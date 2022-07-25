When in season from May to September, mangoes are juicy and succulent, certain to make your mouth instantly water — and the drinks industry knows this well. From its hyper-popularity as a hard seltzer flavor to its ultra-bright role in beer and cocktails, the vibrant orange treat is a favorite flavor among drinks lovers everywhere. Nicknamed “the King of Fruits,” mango is non-fibrous and naturally sweet, making it an especially ideal ingredient for use in cocktails.

If you’re searching for new ways to use mangoes in cocktails, or if this is your first time experimenting with the fruit, try one of these delightful mango cocktail recipes for your next summer refresher.

Gin-Based Mango Cocktails

Gin & Tonic Mango Sorbet Slushie

Frozen drinks are one of the best things about summer, instantly refreshing after a day in the sun. With mango season overlapping with the summer months, this Gin & Tonic Mango Sorbet Slushie is a must-try when the weather heats up. To make your own, combine mango sorbet, gin, tonic, and juice from half a lime for a perfect seasonal treat.

Mango & Strawberry Gin Slush

The delectable, quaffable flavors of mango sorbet and fresh strawberries are balanced seamlessly with the botanicals of gin in this delightful Mango & Strawberry Gin Slush. With the addition of fresh thyme, this cocktail is bursting with fresh flavor and is certain to keep you coming back for more.

Rum-Based Mango Cocktails

Colada Sunrise

If you’re in search of your new favorite tropical cocktail, look no further than the Colada Sunrise. A combination of white rum, coconut cream, mango juice, pineapple juice, and grenadine, this cocktail is almost hypnotizing in its appearance, but its flavor is what will keep you in a trance. Fruity and sweet, the Colada Sunrise will invoke the feeling of a sea breeze and sand under your toes at the very first sip.

Frozen Mango Piña Colada

The Piña Colada is a summertime staple for good reason, but this blended Frozen Mango Piña Colada could give the original a run for its money. The standard mixture of rum, pineapple juice, and coconut cream is elevated with the addition of lime juice, fresh mango, and ice for a tropical-inspired sip.

The Secret Life of Plants

Created by the team at Hey Love in Portland, Ore., the Secret Life of Plants offers a unique blend of Chinese and tiki flavors. If you can’t make it out to Portland to try one in person, you can make your own by combining white rum, mango oolong syrup, Giffard Oregeat, Velvet Falernum, lime juice, absinthe, salt solution, and Thai basil.

Tequila-Based Mango Cocktails

Junoon’s Mumbai Margarita

Created by head mixologist Hemant Pathak at Michelin-starred Junoon in NYC is the Mumbai Margarita, a wonderful medley of sweet, spicy, and savory flavors. This Margarita variation is a combination of Patrón Reposado, Patrón Citrónge Lime, lime juice, mango purée, and spicy rose syrup served with a green chili-salt rim, mint spring, and dehydrated lime wheel for garnish.

Mango Basil Margarita

The Margarita has for years been one of the most popular cocktails in the world. This Mango Basil Margarita builds on the original recipe of tequila and lime juice by adding a mango basil purée in place of triple sec for a refreshing, herbaceous edge. The result is a light cocktail perfect for leisurely imbibing.

Vodka-Based Mango Cocktails

Mango & Mint Spiked Lemonade

Mango and lemonade make for the perfect pair — seamlessly blending to create a mouthwatering cocktail you’ll want to sip all summer long. A mixture of lemonade, mango juice, vodka, and mint, the Mango & Mint Spiked Lemonade is light and crisp with earthy mint notes balanced wonderfully by sweet mango and zesty citrus.