is Maine, which has 14.4 breweries per capita, despite only having 158 total. Taking the bronze is Montana with 12.8 breweries per 100,000 adult residents.

Conversely, Mississippi, which has fewer than two dozen craft breweries in total, has just 1 craft brewery per capita. Alabama and Louisiana, which respectively have 53 and 52 craft breweries in total, have just 1.4 and 1.6 craft breweries per capita, respectively.

Keep reading to check out our color-coded maps and discover how many craft breweries were functional in your home state in 2024.

The States With the Most Craft Breweries Per Capita

Rank State Number of Craft Breweries Per Capita 1 Vermont 15.4 2 Maine 14.4 3 Montana 12.8 4 Wyoming 11.8 5 Alaska 11.4 6 Colorado 10.3 7 Oregon 9.4 8 New Hampshire 9.3 9 Washington 7.5 10 Idaho 7.1 11 New Mexico 6.8 12 South Dakota 6.7 13 Wisconsin 5.9 14 Michigan 5.6 15 Minnesota 5.6 16 Iowa 5.4 17 Pennsylvania 5.4 18 North Carolina 5.3 19 Virginia 5.3 20 Rhode Island 5.0 21 Delaware 4.9 22 Nebraska 4.9 23 Ohio 4.8 24 Connecticut 4.5 25 Massachusetts 4.3 26 Kansas 4.0 27 Missouri 4.0 28 Indiana 3.9 29 North Dakota 3.9 30 New York 3.7 31 California 3.3 32 South Carolina 3.3 33 Illinois 3.2 34 Kentucky 3.1 35 Tennessee 3.0 36 Maryland 3.0 37 District of Columbia 2.7 38 Oklahoma 2.7 39 West Virginia 2.7 40 Arkansas 2.6 41 Georgia 2.4 42 Hawaii 2.4 43 New Jersey 2.4 44 Arizona 2.3 45 Florida 2.2 46 Nevada 2.1 47 Utah 2.1 48 Texas 2.0 49 Louisiana 1.6 50 Alabama 1.4 51 Mississippi 1.0

The States With the Most Craft Breweries

Rank State Number of Craft Breweries 1 California 946 2 New York 545 3 Pennsylvania 533 4 Colorado 456 5 Washington 444 6 Texas 440 7 North Carolina 430 8 Ohio 421 9 Michigan 420 10 Florida 391 11 Virginia 345 12 Oregon 307 13 Illinois 296 14 Wisconsin 262 15 Minnesota 234 16 Massachusetts 228 17 Indiana 194 18 Georgia 190 19 Missouri 181 20 New Jersey 168 21 Maine 158 22 Tennessee 157 23 Maryland 134 24 South Carolina 131 25 Arizona 127 26 Iowa 127 27 Connecticut 122 28 Montana 109 29 New Mexico 107 30 Kentucky 103 31 New Hampshire 102 32 Idaho 100 33 Kansas 85 34 Oklahoma 78 35 Vermont 77 36 Nebraska 70 37 Alaska 61 38 Arkansas 58 39 Alabama 53 40 Louisiana 52 41 Wyoming 51 42 Nevada 50 43 Utah 48 44 South Dakota 44 45 Rhode Island 42 46 Delaware 38 47 West Virginia 36 48 Hawaii 26 49 Mississippi 22 50 North Dakota 22 51 District of Columbia 14

