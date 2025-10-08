2024 wasn’t a great year for the craft brewing industry. In the U.S., craft beer production was down to just 23.1 million barrels, a 3.9 percent decrease year-over-year. Moreover, the number of brewery closures outpaced the number of new brewery openings for the first time since 2005. But while things certainly aren’t booming in craft beer right now, not everything is bad. Not only was craft beer’s dollar share up 3 percent year-over-year, but employment in the category was up, too, meaning consumers are far from disinterested.

In the U.S., there are over 9,900 breweries making beer for thirsty drinkers, and we were curious to see which brews are most popular in each of the 50 states and D.C. We consulted Beer Advocate’s list of the top-rated beers from breweries across the country to determine what each state’s favorite is. It’s important to note that, as a baseline, only beers with over 100 ratings on the platform were considered for this list.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the India Pale Ale was identified as the most popular style, serving as the top pick in 21 states. Just behind it, though, is the stout, which has been surging in popularity stateside in recent years, and claims the top spot in 20 states. But while some states might be split between their love for the IPA and the stout, there is one common thread: Americans love high-ABV brews. Of the 51 favorites, 28 are imperial-strength beers.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Curious to see if your favorite beer also ranks as your home state’s favorite? Check out the highest-rated beer in each state, according to Beer Advocate, below!

Ed. Note: The ratings cutoff was based on data from each state’s Top-Rated Beer page and not the beer’s profile page, which may be lower, in some cases.

Alabama: Hitchhiker From Good People Brewing Company

Established in Birmingham, Ala., in 2008, Good People Brewing Company is the oldest craft brewery in the Yellowhammer State. While its flagship beer, Good People IPA, might be one of the best-selling IPAs in Alabama, Hitchhiker, an American IPA, is Alabama’s top-rated beer. The IPA is described as having notes of pineapple, grapefruit, orange, and tangerine, with a strong caramel malt backbone for balance. With an even split of sharp malt and hoppy bitterness, the beer has been described as “one for the hopheads.”

Alaska: Blessed From Anchorage Brewing Company

This barrel-aged stout from Anchorage Brewing Company is not for the faint of heart. Blessed is a double-oaked American imperial stout released every fall, with this year’s offering coming in at a whopping 21 percent ABV. Aged for 33 months in Heaven Hill and Russell’s Reserve bourbon barrels, the beer is finished on Madagascar vanilla beans and both raw and toasted coconut before bottling. The decadent and boozy brew has been compared to a whiskey-soaked German chocolate cake drizzled in golden caramel.

Arizona: White Russian Imperial Stout From Sun Up Brewing Co.

Located in downtown Phoenix, Sun Up Brewing Co. first opened its doors in 2006. Today, the brewery’s imperial coffee stout, the White Russian Imperial Stout, serves as the top-rated beer in Arizona. Bottled at 9.2 percent ABV, the brew is said to deliver right notes of dark chocolate, coffee, and roasted malt, with subtle hints of vanilla.

Arkansas: BDCS From Ozark Beer Co.

Tucked away in the Ozark mountains is Ozark Beer Co., a midsize brewhouse in Historic Downtown Rogers, Ark. The brewery produces a handful of year-round offerings and a number of seasonal releases, none of which are more popular than BDCS (Bourbon Double Cream Stout). Classified as a sweet/milk stout, the brew is aged in old bourbon barrels before its canned at 10.2 percent ABV.

California: Pliny the Younger From Russian River Brewing Company

Pliny the Younger is widely considered to be one of the most sought-after beers in the world. The Triple IPA from Russian River Brewing Company is brewed just once a year and is available to purchase for just two weeks — if it lasts that long. First brewed in 2005, the exact recipe for Pliny the Younger evolves and builds on itself every year, with the 2025 batch containing Amarillo, Citra, Mosaic, Nectar, Simcoe, Warrior, and Tangier hops. Bottled at 10.25 percent ABV, the beer is said to have a strong fresh hop aroma with notes of lychee, stone fruit, citrus, and pine on the palate.

Colorado: Medianoche – Coconut From WeldWerks Brewing Co.

Located in Downtown Greeley, Co., WeldWerks Brewing Co. was founded in 2015, but before its establishment, co-founder Neil Fisher got his start homebrewing in his garage. One of those beers was Medianoche, a barrel-aged imperial stout that serves as the foundation for Medianoche – Coconut. After Medianoche finishes aging (a process that takes around 20 months), Coconut Medianoche rests on toasted coconut flakes and raw coconut chips, imbuing the brew with tropical notes that complement the style’s signature dark chocolate flavor.

