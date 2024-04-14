From tasting rooms and vineyard tours to wine bars to dinner pairings, there are lots of ways to experience wine country. But if you want to take the vacation’s dedication to wine to the next level, it’s time to factor lodging into the equation. Wineries that double as hotels are a great way to fully immerse yourself in the region, so you can sleep just steps away from the action.

These hotels in wine destinations around the world make sure every moment of your stay is centered around wine. Some are surrounded by stunning vineyards, offer on-site tastings, or even present the chance to sleep in a ginormous wine barrel. From waterfront villas to historic cottages, if you’re heading to one of these iconic regions, here are 15 winery hotels to keep in mind for a truly captivating stay.

Villa La Coste, Provence, France

If you close your eyes and picture staying at a hotel surrounded by vines, odds are you’re imagining a villa in the sun-kissed south of France — and Villa La Coste in Provence brings the idealized dream of sipping rosé amongst the vines to life. The estate is located in the sprawling Provencal landscape, nestled between the historic town of Aix-en-Provence and the stunning Luberon Nature Park. When guests aren’t galavanting through the organically farmed vines of Château La Coste, they can enjoy a meal at the on-premise Michelin-starred restaurant, take in the expansive views at the pool, or indulge in some treatments at the spa.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Jackalope, Mornington Peninsula, Australia

Jutting off of the southern coast of Australia an hour outside Melbourne, the Mornington Peninsula is a refuge for cool-climate winemaking in the otherwise heat-prone region. The Jackalope Hotel is a modern estate with 44 rooms, an infinity pool and pavilion, a cocktail bar, and two restaurants — not to mention the on-site winery, Rare Hare, which focuses on elegant expressions of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. The hotel is also known for its art collection, featuring an immersive Rain Room, which entails exactly what you think it does.

Quinta do Vallado, Douro Valley, Portugal

The Quinta do Vallado winery was established in 1716, making it one of the most historic estates in Portugal’s Douro Valley. The property, located high in the rolling green hills of the Douro, offers two different lodging experiences. The first is a traditional wine house with five recently renovated suites that was originally built in the 18th century. The building once belonged to Dona Antónia Adelaide Ferreira, a true icon of the region. Alternatively, guests can stay in the other more modern buildings, including the Eira Lodge, which was added in 2023. Either way, visitors can take in the views of the Douro poolside, enjoy fresh produce from the estate’s organic garden at its restaurant, and experience the wines through a winery tour and tasting.

Mastinell, Penedès, Spain

Unlike the old farm houses that are typically associated with remote winemaking towns, the Mastinell winery and hotel in Penedès is a modern architectural feat. The exterior of the hotel is designed to look like Cava bottles aging on their sides, with an impressive curved roof and circular mirrors. Not only do you feel like you’re sleeping inside a wine bottle, but while staying on the property guests have the opportunity to tour the vineyards and winery as well as sample the local Cava and cuisine.

Reeve Wines, Sonoma, California

When it’s time for a serene Sonoma getaway, skip the hotel and opt for a vineyard-front villa. Sonoma’s Reeve Wines is renowned for its elegant expressions of Pinot Noir, but beyond visiting its tasting room, those traveling in large groups should also consider booking the winery’s villa. The property can fit eight guests and offers a full kitchen, a pool, and a patio with panoramic views of Dry Creek Valley. Plus, just 10 minutes outside Healdsburg, you can easily access downtown tasting rooms and restaurants.

Delaire Graff Estate, Cape Winelands, South Africa

Inspired by the drastic landscapes of the Cape Winelands, the Delaire Graff Estate is tucked into the region’s mountainsides, surrounded by stunning rolling vineyards. The property is home to several lodges, each of which offers its own unique view of the land’s vineyards or gardens. When you aren’t lying out on the patio, diving into the plunge pools, or relaxing at the on-site spa, you can explore the wines of the estate with a curated tasting.

Castello Banfi, Tuscany, Italy

When we’re talking about escaping to a far-off wine region, Tuscany is also up there on the list of dream destinations. One of the best spots to fulfill your “Under the Tuscan Sun” fantasies is the Castello Banfi Wine Resort. This sun-soaked Tuscan castle is home to a 14-room boutique hotel, two restaurants, the Glass Museum, and a pool. Not to mention the property is surrounded by a 7,000-acre vineyard, so immersive wine experiences are a top priority.

Bruma, Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico

Not every trip to Mexico has to be centered around tequila and mezcal. Valle de Guadalupe is home to a burgeoning wine scene, and there’s no better way to experience it than staying at an immersive wine hotel. Boutique hotel Bruma boasts just eight rooms adjoined by a main house with outdoor patios, a pool, and a biodynamic swimming pond. The design seamlessly fits into its surroundings of mountains, deserts, and vineyards with its natural tones and zen vibes. Enjoy the local cuisine at the on-site restaurant Fauna and spend an afternoon at the tasting room to really take in all the wine and food.

Quinta da Pacheca, Douro Valley, Portugal

Nothing says “I stayed at a winery” more than sleeping in the oversized wine barrels at Quinta da Pacheca. At this estate guests can cozy up inside a literal wine barrel surrounded by vineyards in one of the world’s most beautiful wine regions. The Douro Valley estate produces wines and olive oil and offers several tour and tasting experiences, including a chance to participate in harvest.

Barboursville, Monticello, Virginia

If you’re looking for a more low-key getaway, book a stay at the inn at Barboursville Vineyards in Monticello. The winery’s historic houses will bring all of your cottage-core dreams to life. Guests can stroll the grounds and discover landmark ruins of Thomas Jefferson’s estate, visit the property’s restaurant, or book the Library 1821 tasting to explore back vintages of Virginia wines.

The Vines, Mendoza, Argentina

Perched in the high-elevation region of Mendoza, The Vines is a remote property located on 1,500 acres of vineyards with panoramic views of the Andes. The property offers several immersive experiences including horseback riding, yoga, fly fishing, and even blending your own wine at the winery. Make sure to visit the on-site restaurant Siete Fuegos for captivating open-flame cooking.

Hotel Marqués de Riscal, Rioja, Spain

It’s impossible to miss Marqués de Riscal while driving through the rolling vineyards of Rioja in northern Spain. The head-turning hotel, designed by renowned architect Frank O. Gehry, has a stunning avant-garde exterior of spiraling titanium and steel panels. There are 61 luxury rooms, the Michelin-starred Restaurante Marqués de Riscal, and a spa with Vinothérapie treatments.

Seeleiten Lake Spa Hotel, Alto-Adige, Italy

This standout wooden structure is the perfect place to relax among the mountains and vineyards of Italy’s Alto-Adige region. The Seeleiten property has its own private beach on the warmest bathing lake in the Alps, a pool, and a revitalizing spa. After a day of paddleboarding in the lake, book a tasting at the Moser winery to learn more about the local wines.

Viña Vik, Millahue, Chile

Viña Vik is a retreat in the heart of Chile’s beautiful countryside. On top of a hill within a nature reserve, this modern estate is surrounded by vineyards and the Andes mountains. The property is home to 22 themed rooms and seven private glass-walled bungalows, as well as an infinity pool, an on-site restaurant, and, of course, the stunning winery.

Meneghetti Wine Hotel & Winery, Bale, Croatia

The wines of Istria are hot right now, and there’s no better way to experience them than at a winery on the beautiful Adriatic coast. The Meneghetti Wine Hotel & Winery is home to several gorgeous rooms, suites, and villas for couple or group vacations. Enjoy on-premise wine and olive oil tastings as well as private tours of the Istrian coast.

*Image retrieved from Ilia Nesolenyi via stock.adobe.com