The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says it will examine concerns over the energy drink Prime, according to Reuters.

The fruit-flavored line, founded by internet personality and WWE wrestler Logan Paul, has fallen under recent scrutiny for its high caffeine content and alleged marketing towards children. The FDA decision, announced Wednesday, follows a call for investigation by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

In a July 10 statement, Schumer said Prime is marketed as “one of the summer’s hottest beverages for kids.” The beverage, which hit $250 million in retail sales last year, contains 200 milligrams of caffeine per bottle.

Prime was recently recalled in Canada due to its caffeine content, according to Canadian media outlet CBC. Canadian health organizations legally prohibit the sale of energy drinks containing more than 180 milligrams of caffeine, but CBC says that Prime Energy had reportedly still been sold at retailers in Ontario, Quebec, and Alberta.

Paul, a 28-year-old influencer known for his controversial content and attention-grabbing stunts, has over 23 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. The Puerto Rico-based creator also has more than 26 million followers on Instagram, a reported 61 percent of which CNN reports are under the age of 25.