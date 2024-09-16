We spend a lot of time at VinePair going over what drinks to order and how to perfect at-home specs. But there’s another factor in play when it comes to getting the most out of your cocktail that often goes overlooked: the speed you’re drinking it. Different cocktails are meant to be enjoyed at varying tempos depending on their ingredients and presentation, and that can make a huge difference in your overall experience.

But with such a wide world of beverages out there, it can be tough to know exactly what speed to approach each drink with. Will it ruin the experience if you take an hour to savor a Whiskey Sour? Will gulping down your Rob Roy in under 10 minutes negate its nuances? VinePair tapped Haley Traub, general manager of NYC’s Attaboy and newly opened Lower East Side cocktail bar Good Guys to set the pace.

First, Traub says that anything shaken with citrus and served up shouldn’t be left sitting for too long. Though they aren’t meant to be consumed with the same speed and fervor as a shot might, these builds are best approached with a mild sense of urgency to maintain the citrus’s vibrancy.

“They should be enjoyed fairly quickly, as there’s no ice or soda keeping them ‘alive.’” says Traub. This includes classic cocktails like Gimlets and more modern creations like the Army & Navy or the Eastside. This rule can also apply to drinks made with citrus served on crushed ice that can easily melt and over dilute the drink.

Traub also shares a piece of advice from her late mentor, Sasha Petraske of NYC cocktail institution Milk & Honey, regarding the liveliness of a fresh Daiquiri: “‘Drink it while it’s still laughing at you’… and that still resonates with me to this day.”

On the other hand, there are several drinks that are meant to be enjoyed over time, particularly the more booze-forward builds served over a large cube of ice.

“The Old Fashioned is the perfect example of a cocktail that’s meant to be sat with so you can experience the flavors opening up and changing as the drink continues to chill and dilute,” Traub says. “This is true of pretty much any spirit-forward drink served on ice.”

This isn’t necessarily true for boozy cocktails that are served up, though. Consider the ice-cold Martini, which will slowly inch closer to room temperature over the course of a meal. Though it won’t sour or become over-diluted, it’s still in the drinker’s best interest to consume it while its still cold to the touch.

If you’re still not sure about the right approach to a specific drink, Traub says it’s entirely fine to ask the bartender for their suggestion.

“At the end of the day, what’s most important is that you enjoy your cocktail at your own pace,” Traub says. “Just don’t think your bartender messed up or the drink is bad if you let it sit for 20 minutes before you drink it!”