There’s myriad reasons why one might choose to sip an energy drink. Whether as a mid-afternoon pick-me-up or morning coffee alternative, the sips offer a quick zap of energy to bring you back in focus.

In the United States, energy drinks’ caffeine content ranges from those found in a cup of coffee (around 80 milligrams) to as much as a whopping 400 milligrams. (For context, the FDA recommends that adults consume no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine per day.) Some brands are just as well-known for their cocktail mixing abilities — care for a vodka Red Bull, anyone?

Finance platform Insider Monkey identified the most popular global energy drink brands — a market valued at $45 billion and counting — and ranked these companies by market capitalization. (As private companies like Red Bull don’t have publicly-listed market capitalizations, those weren’t included in this roundup.) Keep reading to learn more about the top energy drink companies that give the world wings.

10. Zevia – $283.28 million market capitalization

Known best for its Zevia Energy offerings, this company distributes a multitude of soft drinks across the United States and Canada.

9. National Beverage Corp. – $4.795 billion

This beverage distribution company’s best-known products include ZipFizz or Rip It energy drinks and sparkling water brand LaCroix.

8. Dutch Bros Inc. – $6.411 billion

While the phrase “Dutch Bros” might immediately conjure thoughts of the drive-thru coffee chain popular in the western U.S., the company also offers caffeine in the form of Blue Rebel energy drinks.

7. Celsius Holdings, Inc. – $8.64 billion market

Crowned TikTok’s favorite energy drink, this wellness-adjacent brand also produces liquid dietary supplements, flavored beverages, and all sorts of energy-spiked bevvys.

6. Suntory Beverage & Food Limited – $10.42 billion

Suntory is an important name in both the beverage alcohol and N/A markets. Its best-known energy drink is V, a brand that’s popular in Japan. It’s also sold in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and other markets across the globe.

5. Campbell Soup Company – $16.217 billion

This one might initially seem surprising — but not when you learn that the soup company also manufactures V8 +ENERGY drinks.

4. Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. – $18.284 billion

This company’s reach spans medicine, health, beauty, food, and other sectors. It’s popular Oronamin C energy drink is available in Japan.

3. Monster Beverage Corporation – $54.282 billion

Monster is one of the most recognizable names in energy drinks — with its seemingly endless selection of flavors, it’s the go-to option for many sleepy consumers.

2. PepsiCo, Inc. – $255.827 billion

There are several popular energy drink brands such as Rockstar, Amp Energy, and MTN DEW under PepsiCo’s umbrella. The corporation also holds a stake in Celsius.

1. The Coca-Cola Company – $278.282 billion

Endless high-caffeine riffs on classic Coke catapulted this company to the top. Beyond the Coca-Cola Energy line, this company also offers juice, dairy, tea, coffee, and of course, soda.

Globally, Pepsi and Coca-Cola dominate the energy drink market — something that’s reflected in the United States as well. The top five energy brands in the United States — Red Bull, Monster, VPX, Rockstar, and Reign — rake in some $16 billion in annual dollar sales, according to Beverage Industry.