Connecticut: Fuzzy Baby Ducks From New England Brewing Co.

In 2001, Rob Leonard was the head brewer at New England Brewing Co. in South Norwalk, Conn., when the brewery sadly closed its doors. So Leonard purchased the company name and reopened the brewery in Woodbridge and got to work brewing using some of the recipes that were grandfathered into the purchase. Ten years later, Fuzzy Baby Ducks hit the market for the first time. The New England IPA is brewed and dry hopped exclusively with Citra hops, resulting in a brew that exudes citrus, mango, and papaya flavors.

Delaware: World Wide Stout – Utopias Barrel-Aged From Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery might be based in Milton, Del., but crafting this brew required the assistance of a brewery located in Massachusetts. Brewed in collaboration with Boston Beer Company, Utopias Barrel-Aged World Wide Stout matures in old barrels used to age Sam Adams Utopias, a barrel-aged beer that comes in at 30 percent ABV. Utopias hand-selects bourbon casks from the Buffalo Trace Distillery to age Utopias, and it’s those same barrels that were then handed to Dogfish Head to craft World Wide Stout.

District of Columbia: On The Wings of Armageddon From DC Brau Brewing Co.

Founded in 2011, DC Brau Brewing Co. was the first manufacturing brewery to open its doors in Washington, D.C. A year after opening, the brewery launched On the Wings of Armageddon to coincide with the date the Mayan calendar predicted the world would come to an end. Luckily, the end of the world didn’t arrive, and we can still enjoy the imperial IPA today. Produced using Falconer’s Flight hops, the beer is said to have a dominant aroma of citrus, white grapes, and grapefruit, with light bread and biscuit notes also on the palate.

Florida: Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout – Double Barrel Aged From Cigar City Brewing

Cigar City Brewing opened its doors in Tampa, Fla., in 2009 and quickly rose to cult status among craft beer lovers. One of the beers that helped launch them into that position is Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout, a yearly release that drops every March. The beer is so sought after that there’s an entire festival named after it — Hunaphu’s Day, a day in which Cigar City exclusively releases the beer. Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout is named after the Mayan myth of Hunaphu, which explains the beer’s adjunct ingredients: Peruvian cacao nibs, ancho and pasilla chiles, cinnamon, and Madagascar vanilla beans. Matured in a combination of apple brandy and rum barrels, the beer is bottled at 11 percent ABV.

Georgia: Tropicália From Creature Comforts Brewing

Located in Athens, Ga., Creature Comforts opened its doors in 2014 and Tropicália quickly emerged as its best-known beer. Named for a 1960s Brazilian art movement, Tropicália is an American IPA made with a blend of Galaxy, Citrus, and Centennial hops. Juicy and bright, the brew reportedly delivers ripe passion fruit and citrus notes with subtle bitterness on the finish.

Hawaii: Imperial Coconut Porter From Maui Brewing Co.

Established in 2005, Maui Brewing Co. got its start as a seven-barrel brewpub in Kahana, Maui. Today, it’s the largest independent craft brewery in all of Hawaii. One of its most popular beers is the Imperial Coconut Porter, which is brewed with seven different malts, including black and chocolate, which contribute to its lush texture and rich brown coloring. Bottled at 9.4 percent ABV, the imperial porter has been described as an ideal combination of chocolate and coconut.

Idaho: Double Vision Doppelbock From Grand Teton Brewing Co.

Stouts and IPAs claim the top spot in nearly every state in America, but not in Idaho. The Gem State is the only state in which a doppelbock serves as the people’s favorite style. Grand Teton Brewing Co. first brewed Double Vision in 2009 as a way to highlight the pure water running through the Teton Valley. While the beer is not a regular part of the brewery’s lineup today, it remains Idaho’s top-rated beer to this day.

Illinois: Bourbon County Brand Vanilla Rye Stout From Goose Island Beer Co.

Chicago’s Goose Island Beer Co. first launched the Bourbon County Brand Stout back in 1992 to commemorate the 1,000th batch of beer brewed at the facility. In 2005, the beer was finally packaged for the first time and released to the public. Nowadays, Goose Island releases the Bourbon County Brand Stout lineup annually on Black Friday, and consumers can’t get enough of the Vanilla Rye Stout. The brew begins with a rye imperial stout that’s aged in empty rye barrels for a full calendar year before it’s finished with Madagascar vanilla beans and bottled at 14 percent ABV.

