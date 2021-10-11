Las Vegas’s Electra Cocktail Club is known for its high-energy atmosphere and eye-catching decor. Electra’s lead bartender, Daniel Yang, brings this same excitement to his cocktails, which lean heavily on rum and tequila. The nightclub’s zodiac collection — drinks inspired by astrological signs — has some of its most popular selections.

1. Michael, a Take on the Martini

This is a slightly easier, less dry cousin of the Martini. Yang scales the gin back just a touch and uses blanc vermouth instead of dry vermouth. He also adds a bit of Aperol and a dash of orange bitters to give the cocktail some citrus and herbaceous notes. A grapefruit twist garnish also emphasizes the citrus notes of the Aperol.

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces gin

3/4 ounce Aperol

3/4 ounce blanc vermouth

1 dash of orange bitters

Garnish: grapefruit twist

Method

Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass.

Stir and pour into a chilled coupe.

Garnish with a grapefruit twist.

2. Low Blow, a Take on the Old Fashioned

This is a tropical reimagining of an Old Fashioned. To make one, substitute the sugar cube for a bar spoon of cane syrup and a bit of Caribbean pineapple liqueur. Yang still uses the classic Angostura bitters, but he also adds a dash of chocolate mole bitters to the mixture.

Ingredients

2 ounces bourbon

1/4 ounce pineapple liqueur

1/4 ounce St. Elizabeth Allspice dram

2 dashes chocolate bitters

2 dashes of Angostura bitters

Garnish: orange twist

Method

Combine all ingredients in the glass.

Stir, add 2×2 ice and stir again.

Garnish with an orange twist.

3. First Flight, a Take on the French 75

For this take on the French 75, Yang employs bourbon instead of gin, house-made orgeat instead of simple syrup, and adds a touch of Angostura bitters. The resulting cocktail is a bit more complex while still retaining the light, refreshing qualities of a French 75.

Ingredients

1 ounce bourbon

1/2 ounce lemon

1/2 ounce orgeat

2 dashes of Angostura bitters

Champagne

Method

Combine all ingredients into a mixing tin with ice.

Shake and strain into a chilled flute.

Top with Champagne.

4. Leo, a Take on the Daiquiri

Created as a homage to the Leo zodiac sign, this Daiquiri variation incorporates fresh strawberries to sweeten up the typically tart and refreshing Daiquiri. Yang also offsets some of the traditional white rum normally used with a half-shot of Campari for added complexity.

Ingredients

3/4 ounce rum

1/2 ounce Campari

3/4 ounce fresh lime

3/4 ounce simple syrup

2 muddled strawberries

Garnish: strawberry

Method

Muddle strawberries gently in the mixing tin first, then add remaining ingredients plus ice.

Shake and strain into a chilled coupe.

Garnish with a strawberry.

5. Spicy Tommy #2, a Take on the Margarita

This Margarita variation nixes the triple sec and uses fresh orange slices instead to infuse the orange flavor notes. It also uses a little bit more agave than a traditional Margarita, which offsets the kick added from a cayenne pepper or Tajin rim.

Ingredients

2 ounces Altos Blanco Tequila

1 ounce fresh lime

1/2 ounce agave

2 orange wedges

Garnish: cayenne pepper or Tajin

Method