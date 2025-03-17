The Best Red Wines for Chilling [Infographic]

Here in the U.S., the red wine category is undeniably dominated by classics like Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot. But there’s a style that’s growing rapidly and quickly gaining favor among the American wine drinking public: chilled reds.

Cold red wine, you ask? That’s right. While most red wines should ideally be served just below room temperature (between 60 and 68 degrees), several varieties can actually show better after spending a bit of time in the refrigerator. These wines tend to be lower in alcohol and made from low-tannin grapes with robust acidity and tons of juicy fruit flavors (not exactly qualities of Cabernet and Chianti). Instead, lighter-bodied varieties like Gamay, Grenache, and even Pinot Noir are what you’ll more likely find chilled down. While delicious when served at room temp, the drinkability factor of these wines increases tenfold when served at 50 to 57 degrees, which allows their intense aromatics and fruit flavors to shine.

To help you determine which bottles to toss in the fridge, we identified 10 grape varieties that taste great chilled. It’s worth noting that much of the chilled red category is composed of red blends. As such, you’ll want to look for blends that are predominantly made from one of these grapes as they will likely chill down just as well as a single variety — especially if accompanied by other wine grapes suitable for serving cold.

Keep reading to discover 10 of the best red wine varieties for chilling.

Cabernet Franc

Capable of thriving in both warm and cold climates, Cabernet Franc tends to be medium-bodied, though it can taste wildly different depending on where it’s grown. As such, not all Cab Francs are ideal for chilling. For example, those produced in warm North American regions are best served closer to room temp as their full-bodied and more tannic structure diminishes when cold. Instead, look for wines produced in cooler climates, especially those from the Loire Valley (like Saumur) or in the Finger Lakes. When grown in these conditions, Cabernet Franc takes on tart raspberry and strawberry notes that are ideal for enjoying chilled and present an interesting foil to the grape’s herbaceousness.

Cinsault

With a light-bodied structure and delicate tannin levels, Cinsault has historically been used as a workhorse grape thanks to its vigorous and productive growing habits. Once relegated to a supporting role in blends, especially those produced in the Southern Rhône, Cinsault has been stepping onto the varietal wine scene, and we can thank refrigeration for it. Bursting with bright cherry, strawberry, and raspberry flavors, wines made from Cinsault tend to be plushy and floral, two excellent criteria for chilling. For the best chillable Cinsaults, look for those produced in Southern France, Chile, or South Africa.

Gamay

As the star of Beaujolais’s approachable red wines, Gamay is easily one of the most popular chillable reds. A cross between Pinot Noir and Gouais Blanc, Gamay often delivers jammy red fruit flavors and a luscious florality that’s even more delicious when slightly cold. Plus, the vast majority of wines made from the grape undergo a process called carbonic maceration, which allows winemakers to extract color, but very little tannin, from the grapes, resulting in even punchier fruit flavors and a velvety texture. While Beaujolais (and its various subregions) produce the majority of the world’s Gamay, bottles made in the Jura Mountains, the Loire Valley, and even Oregon are also suitable for serving cold.

Grenache

Also known as Garnacha in its native Spain, Grenache has been said to deliver the same flavors as a Fruit Roll-Up. Needless to say, that juicy refreshment gets taken to the next level when wines made from the stuff are served cold. For the best chillable Grenache, look to regions like Spain’s Sierra de Gredos and France’s Southern Rhône.

Mencía

Native to Spain and Portugal, where it is known as Jaén, Mencía is widely regarded as Spain’s answer to Beaujolais, so it makes sense that wines made from the grape are exceptional when chilled down. For the best bottles, you’ll want to familiarize yourself with producers in Spain’s Bierzo and Ribeira Sacra regions. There, Mencía develops tart strawberry, pomegranate, and cherry notes along with a lovely florality and herbaceousness, a.k.a. the perfect storm for an ideal chilled red. Plus, there are plenty of bottles from these regions that go for less than $40 and punch well above their weight.

Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir is one of the world’s most famous wine varieties, and while it’s delicious when served at the standard red wine temperature, it’s absolutely fantastic when chilled. Native to Burgundy, the thin-skinned grape is now cultivated all over the globe, including Germany where it’s known as Spätburgunder and Italy where it goes by Pinot Nero. With its plush fruit flavors, delicate herbaceousness, and elegant tannins, most Pinot Noirs are prime for chilling, particularly those from Northern California and Oregon’s Willamette Valley.

Schiava

Schiava is a light-bodied red wine grape native to Northern Italy’s Trentino-Alto Adige region, where it’s also referred to as Vernatsch. Just over the border in Austria, the grape goes by another name, Trollinger, the same name later adopted by the Germans. Wines made from Schiava are often so light in color they’re mistaken for rosé, making them a prime pick for serving cold. Light-bodied, low in tannins, and offering vibrant, juicy acidity, Schiava-based wines are known for delivering tart strawberry, raspberry, and cranberry flavors and pops of earthiness.

Trousseau

Originally planted in the Jura, Trousseau (sometimes referred to as Trousseau Noir) is one of just two indigenous grape varieties in the region. Despite the grape’s darker skins, wines made from Trousseau are generally relatively light in body, high in acid, and chock full of red and black fruit flavors. When cooled down to approximately 55 degrees, the wine transforms from something drinkable to something chuggable with the chill further emphasizing its refreshing acidity and zingy berry notes.

Valdiguié

Valdiguié might be a lesser-known grape, but it’s absolutely deserving of a spot on your radar. Native to southwest France (where it’s grown primarily in the Languedoc-Roussillon region), Valdiguié migrated sometime in the late 1800s to California, where it was mistakenly identified as Gamay, earning it the nickname “Napa Gamay.” It wasn’t until the 1980s that the grape was correctly identified as Valdiguié, and it wasn’t until 1997 that producers were banned from using Napa Gamay on their labels. But while the two grapes are certainly genetically different, they do drink quite similarly, with Valdiguié offering the same juicy red berry notes and pops of florality. For bottles prime for chilling, look for those produced in Northern and Central California.

Zweigelt

Zweigelt originated in Austria in 1922 when Blaufränkisch and St. Laurent were crossbred to create a brand new grape variety. Originally called Rotburger, the grape later had to be renamed due to understandable confusion with Rotberger, a German cross of Trollinger and Riesling. However, given the original breeder’s strong affiliation with the Nazi party, many have reverted to calling the grape by its original name. Whether you see bottles labeled as Zweigelt or Rotburger, you can expect to find a vibrant, fruit-forward wine inside that bursts with juicy wild berry notes and hints of pepper.

