Wine can feel like a universal language. Whether you’re sharing a bottle with friends or walking through the vineyards with a vigneron, or sipping a glass in a country far from home, pleasure is what matters most. And while this is true to some extent, language does play an important role on wine labels across the globe, and it’s easy for important details to get lost in translation.

The most popular and recognizable grape variety names typically originate from the world’s leading winemaking countries, France and Italy. Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and Cabernet Sauvignon, for example, are all French names for French grapes. And even though they’re now planted across the globe’s top winemaking regions, many countries still refer to them by these names — but that isn’t always the case. Take producers in Germany, who frequently label bottles based on their own terms; their version of Pinot Noir is called Spätburgunder.

In scenarios like this, the name on the label can just be chalked up to borderlines and language discrepancies. However, there are some instances where it can signify that the wine is made in an entirely different style. Syrah is a great example of this. The variety originally comes from France’s Northern Rhône, where the wine is made in an elegant, savory style. Syrah from this part of the world is renowned for its meaty, peppery complexities and bright fruit flavors. This grape is also wildly popular in Australia, but there, it’s referred to as Shiraz and is known as a full-bodied, jammy, oaky red with dense black fruit and vanilla notes. So in areas outside of France or Australia, winemakers can choose to use the Syrah or Shiraz name based on which style the wine is more aligned with.

Learning these shifting names for certain grapes can be an especially valuable asset in the wine shop. Love Spanish Albariño? Knowing that it’s called Alvarinho in Portugal can help you find new options. Craving a Crljenak from that Croatian vacation? There’s a U.S. equivalent you’ll want to pick up.

Check out the infographic below to discover more wine names that refer to the same grapes around the world.

*Image retrieved from XELAR via stock.adobe.com