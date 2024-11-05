When it comes to entry-level California Pinot Noir, Meiomi dominates the market. The label was originally founded in 2006 by the Wagner family (of Caymus and Belle Glos fame) and sold to beverage giant Constellation Brands in 2015 to the tune of $315 million. Though the wide-reaching brand makes a range of varieties, it’s most well-known for its fruit-forward Pinot Noir.

Much like Caymus, Meiomi drums up a lot of controversy in the wine world. Some praise it for its approachability and accessible $20 price point, while others argue that its most popular bottle carries over-ripe and oaky characteristics that don’t showcase a true expression of Pinot Noir. Those more critical of the wine often point out that the brand doesn’t disclose the exact composition of the grapes in the bottle or where they’re grown, with the region listed broadly on the label as “California.”

That said, whether you’re a big Pinot fan or just love the smooth, jammy taste of Meiomi, there’s a world of options out there worthy of exploration. Interested in learning more about the Pinot Noir grape? Check out some more site-specific bottles from around the world. Want to discover more wines that taste similar to Meiomi? There are a slew of great bottles that deliver that juicy, big flavor profile.

Here are nine alternatives to Meiomi Pinot Noir.

Joyce Vineyards ‘Submarine Canyon’ Pinot Noir 2021

Joyce Vineyards is based in California’s Arroyo Seco AVA, a cool-climate subregion of Monterey. The name of this wine, Submarine Canyon, refers to the underwater sea canyon located in the Monterey Bay — the deepest on the West Coast, measuring over a mile in depth. The marine influence from this cold, underwater submarine canyon provides the ideal climate for growing vibrant Pinot Noir. The easy-drinking wine offers notes of fresh red berries, orange zest, cola, and spice with barely-there tannins.

Merry Edwards Russian River Valley Pinot Noir 2021

Sonoma’s foggy and cool Russian River Valley is known for its high-quality Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. This bottle from Merry Edwards offers ripe strawberry and cherry liqueur aromas as well as flavors of vanilla and baking spices from aging for about nine months in French oak barrels. If you love Meiomi’s balance between fruit and oak influence, this is a great next step.

Red Car West Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir 2021

This Pinot Noir is sourced from five ridgetop vineyards in the West Sonoma Coast AVA, an area that benefits from high elevation, mountainous topography, and its close proximity to the Pacific. The wine is a bit lighter and brighter than Meiomi, but it provides a glimpse into the terroir of this coastal region with bright acidity and perfumed aromatics. It pops with notes of raspberries and cherries and hints of earth.

Archery Summit Dundee Hills Pinot Noir 2021

There’s great U.S. Pinot Noir to be found outside California as well. This bottle comes from the Dundee Hills sub-AVA of Oregon’s Willamette Valley. This expression shows a fuller, more opulent side of Oregon Pinot Noir, which Meiomi drinkers will be sure to love. It has notes of ripe plums, blackberries, baking spices, and cocoa powder.

Paul Humbrecht Pinot Noir Matthieu 2019

Beyond the U.S., Alsace in eastern France is a great region to look to for juicy and concentrated Pinot Noirs. The hilly area receives loads of sunlight, leading to ripe wines brimming with fruit character, like this bottle from Paul Humbrecht with cherry, blackberry, and vanilla flavors.

Kunde Family Winery Dunfillan Cuvée 2021

If you’re not totally committed to Pinot Noir, some other California red blends can also deliver Meiomi’s signature flavor profile. Take this blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah from Sonoma, for example. Though these grape varieties are known to be fuller-bodied than Pinot Noir, they offer those concentrated berry notes and a judicious dose of oak typical of Meiomi Pinot Noir.

Matthews Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

OK, hear us out. Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir might be polar opposites in some circumstances, but in this case, Meiomi’s intense fruit and oak character actually makes it similar to some Cabs. This example from Washington’s Columbia Valley has bold notes of blackberry, plum, chocolate, vanilla, and herbs. But since this is Cab, it does have a stronger structure on the palate than Pinot Noir, so expect heightened tannins here.

Howard Park Miamup Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

For those really searching for intense flavors — even more intense than a typical bottle of Meiomi — look to sunny Australia. This Cabernet Sauvignon from the country’s western Margaret River region is aged in French oak barrels for 18 months, making this a deep, plump wine with notes of blackberries, blueberries, red currants, and toasted oak.

Nalle Winery Dry Creek Valley Zinfandel 2021

Another grape variety that always brings big, ripe fruit to the table is Zinfandel. The grape thrives in Sonoma’s Dry Creek Valley, where Nalle sources this bottling. The wine offers juicy raspberry and cherry notes with hints of vanilla, cedar, and tobacco. Similar to Meiomi’s Pinot Noir, it’s also not overly tannic.