Indiana: Marshmallow Handjee From 3 Floyds Brewing Co.

Located in Munster, Ind., 3 Floyds Brewing Co. was established in 1996 and quickly made a name for itself producing extreme beers using transitional brewing ingredients. One of the most popular beers from the brewery is Marshmallow Handjee, a variation of the brewery’s ever-popular Dark Lord Russian imperial stout. To craft Marshmallow Handjee, the brewing team takes Dark Lord and ages it in bourbon barrels with vanilla beans, which results in a brew with strong roast coffee, chocolate, and candied dark fruit flavors.

Iowa: Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout From Toppling Goliath Brewing Company

Located in Decorah, Iowa, Toppling Goliath Brewing Company is known for its barrel-aged stouts, which of course include the Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout. First released in 2012, the Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout is an American imperial stout bottled at 12 percent ABV. Its flavor has been compared to maple-syrup soaked chocolate chip pancakes.

Kansas: Old Backus Barleywine From Free State Brewing Co.

It’s not often you see a barleywine as a state’s highest-rated beer style, but that’s exactly the case in Kansas. This barleywine hails from Free State Brewing Co. in Lawrence, Kan., which opened in 1989 and served as the first legal brewery in the state in over a century. Every year, Free State launches a batch of Old Backus Barleywine, which arrives at 10.5 percent ABV and delivers notes of orange peel, caramel, pine, and brown sugar.

Kentucky: 70K From Against the Grain Brewery & Smokehouse

Located in downtown Louisville, Ky., Against the Grain was founded in 2011 with the goal of introducing Louisville to a wider range of beer styles, often experimental. 70K, first launched in 2013, is essentially the same beer as 35K — a 7 percent ABV milk stout — just doubled. After the beer is brewed, it rests in freshly dumped bourbon barrels. While classified as a sweet/milk stout, the beer’s strength definitely leans more imperial considering it comes in at 13 percent ABV. Released every fall, 70K has been described as creamy and chocolaty, with a flavor somewhat akin to espresso.

Louisiana: Ghost In The Machine – Double Dry-Hopped From Parish Brewing Company

In 2003, Andrew Godley moved from his home state of Louisiana to Pittsburgh and discovered a flourishing craft beer scene. When he returned to the South a few years later, he was eager to bring that culture home with him, so he opened Parish Brewing Company in 2009. In 2014, the brewery put out Ghost in the Machine IPA, which, in many ways, put the Louisiana craft scene on the map. But it’s the double-hopped recipe that serves as the state’s highest-rated brew. Ghost In The Machine – Double Dry-Hopped features double the amount of Citra hops used in the original, leading to more pronounced grapefruit, pineapple, and mango notes.

Maine: Dinner From Maine Beer Company

Maine Beer Company was established in 2009 by brothers David and Daniel Kleban and has grown from a small one-room tasting room to an operation producing over 40,000 barrels per year. Of the beers in its lineup, Dinner is undeniably one of the most popular. The double IPA is made with seven pounds of hops (Citra, Falconers, Flight, Mosaic, and Simcoe) per barrel and comes in at 8.2 percent ABV.

Maryland: Double Duckpin From Union Craft Brewing Company

Founded in 2011 in Baltimore’s Union Collective, Union Craft Brewing Company’s flagship beer is Duckpin Pale Ale — a session-style pale ale that serves as the foundation for Double Duckpin. Double Duckpin doubles the amount of malt and hops used in the OG, resulting in an imperial IPA bursting with citrus and tropical fruit with a solid malt backbone.

Massachusetts: King Julius From Tree House Brewing Company

Treehouse Brewing Company got its start in Brimfield, Mass. in 2011 after co-founders Damien Goudreau, Nate Lanier, Dean Rohan, and Jonathan Weisbach spent years as homebrewers. Today, Tree House operates out of six facilities and produces cider, seltzer, coffee, spirits, and, of course, beer. One of its most popular is King Julius, a double American IPA delivering mango smoothie and orange Creamsicle notes.

