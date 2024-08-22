Today, some spirits seem to be creeping in the low-proof direction, whether to appeal to the low-alcohol movement or for financial reasons. Brands have been caught stealthily lowering their own liquids’ ABV, and a few of the most infamously boozy products can’t be found on shelves anymore, like the now-discontinued legendary Bacardi 151 Overproof Rum. But many modern brands continue to unabashedly flaunt ridiculously high proofs on their labels, going full-throttle on alcohol content. Of course, this includes iconic grain alcohol brands like Everclear, but categories from vodka to Scotch whisky to rum are pushing the limits of proof as well.

Anyone who sipped on jungle juice in college might want to look away, because we’re counting down 10 of the world’s strongest spirits. The list contains some truly flammable liquids that, for many, might evoke memories of cringe-worthy party punches. So whether you’ve always wondered how high an alcohol’s proof can physically be, want to reminisce over those old punch bowl days, or are just looking for a list of products to actively avoid, here are 10 of the strongest spirits on Earth in ascending order.

River Antoine Royale Grenadian Rum

Even though 75 percent ABV is still astronomically high, this rum from the Caribbean island of Grenada might be palatable enough to sip and distinguish nuances without singing off nostril hairs. Even though the traditional recipe from this 200-year-old producer has remained greatly unchanged, rumors are that the ABV was just lowered to 69 percent so that it can legally be served on planes.

ABV: 75

Proof: 150

Stroh 160 Rum

This rum’s ABV isn’t the only strange thing about it. The 160-proof spirit hails from Austria, and the brand refers to it as “the best aromatic expression of the Austrian way of life.” Don’t try taking this as a shot, though — it’s best known for its role in Austrian desserts.

ABV: 80

Proof: 160

Devil’s Springs Vodka 160

This fiery bottle from Clifton, N.J., is a reference to the Jersey Devils, and the four-times distilled beast lives up to the name.

ABV: 80

Proof: 160

Sunset Very Strong Rum

Well, it’s right there in the name. This rum is very strong. The high-proof Caribbean rum is distilled from fermented molasses and is bottled right out of the still, clear and unaged. Definitely not one to sip on its own, and probably too strong to make a compelling Daiquiri.

ABV: 84.5

Proof: 169

Sklar’s Balkan 176 Vodka

This Serbian vodka is triple-distilled, leading to some truly flammable liquid. The 176-proof bottles apparently come with 13 different health warnings on the label, and one liquor store even warns on its website that it “essentially shouldn’t be drunk neat, sniffed, held or even owned. You should probably stop looking at it now…”

ABV: 88

Proof: 176

Hapsburg Absinthe X.C

Despite the lore behind it, absinthe can’t really make you hallucinate, but it used to be made so boozy that people truly thought they were tripping. We can see why with this 179-proof green monster. Be sure to properly dilute this liquid if you dare to imbibe it (though you really should do that with every bottle of absinthe).

ABV: 89.9

Proof: 179

Bruichladdich X4 Quadrupled Whisky

We’re finally exiting the world of grain spirit with this high-octane whisky. This Bruichladdich single malt was quadruple-distilled and allegedly recreated from an original and ancient Islay recipe, as described by Martin Martin in 1695. This spirit reached 92 percent ABV in its stills and was originally released at that remarkable strength, but it’s no longer available for purchase. Now, aged versions of the liquid with lower ABVs can be found on the market.

ABV: 92

Proof: 184

Golden Grain 190

The 190-proof mark seems to be the gold standard for grain alcohol, with American-made Golden Grain tying with Everclear for the No. 2 spot in this booze-washed lineup.

ABV: 95

Proof: 190

Everclear 190

Everclear needs no introduction, as the brand’s not-so-sparkling reputation precedes it. The regrettable base for jungle juices of yesteryear, this 190-proof grain alcohol delivers exactly what it promises: absolutely no flavor and a boatload of booze. It’s so strong, in fact, that its sale is illegal in many states.

ABV: 95

Proof: 190

Polmos Spirytus Rektyfikowany

If having the highest proof of any spirit in the world is something to be proud of, this Polish distillery deserves a hearty pat on the back. While many might think of grain alcohol giant Everclear as the leader in the ABV race, this rectified Polish spirit beats it out by a hair at a whopping 192 proof. While some retailers remark on the liquid’s shockingly non-offensive flavors, others warn that it’s probably not suitable for drinking. One website even includes this cautionary statement: “**Essentially pure alcohol, Spirytus is not for drinking! This is the base used in medicinal tinctures, homemade bitters, and perfumery.” So, use at your own discretion.

ABV: 96

Proof: 192

