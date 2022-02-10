Whether you’re sharing a romantic meal or watching rom coms with your pals, there’s a good chance that wine is a part of your Valentine’s Day tradition. As heart-shaped candies find their ways onto shelves and flower stores sell out, wine-lovers flock to their favorite bottle shops to find the perfect pour for the festivities.

While silky reds are typically part of the February 14th rotation, there are plenty of whites, bubblies, and even rosés fit for any type of celebration. No matter if you’re dancing the night away with fruity Lambrusco or sipping a classic Bordeaux at a white tablecloth dinner, there’s something on this list that will fit the bill.

Read on for 10 of the best wines to drink on Valentine’s Day.

Though many consumers have long been accustomed to consuming rosé during the warm season alone, there’s so much more to the category than its “summer water” reputation. With a rosy hue and bright, juicy mouthfeel, Balletto’s Rosé of Pinot Noir is produced in the Russian River Valley and costs less than a dozen roses — making it worth a case-buy. Pair it with anything from cheese boards to winter salads and you’ll be convinced that rosé is an all-season sipper. Average price: $20. Rating: 93.

If steak is on your V-Day menu this year, look no further than Haut-Bailly’s 2010 Bordeaux blend. Made from Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Merlot, this wine is bursting with bright cherry flavor combined with earthy, peppery aromas. Average price: $41. Rating: 97.

Bright, aromatic, and expressive, this unusual Pinot Noir from California’s Sta. Rita Hills has bright notes of cherry fruit and baking spices. Its high acidity keeps these flavors in balance, resulting in a glass that drinks as well with simple poultry dishes as it does on its own. Average price: $30. Rating: 90.

Flavors of bright stone fruit, blue cheese, and fennel combine in a pink bubbly that’s anything but expected. Dom Maria’s simple yet refined wines are produced in Rio and NYC, with this offering being made from Chardonnay (60 percent) and Pinot Noir (40 percent). While its delicate flavors make this an apt summer sipper, its blush hue and complex aromas make it a deserving, relatively affordable pink bubbly for colder months as well. Average price: $40. Rating: 90.

Hailing from Minho, Portugal, Anselmo Mendes Tempo is a rich Albariño with aromas of orange pith and honeycomb. The palate shows attractive depth, with a slight smokiness mingling with refreshing notes of sour apple and river rocks. This is a winter white all the way. Average price: $63. Rating: 94.

From Gigondas in France’s Rhône Valley comes this Grenache–Syrah blend. Its pleasing notes of earthy mushrooms and savory herbs are well-balanced by a perfume of fresh flowers. These flavors are balanced by high acidity and a solid tannin structure. Average price: $30. Rating: 93.

Forget diamonds; this bottle is liquid gold. For some, Cupid’s big day entails pulling out all the stops, and there’s nothing that exudes romance and luxury quite like a bottle of Cristal. Its delicate flavors are matched by pillowy soft bubbles that dance on the palate alongside honeyed berry flavors. Average price: $279. Rating: 95.

Chablis has long been a wine industry darling for its vibrant appeal. This is a wonderful example of Chardonnay from the region located in Burgundy. Its aromas are distinctly caramelly, with additional notes of pastry and a touch of smoke. It’s grippy on the palate with a rich fruit core, making it a crowd-pleaser (and could even change a Chardonnay-hater’s mind about the varietal). Average price: $100. Rating: 94.

Made in Champagne’s Mareuil-sur-Aÿ region, Billecart-Salmon’s pink Champagne is worth the splurge. As bright and effervescent as love itself, this bubbly has a creamy mouthfeel and a calm perlage that allows its brioche and strawberry notes to shine. Average price: $238. Rating: 95.

Light, quaffable, and endlessly fun, Lambrusco is Valentine’s wine at its best. While the style suffers from a sickly sweet reputation, Venturi Baldini’s Lambruscos show how dry, vibrant, and balanced a great Lambrusco can be. From Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region (where all Lambrusco is made), this wine is rich with ripe berry notes and a creamy texture. Average price: $17. Rating: 88.