Michigan: CBS (Canadian Breakfast Stout) From Founders Brewing Company

Established in 1997, Founders Brewing Company might be most famous for its All Day IPA, but it’s the brewery’s Canadian Breakfast Stout that earned the title of Michigan’s highest-rated beer. The coffee chocolate stout is aged in ex-bourbon barrels with maple syrup before it’s bottled at 11.7 percent ABV.

Minnesota: Nillerzzzzz From Forager Brewing Company

Located in Rochester, Minn., Forager Brewing Company launches a new vintage of its Nillerzzzzz imperial stout once a year. The double stout is fermented in stainless steel before it matures for 15 months in a combination of ex-rye and ex-bourbon barrels. In those barrels are also five distinct types of vanilla bean, each from a different region, with each region representing one “Z” in the name Nillerzzzzz.

Mississippi: Crowd Control From Southern Prohibition Brewing

Southern Prohibition has been brewing in Hattiesburg, Miss., since 2013. The brewery produces several year-round beers, seasonal releases, and even spiked lemonades and limeades, though no offering is as highly rated in Mississippi as Crowd Control, a dry-hopped imperial IPA made with Mosaic hops. Packaged at 8 percent ABV, the beer is said to have notes of pine, citrus, and mango.

Missouri: Abraxas – Barrel-Aged From Perennial Artisan Ales

Founded in St. Louis in 2011, Perennial Artisan Ales is renowned for its stouts, the most famous of which is Abraxas. The imperial-aged stout is brewed with ancho chili peppers, cacao nibs, cinnamon sticks, and vanilla beans and is widely beloved, but it’s the barrel-aged version that’s Missouri’s highest-rated brew. The beer is released annually, with the 2025 vintage maturing in a combination of Willet Bourbon, Willet Wheated Bourbon, Wild Turkey Rye, Reclamation Rye, and Willet Rye whiskey barrels for 26 to 31 months.

Montana: Ivan The Terrible Imperial Stout – Barrel-Aged From Big Sky Brewing Company

Big Sky Brewing Company was established in Missoula, Mont., in 1995 by a trio of homebrewing friends. Today, one of the brewery’s most sought-after beers is Barrel-Aged Ivan The Terrible, a Russian imperial stout aged for four months in freshly dumped Buffalo Trace barrels. The beer is said to deliver notes of bourbon, dried fruit, and dark chocolate.

Nebraska: Melange A Trois – Reserve Series Aged In French Oak Chardonnay Barrels From Nebraska Brewing Company Production Brewery & Tap Room

Located in La Vista, Neb., Nebraska Brewing Company was founded in 2007 and is best known for its range of experimental brews, including the Reserve Series. Melange A Trois, an 11.3 percent ABV Belgian pale strong ale, served as the series’ flagship release. The beer’s base, a Belgian-style blonde ale, is aged for six months in French oak barrels formerly used to age Chardonnay, which impart a subtle sweetness and oaky tannins. Sadly, Melange A Trois is about to get much more rare than it already was — in October 2025, Nebraska Brewing Company announced it will be closing its doors after 18 years of service.

Nevada: Disco Ninja From Revision Brewing Company

This beer from Sparks, Nev.’s Revision Brewing Company was made from a recipe developed in tandem with Shoe Tree Brewing in Carson City. Made with a blend of Citra, Galaxy, Mosaic, and Amarillo hops, the New England IPA comes in at 7 percent ABV and has been described as citrusy and tropical with a light resin note.

New Hampshire: Hopulization From Stoneface Brewing Co.

For a taste of the booziest IPA brewed at Stoneface Brewing Co., reach for Hopulization, an imperial IPA coming in at 8.9 percent ABV. The double dry-hopped IPA is brewed with a combination of Galaxy and Calypso hops and delivers notes of passion fruit, peach, and citrus.

New Jersey: Sunday Brunch From Kane Brewing Company

Kane Brewing Company was founded in Ocean Township, N.J., in 2011 and is currently one of the largest craft breweries in the Garden State. Sunday Brunch, an imperial-strength milk porter, currently ranks as New Jersey’s highest-rated beer. The 9.2 percent ABV beer is brewed with lactose, maple syrup, cinnamon, and Rook Coffee, which imbue the beer with a French toast-like quality.

New Mexico: Project Dank From La Cumbre Brewing Co.

La Cumbre has been brewing beer in Albuquerque, N.M., since 2010. Once a year, the brewery releases Project Dank, an ever-changing American IPA developed with the goal of producing “Hop Insanity.” Each release features a different blend of hops processed with different hopping techniques, though each tends to come in at 7.5 percent ABV.

