February can be a tricky month, with freezing temperatures one day, subtle glimpses of spring the next, and, of course, Valentines’s Day. Flighty weather changes aside, there is one constant to look forward to — good drinks.

Whether it was a warming whiskey for those 20-below nights, an intriguing bacon cocktail, or a toasty glass of bubbles shared among galentines, this past month brought an eclectic mix of beverages our team discovered and enjoyed. Read on to see the best things we drank, and maybe find a new favorite of your own.

“Oh definitely, my best drink in the last month was Mortlach 20 Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky!”—Rob Gearity, senior director, integrated marketing

“I’ve been enjoying making my way through a bottle of Madre Mezcal’s Ensemble blend, which is a super-smooth, subtly smoky offering from the Oaxacan Sierra. In a glass, I’ll do a shot (or two) topped with my favorite Fever-Tree Mediterranean tonic water, and I’ve been adding in an amaro-soaked cherry from St. Agrestis for a little tart, herbal balance.”— Oset Babür-Winter, managing editor

“This was technically at the very end of January, but back on the night of the blizzard, I did one of my favorite things: Walked to a very close restaurant and sat at the bar for a long dinner with a bottle of wine. In this case, the restaurant was Marta, for a mushroom & sweet sausage pizza, and the wine that the somm guided me to was the 2013 Suenen ‘Les Robarts’ Grand Cru Cramant Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut, which was one of the best bottles of bubbly that I’ve had in recent memory.”—Josh Malin, president and co-founder

“While I nearly included several stunning bottles from Chile, Uruguay, and Portugal, the Andria Gvino Krakhuna 2019 from the country of Georgia caught my eye (and taste buds). This biodynamic gem is amber in color and delicate, with palate notes of white cherry. Plus, its lively acidity and crisp texture make for a perfect spring option.”—Dario Foroutan, social editor

“The best thing I drank this month is our maple bacon Manhattan”—Lily Nelson, social video producer

“The best thing I drank this past month was a 2019 Ampeleia ‘Bianco di Ampeleia.‘ I’d been holding onto this skin-contact wine since summer and was delighted to find it was even better during the colder months. It has a slightly musky aroma and notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and lightly bruised stone fruits that made it a delicious match for my giant slice of white pizza.”—Jessica Fields, assistant editor

“I had a really great cocktail at Aldama last weekend called the Mount Fuji. I really enjoyed it because it wasn’t your stereotypical Margarita or mezcal cocktail. The drink has Tequila Cazadores Reposado, cold-pressed Fuji apple juice, pear liqueur, and lemon. I wouldn’t normally think to match tequila with pear and apple flavors but it worked really well together and was so refreshing.”—Danielle Grinberg, art director

“This month we hosted a Scotch pairing dinner in L.A., and I tried the Muckety Muck 25 Year Old for the first time. This Scotch has a special story behind it, and was the ultimate treat to close out a delicious meal!”—Jenny Riddell, director, brand partnerships and events

“I recently shared a bottle of the multi-vintage Bianco Veneto IGT from Pasqua — playfully named Hey French You Could Have Made This But You Didn’t — after trying it a few months ago and was reminded of how delicious it is. It’s a really beautiful, complex Italian white that’s floral and honeyed with great minerality, and one I’ll definitely seek out again.” —Joanna Sciarrino, editor in chief

“I went to Minetta Tavern for a late lunch and had the most delicious tequila-based cocktail. This is normally the place where you go for a classic Old Fashioned or Negroni, but I went with the White Rabbit. Tequila with cucumber purée, light and refreshing. Strongly recommend sitting at the bar and experimenting around the menu.”—Lyndsey Corin, director, brand partnerships and sales

“The best thing I drank this month was the Hot Buttered Amaro Caldo from Peasant Wine Bar in NoLita. It’s buttery, rich, and a perfect winter warmer.”—Katie Brown, associate editor