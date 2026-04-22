Bourbon is an outlier in the whiskey category for its particular sweetness. Its notes of caramel and vanilla counterbalance the booziness inherent in a brown spirit. That means distillers must decide how to blend bourbon’s hallmark syrupy flavors with a higher-than-average proof. As the ABV rises, are bourbon’s sweet characteristics meant to complement an intense alcohol content? Should they mask flavors of ethanol altogether?

Luckily, there is no one-size-fits-all model for cask-strength or, more broadly, high-proof bourbons. Distilleries offer a range of approaches, from whiskeys with just the faintest hint of alcohol to those with nose-tingling aromas shooting from the Glencairn.

The ABV of a typical bourbon hovers between 40 and 50 percent. For this roundup, we defined a “high-ABV” bourbon as one that surpasses 55 percent. On this list, you’ll see numbers that start in the high 50s and some that approach a whopping 70 percent. Here are 10 of the best high-ABV bourbons.

Joseph Magnus Cigar Blend Bourbon (Batch 204)

Joseph Magnus’s Cigar Blend has become a mainstay in the subcategory of bourbon meant to pair well with a stogie. This bourbon spends time in sherry, Cognac, and Armagnac casks and is a blend of a 10-year-old MGP bourbon, 17-year-old Barton’s high-rye bourbon, and 20-year-old high-rye MGP bourbon. The palate balances rich sweetness with deep, earthy components, bringing notes of sticky toffee pudding, leather, and Nocino liqueur. At 60 percent ABV, this cigar blend is unique in that it can come alongside a smoke or a sweet, post-dinner treat.

Average price: $299.99

Rating: 93

Abraham Bowman Oak Series: Hungarian Oak

As part of Abraham Bowman’s experimental Oak Series, this bourbon was aged for almost 13 years in 100 percent charred Hungarian oak. The nose brings welcoming notes of vanilla, butterscotch, honey, candied fruit, and just a bit of oak. Orchard fruit, apple pie, and orange marmalade brighten the front of the palate, which blends into a buttery, baked-goods finish. Despite the lengthy rest in charred oak, there’s little tannic quality to this bourbon, which finishes with dark fruits and spice. There isn’t too much of a boozy pang to this expression, though it clocks in at 57.7 percent ABV.

Average price: $80

Rating: 96

A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength Bourbon Batch 4

Given its 69.85 percent ABV, the aromas on A. Smith Bowman’s Cask Strength Bourbon Batch 4 expectedly open with a nose-tingling hit of booze. But it isn’t overpowering to the point of numbing: The whiskey’s strong, hot qualities transition into notes of dried fruit, apple pie filling, and peach cobbler. For the palate, you might expect a burning sensation, but this bourbon instead brings a sweet, fruity profile that counterbalances the booziness. Think: red berries, pears, and whipped cream. A bit of heat does come at the end, transforming the fruitiness into a flavor reminiscent of mulled wine.

Average price: $100

Rating: 96

Booker’s ‘Jimmy’s Batch’

The Jim Beam-owned Booker’s “Jimmy’s Batch” comes in at 63 percent ABV, and, like other Booker’s releases, it’s high in proof and low in age — but this particular expression brings new life to the brand’s bourbon portfolio with aromas and flavors that seem to burst from the glass. Notes of vanilla, leather, and baking spices perk up the nose. The rich palate comes with a sweet flavor profile that leads into a creamy, mouth-coating finish.

Average price: $100

Rating: 96

George T. Stagg Bourbon 2024

All of George T. Stagg’s bourbons — which are part of the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection — begin with an impressive nose, and the 2024 release does not fall short. Notes of black cherry, vanilla, cinnamon, and barrel char hit you first. Then, aromas of wood, soil, and gravel smooth it all out. The palate opens with strong flavors, but nothing that would make its 68.05 percent ABV noticeable. Wood and sugar headline, though notes of cherry round them out. As the bourbon opens up, dark and dried fruit come to life and are met with autumnal spices. This bourbon’s proof comes into itself at the finish, with heat that trickles all the way down the esophagus.

Average price: $149.99

Rating: 96

King of Kentucky Bourbon (2024)

Brown-Forman’s King of Kentucky 2024 whiskey was aged for 16 years and bottled at barrel strength, giving it an ABV of 65.2 percent. The nose begins with quite the punch, but it’s not the smell of ethanol you’d expect from a barrel-strength bourbon. Instead, floral and fruity notes jump from the glass before transitioning to aromas of cream, custard, and marshmallow. A few minutes of breathing bring about scents of forest floor. On the palate, tinges of grape soda come to mind. Then, tannins bring the sweetness down into tastes of almonds and black cherries. The high proof of King of Kentucky Bourbon’s 2024 expression reveals itself with the finish, where the taste of ethanol tingles the back of the throat.

Average price: $349.99

Rating: 96

Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old

Russell’s Reserve introduced its 13-year-old bourbon in 2021. This limited-edition, yearly, allocated release is rich in caramel and vanilla on a palate that’s rounded out by notes of dried fruit and campfire smoke. Though this bourbon comes in at 61.9 percent ABV, it’s quaffable when consumed neat. Expect an oak-forward, spicy zing to drive home the finish.

Average price: $200

Rating: 96

William Larue Weller Bourbon 2024

This uncut, unfiltered bourbon saw 12 years of age on a rickhouse floor before bottling. Fittingly, the nose on William Larue Weller Bourbon 2024 — released as part of the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection — begins with strong, hardy notes like leather, sawdust, and brown butter. Aromas of overripe fruit and butterscotch peek behind those robust elements. The smell of cherry cough syrup emblematic of all William Larue Weller bourbons comes in after some opening up in the glass. The cherry notes continue right into the palate where they’re met by flavors of strawberries, vanilla, and biscotti. Given its 62.9 percent ABV, ensuing sips reveal the more robust side of this whiskey like charred wood, tannins, and chocolate.

Average price: $149.99

Rating: 96

Michter’s 20 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Twenty years or more of aging might warp the flavors of a bourbon, but Michter’s limited-edition, 20-year-old bourbon offers an ideal blend of complexity and finesse. Despite its 57.1 percent ABV, its maturity smooths the intense burn that’s typical in high-proof spirits. You can expect warm notes of vanilla and butterscotch to waft from the glass with chocolate, dried fruit, and barrel spice offsetting its sweetness on the palate. The finish is long, smooth, and inviting, but given its hefty price, make sure to savor this beauty as long as possible.

Average price: $1,200

Rating: 97

Russell’s Reserve 15 Year Bourbon

Russell’s Reserve 15-year-old bourbon has a more intense ruby color than the brand’s 13-year-old expression, but its ABV falls just short of its younger counterpart at 58.6 percent. This whiskey begins with a nose of considerable depth with oak, molasses, leather, and tobacco as the strongest aromas. No sweetness emerges after a few minutes in the glass — instead, grassy and vegetal notes brighten the nose. On the palate, blood orange, oak, and raisins come together and are counterbalanced by a minty zing on the roof of the mouth at the finish.

Average price: $250

Rating: 97