New York: 4th Anniversary From Other Half Brewing

Other Half Brewing made its debut in Brooklyn in 2014 and quickly developed a cult-like following in the city. 4th Anniversary is often considered to be the brewery’s most famous beer, so it’s no real shock that it also serves as New York’s highest-rated one. It’s a quadruple dry-hopped imperial IPA brewed with a whopping combination of Citra, Galaxy, Enigma, El Dorado, and Mosaic hops. It’s been described as full-bodied with citrus, pine, and floral notes.

North Carolina: CitraQuench’l From Heist Brewery

When Heist Brewery opened in 2012, it was the only brewpub in Charlotte. Today, Heist operates three breweries across the city, where drinkers are welcome to sip pints of CitraQuench’l. The New England IPA is brewed at 7.1 percent ABV, and, as the name suggests, Citra hops are the star. The beer is said to deliver tangerine and orange aromas and a pink grapefruit and zesty citrus flavor.

North Dakota: Freak Parade From Drekker Brewing Company

Located in Fargo, N.D., Drekker Brewing Company operates out of an historic 1800s locomotive repair building — one of the oldest in the city. There, the brewery produces Freak Parade, an 8.2 percent ABV New England IPA brewed with Vic Secret, El Dorado, and Mosaic hops.

Ohio: Bourbon Barrel Oro Negro From Jackie O’s Taproom & Brewery

Since Jackie O’s was established in 2005, a select few beers have been brewed exclusively for enjoyment in the brewery’s hometown of Athens, Ohio. Bourbon Barrel Oro Negro is one of those beers. Available as a limited release on tap in the brewery taproom, the American imperial stout is aged in bourbon barrels for 17 months before it’s conditioned on vanilla beans, cacao nibs, habanero peppers, and cinnamon.

Oklahoma: Bourbon Paradise From Prairie Artisan Ales

Prairie Artisan Ales is an Oklahoma City-based brewery that claims to have been brewing beer since before Oklahoma was a state, though the brewery was officially established in 1995. It first launched Bourbon Paradise in 2019 and has released it on a somewhat annual basis ever since. The American imperial stout ages in ex-bourbon barrels and is conditioned with coconut and vanilla, resulting in a chocolaty and whiskey-forward stout.

Oregon: Nectarine Premiere From de Garde Brewing

Located in Tillamook, Ore., de Garde Brewing exclusively produces spontaneously fermented beer, and Nectarine Premiere demonstrates how refined they are at their craft. This wild farmhouse ale is conditioned with nectarines and aged in oak barrels for two years.

Pennsylvania: Black Magick – Pappy Van Winkle From Voodoo Brewing Co.

Scranton, Pa.’s Voodoo Brewing Co. first launched the Black Magick series in 2007 to demonstrate the power of barrel aging stouts. This Black Magick variant was aged for 48 months in 23-year-old Pappy Van Vinkle barrels, which contribute to its lofty ABV. Bottled at 13 percent ABV, the beer is said to deliver notes of brownie batter, marshmallow, and moderate oak.

Rhode Island: The Chosen One From Tilted Barn Brewery

As the name suggests, Tilted Barn Brewery is located in a rustic, New England-style barn and serves as Rhode Island’s first farm brewery. Each beer is brewed with a farm-to-pint philosophy, including The Chosen One, an imperial-strength New England IPA. Brewed with a blend of Citra and Mosaic hops, the beer is floral and dank, with tropical fruit and pine notes.

South Carolina: Mexican Coffee Cake From Westbrook Brewing Co.

Located in Mount Pleasant, S.C., Westbrook Brewing Co. opened its doors in December 2010. A year later, the brewery produced its first anniversary beer — an imperial stout aged on vanilla beans, cacao nibs, cinnamon sticks, and fresh habanero peppers. It’s that beer that serves as the foundation of Mexican Coffee Cake, which sees the stout infused with coffee. Mexican Coffee Cake is bottled at 10.5 percent ABV and is released once a year.

South Dakota: Pile O’ Dirt Porter From Crow Peak Brewing

Crow Peak Brewing opened in Spearfish, S.D., in 2007 as a small, five-barrel brewhouse that has since expanded to produce around 5,000 barrels annually. Pile O’ Dirt Porter is brewed with Munich, Extra Special, Blackprinz, and Chocolate malts, and serves as a part of the brewery’s core lineup. Coming in at 6.5 percent ABV, the beer is said to be coffee- and chocolate-forward with subtle notes of malt and caramel sweetness.

