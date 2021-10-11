COA is a Hong Kong bar that recently ranked among the top 10 bars in the world. Jay Khan, the bar’s co-founder and beverage director, marries modern technology with old-school flavors. Khan is known for his Mexican-inspired menu. Here, he brings agave spirits, spice, and fruit-driven ingredients to everything from the Martini to the French 75.

1. Mezcal Martini, a Take on the Martini

Mexican spirits are Khan’s bread and butter, so it’s no surprise that his Martini variation includes mezcal and tequila rather than gin or vodka. A pickled jalapeño garnish adds a slight brininess and a kick to complement the smokiness of mezcal.

Ingredients

25 milliliters Tequila Ocho Blanco

25 milliliters mezcal joven (espadín)

25 milliliters bianco vermouth

25 milliliters distilled water

Garnish: pickled jalapeño

Method

Premix the cocktail in a large batch and store it in a freezer set to 19 degrees Fahrenheit.

When ready to serve, pour the cocktail into a chilled Martini glass.

Garnish with a pickled jalapeño.

2. Date Old Fashioned, a Take on the Old Fashioned

Medjool dates, not simple syrup, give this Old Fashioned riff its signature sweetness. The sweet dried fruit is used to infuse the bourbon, while Pectinex — an enzyme used to break down the pectin in fruit — creates a smooth texture. Cardamom bitters are added to complement bourbon’s autumnal baking spice notes.

Ingredients

60 milliliters Medjool date-infused bourbon (recipe below)

1 dash aromatic bitters

1 dash cardamom bitters

Garnish: orange peel

Method

Stir everything in a chilled mixing glass over ice.

Strain into a rocks glass over a block ice.

Garnish with an orange peel.

Medjool date-infused bourbon

Ingredients

350 grams Medjool dates

1,000 grams bourbon (100 proof)

2/5 grams Pectinex

Method

Blend dates, Pectinex, and bourbon in a blender at high speed until smooth.

Pass the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve.

Transfer to a centrifuge container. Weigh the filled container and fill each of the other containers with an equal weight.

Run the centrifuge at 4,500 rpm for 10 minutes.

Remove the containers and carefully strain the syrup through a Superbag or a paper coffee filter.

3. Banana 75, a Take on the French 75

The classic ingredients of a French 75 are met with the sweet tropicality of banana juice. While Champagne adds a bubbly element to the cocktail, an added burst of CO2 takes this drink’s fizziness to the next level.

Ingredients

30 milliliters dry gin

15 milliliters lemon juice

45 milliliters clarified banana juice (recipe below)

45 milliliters Champagne

Garnish: lemon peel

Method

Premix the above ingredients.

Add it to a soda stream (such as ISI Twist and Sparkle).

Chill and charge with 2xCO2 cartridges.

Strain the cocktail in a tall glass over a single piece of rectangular ice.

Clarified Banana juice

Ingredients

675 grams super-ripe bananas

3 1/2 grams Amylase

3 grams Pectinex

Method

Preheat water bath to 65 degrees Celsius.

Blend banana with amylase.

Sous vide 3 hours.

Add Pectinex and let it sit outside for an hour.

Pour content through a sieve (do not apply pressure). If you don’t have a sieve, use triple-layered cheese cloth.

Transfer to a centrifuge container. Weigh the filled container and fill each of the other containers with an equal weight.

Run the centrifuge at 4,500 rpm for 10 minutes.

Remove the containers and carefully strain the syrup through a Superbag or a paper coffee filter

NOTE: If you do not have amylase, you can simply cook the whole, peeled bananas at the lower temperature of 131°F / 55°C for five hours, and the natural enzymes will break down the starches present. You will notice that they become very soft, and clear juice begins to seep out of the bananas.

4. Whey Daiquiri, a Take on the Daiquiri

With the comforting flavors of milk tea, this Daiquiri variation adds a level of decadence to the typically light and refreshing cocktail.

Ingredients

60 milliliters white rum

30 milliliters freshly pressed lime juice

8 grams granulated sugar

10 milliliters Chamomile-infused whey (recipe below)

Method

Shake all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice.

Double strain into a chilled Nick and Nora glass.

Chamomile-infused whey

Ingredients

1,000 milliliters milk

20 grams Chamomile tea

15 milliliters lemon juice

Method

Slowly cook full-fat milk with Chamomile tea.

Bring it to a boil, then remove from heat.

Stir in lemon juice.

Wait and let it curdle.

Strain through a coffee filter paper.

5. Three Salt Margarita, a Take on the Margarita

Salt is the star of this Margarita variation. Khan recommends enjoying this cocktail clockwise — starting with the sea salt section of the rim (the most delicate salt), moving to the grasshopper salt, and ending with the worm salt (the most robustly flavored salt).

Ingredients

40 milliliters tequila blanco

15 milliliters Cointreau

22 milliliters freshly pressed lime juice

5 milliliters Crawley’s agave syrup

Sea salt

Grasshopper salt

Worm salt

Method