Two of the oldest cocktails in the book, the Old Fashioned and Manhattan are both beloved whiskey-based classics. And though the cocktails have their separate — and sometimes seriously devoted — fan bases, they are often conflated. The two both fall into the category of boozy, stirred whiskey drinks; are typically served at similar establishments; and even boast two of the same core ingredients. So it’s not surprising that the drinks can be easily confused for each another.

But there are a few key details that differentiate these two iconic cocktails, from ingredients and preparations to flavor profiles. Learning the characteristics of each can help optimize your drinking experience, and maybe even help you determine which one is your favorite. Read on to discover the essential differences between the Old Fashioned and the Manhattan.

Old Fashioned vs. Manhattan: Ingredients

The Old Fashioned is widely considered to be the first-ever cocktail under the modern definition of the term. Fittingly, the ingredients are exceedingly simple: whiskey, sugar, and bitters. The Manhattan is a derivative of this original recipe, swapping out the sugar component for sweet vermouth. Though this seems like a simple difference, the full story is a bit more complicated.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Starting with the base spirit: Both cocktails originally called for American whiskey, but at the time (in the early 1800s) there weren’t strict definitions regarding whiskey sub-categories. Now, with the full range of spirits available to us today, it’s generally agreed that the Old Fashioned is made with bourbon while the Manhattan uses rye.

The simple Old Fashioned doesn’t boast many flavor modifiers, so bartenders appreciate that bourbon’s sweetness and richness can add to the overall body of the cocktail, though the sugar helps here as well. On the other hand, the Manhattan includes thick and flavorful sweet vermouth, so people tend to use spicier rye to balance out the drink. Still, the type of spirit used in these drinks is heavily debated, with some bartenders preferring bourbon for the Manhattan and others trying to sneak some rye into their Old Fashioned build. Though they can be somewhat interchangeable, for these purposes, we’ll stick with the Old Fashioned as a bourbon drink and Manhattan as a rye drink.

The major difference between these two builds is the sweetening agent. True to its traditional roots, the Old Fashioned features sugar in its purest form. The old-school recipe describes muddling a sugar cube with bitters at the bottom of the glass, but these days, simple syrup, which blends in a little more seamlessly, also does the trick. Instead of sugar, the Manhattan mixes the whiskey with an ounce of sweet vermouth. And lastly, the one thing the cocktails both truly have in common is their use of Angostura bitters, typically three dashes.

Old Fashioned vs. Manhattan: Preparation and Presentation

The Old Fashioned and Manhattan are both basic stirred drinks, but their preparations can still vary ever so slightly.

For traditionalists, the Old Fashioned build starts with placing a sugar cube at the bottom of a chilled rocks glass. The Angostura bitters are then added and muddled with the sugar. Then the bourbon is added right on top and stirred briefly to incorporate the ingredients. Finally, one large cube of ice is added to the mix, and the drink is stirred again to chill. Though this method is classic, it can be a bit tough to make larger batches, so many modern iterations opt to use simple syrup, stir the drink in a mixing glass, and pour into a rocks glass over ice.

Alternatively, to make a Manhattan, the rye, sweet vermouth, and bitters are combined in a mixing glass and stirred with ice. Instead of a rocks glass, the Manhattan is served up in a coupe glass. This marks one of the second great differences between the two specs: Classically, an Old Fashioned is served over ice and a Manhattan is not.

When it comes to garnish, the standard for the Old Fashioned is a citrus peel (generally an orange peel but some prefer using orange and lemon peels together), though some versions will include a cocktail cherry as well. And for the Manhattan, a cocktail cherry on a pick is the typical accompaniment.

Old Fashioned vs. Manhattan: Flavor Profile

Since the Old Fashioned and Manhattan are stirred whiskey drinks, they can certainly scratch the same itch, but there’s some nuance in each cocktail’s flavor profile.

Since the base spirit makes up the bulk of the drink’s build, what whiskey brand you choose will end up having a big impact. If you go with a really intense, savory rye then the Manhattan will come off as spicier than the Old Fashioned. And depending on the mash bill and proof of the bourbon chosen, the Old Fashioned might come across as sweeter, with more caramel and vanilla notes.

The other factor is the sweetener. In the Old Fashioned, the sugar is a relatively neutral ingredient, but in the Manhattan the sweet vermouth adds an extra layer of character including rich notes of cooked red fruit, citrus zest, and warming spices. The quality and freshness of the vermouth also play a big role in the overall flavor of the drink, so it’s always important to make sure you’re storing your vermouth correctly.

Finally, it’s important to note that since the Old Fashioned is served over ice, its flavor profile will change over time as it dilutes, so it’s a drink you might want to sit with for a bit to experience its evolution.