Tennessee: Astronaut Status From Wiseacre Brewing – Broad Ave OG

Wiseacre Brewing operates from two brewing spaces in Memphis — Downtown HQ and Broad Ave OG, where Astronaut Status is produced. The American imperial stout is described by the brewery as “the biggest beer [they] make” and is released once per year. The beer is a limited-edition batch of Off in Space, a fellow imperial stout, that’s aged in ex-Woodford Reserve bourbon barrels for 11 months with cinnamon sticks and vanilla beans.

Texas: Atrial Rubicite From Jester King Brewery

Jester King Brewery was established on a 165-acre farm on the outskirts of Austin in 2010 and quickly earned a reputation for its farmhouse and wild ales. One of those beers is Atrial Rubicite, a barrel-aged sour fermented with raspberries that’s bottled unfiltered and unpasteurized at 5 percent ABV. The beer is said to contain predominant raspberry jam notes with some barnyard funk and light creaminess.

Utah: Big Bad Baptista From Epic Brewing Company

Epic Brewing Company is located in Salt Lake City, where it claims to have the city’s smallest bar. At that bar, beer lovers can try Big Bad Baptista, an American imperial stout brewed with Nugget, Chinook, and Cascade hops, with coffee and cocoa nibs used as adjuncts. The beer is aged in ex-whiskey barrels and bottled at 11.7 percent ABV. While available year round, each batch receives a different dose of coffee, meaning each will taste slightly different, though notes of chocolate, toffee, bourbon, and coffee remain consistent.

Vermont: Heady Topper From The Alchemist

The Alchemist’s Heady Topper is undeniably one of the most famous beers on the planet, so it’s no surprise that it serves as the Green Mountain State’s highest-rated brew. First released in 2003, the New England IPA is widely credited with kicking off the haze craze that dominated the following decade and a half in craft beer. Canned at 8 percent ABV, Heady Topper bursts with notes of grapefruit and tropical fruit.

Virginia: Double Orange Starfish From Aslin Beer Company

Aslin Beer Co. was founded in 2015 as a nanobrewery in Herndon, Va., though the brewing company now operates five locations across Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. The brewery produces dozens of beers, but it’s the Double Orange Starfish that claims the title of Virginia’s highest-rated beer. The New England IPA is basically the Double IPA version of Orange Starfish, a NEIPA brewed with Idaho 7 and Citra hops.

Washington: Coffee Cinnamon B-Bomb From Fremont Brewing Company

Established in Seattle in 2009, Fremont Brewing Company launches B-Bomb, a bourbon barrel-aged imperial winter ale, in limited quantities once a year. Coffee Cinnamon B-Bomb was aged in 12-year-old used bourbon barrels and features a blend of 9-, 12-, and 24-month old barrel-strength winter ale that matured with cinnamon bark and cold brew coffee. The result is a strong ale with notes of cacao, oak, toffee, and cinnamon.

West Virginia: Devil Anse IPA From Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company

Devil Anse IPA is the flagship brew of Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company, which opened its doors in Maxwelton, W. Va., in 2014. The beer is made with a blend of Amarillo, Galaxy, and Simcoe hops, which imbue a medley of citrus and tropical fruit flavors that are balanced by a malty backbone.

Wisconsin: R&D Sour Fruit (Very Sour Blackberry) From New Glarus Brewing Company

Founded in 1993, New Glarus Brewing Company brews beers exclusively for purchase in Wisconsin — and Wisconsinites can’t get enough. Of the top 10 highest-rated beers in the Badger State, seven are from New Glarus. The beer claiming the top spot is R&D Sour Fruit, a wild ale made from Oregon blackberries that was fermented and aged in oak barrels before undergoing a secondary fermentation in bottle.

Wyoming: 2×4 DIPA From Melvin Brewing

Originally opened in Jackson Hole, Wyo., in 2010, Melvin Brewing relocated to a larger facility in nearby Alpine to expand the production capacity of its beloved brews. Of those beers is the 2×4 DIPA, a 9.9 percent imperial IPA that delivers pineapple, pine, and honey notes.

*Image retrieved from bodnarphoto via stock.adobe.com