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When the VinePair team isn’t busy working at HQ, we’re in the field doing what we do best: scoping out the best cocktails, wine, and beer in the five boroughs. Here are the cool, current, and flat-out excellent bars and restaurants you should visit in New York right now, according to our editors.

Check here each month for an updated list of where to drink in New York City. New to the list this month: Somssi, Noury, Grimm Tavern, and Tavern Next Door.

Bar Chimera

550 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022

Part of Gracious Hospitality’s massive Midtown expansion — including a new location of Cote and a forthcoming omakase restaurant — Bar Chimera brings together three distinct drinking concepts: Martinis, whiskey, and wine. The luxurious space focuses on splurge-worthy drinks including an extensive program of aged Madeiras, special pours of hard-to-find wines and spirits, and classic Martinis made with meticulously thought-out ingredients, even down to the water used to dilute the drink.

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Stone & Soil

124 E 28th St, New York, NY 10016

Stone & Soil is a new cocktail bar that draws inspiration from Japanese flavors, design, and hospitality. Though it’s located within the Park South Hotel, you would never guess you’re in the middle of buzzy NoMad while sitting in the tranquil, minimalist space. The bar offers an extensive list of 22 complex cocktails that bend what you might expect from the classics, including the Bitter Sweet Mango, a White Negroni riff enhanced with mango and spice, and the Berry Pop Tart, a twist on the Hanky Panky that evokes tart red berries.

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Love Thy Neighbor

55 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014

Good news for fans of uptown institutions like Harlem’s (now closed) ROKC and Upper East Side haunt for ramen and flashy drinks NR: Owner and bartender Shigefumi Kabashima just opened a new cocktail concept in the West Village. Like his previous spots, the all-day bar and dining destination is rooted in Japanese craftsmanship and flavors, but also draws inspiration from the New York City community. Expect out-there concoctions like the Tokyo Banana, made with banana-infused whiskey, vermouth, milk brew coffee, shio koji, and miso powder; and the Wagyu Coke, the soda pop riff featuring wagyu-fat-washed bourbon, house cola syrup, and clarified black cherry purée.

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Kees

1 Cornelia St, New York, NY 10014

Kees is the final opening in the new, three-pronged concept run by Please Don’t Tell alums Jeff Bell and Victor Lopez on a buzzy corner of the West Village. The team first opened Tacos 1986 and agave-focused cocktail bar Mixteca in the upstairs space last year, and now patrons can head through a few unmarked doors to Kees downstairs. The speakeasy-style spot focuses on the classics with eight menu categories including Martinis, Negronis, and Sours. Within each section there are four riffs on the original. We recommend checking out the Mezcal Soda Highball made with mezcal, pasilla pepper, yellow Chartreuse, Tepache Sazón, and club soda as well as its complex take on a Dirty Martini made with Castelvetrano olive vodka, dry vermouth, and manzanilla sherry.

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Somssi

79 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012

Somssi is a new restaurant from the team at NA:EUN Hospitality — the group behind acclaimed concepts Atoboy, Atomix, and NARO — spearheaded by the group’s former director of operations Ahris Kim. Between the diverse menu of shareable plates and the extensive selection of wine, sake, and cocktails, there are countless pairing permutations to be made here. One that calls to us is the Potato, Potato, Potato, and caviar, which neatly wraps a creamy pomme purée with thin, crispy potato strings, topped with a heap of caviar, of course, which we’re sure would go well with a sparkling wine from the Finger Lakes or even a spritzy sake. The menu is a treasure trove of interesting beverages, so whichever combo you go with, it’s bound to be a delightful drinking experience.

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Dean’s

213 6th Ave, New York, NY 10014

Just when we thought NYC’s Guinness mania couldn’t go any longer, Dean’s arrives in the West Village ready to pour you a perfect — and sometimes even oyster-topped — pint. The British pub-inspired spot from Jess Shadbolt and Annie Shi of King stays true to its theme with dishes like fish and chips, stargazy pie, and pork scratchings plus a list of English sparkling to wash it all down.

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Noury

137 Sullivan St, New York, NY 10012

From Lina Goujjane and Alex Chang, the wife-and-husband team behind Hudson Square’s Kiko, Noury combines elements of a modern Japanese izakaya with those of a wine and sake bar. Here, guests can pair small bites like the daily selection of sashimi or the house vegetable futomaki with rare bottles of sake or splurge-worthy Champagnes.

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Stars

139 E 12th St, New York, NY 10003

Stars is a new bar from the team behind beloved East Village wine destinations Claud and Penny. With their acclaimed food menus, the previous openings might have had diners asking the (seemingly eternal) question, “Is this a wine bar or a restaurant?” But Stars provides a clear example of a classic wine bar, with just 12 seats for guests to sit and enjoy a glass of Chasselas or Spätburgunder while snacking on deviled eggs. The list was also designed to make the wine bar experience more accessible, offering a rotating selection of 88 wines under $88 and by-the-glass options between $11 and $19. It’s walk-in only, but we recommend showing up early to put your name down for one of its highly coveted barstools.

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Banshee

143 1st Ave, New York, NY 10003

Longtime East Village bartender Jen Murphy opened Banshee with her neighborhood regulars in mind, focusing on just three things: Guinness, Martinis, and oysters. Sounds like a recipe for success to us. The Irish-influenced bar pours a stellar pint — Guinness is actually the only beer it has on draft — and offers a full menu of Martini options, all available for $15. Consider this your new go-to spot for a casual drink or lively nightcap in the EV.

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Oriana

174 Mott St, New York, NY 10012

Oriana is the wood-fired follow-up to West Village restaurant The Noortwyck, from executive chef Andy Quinn and acclaimed sommelier Cedric Nicaise. The new Nolita spot focuses on live-fire cooking, with a menu of dishes prepared over a wood-fired grill. To accompany plates like the BBQ Duck Crown and Axe Handle Pork Chop, Oriana features a deep, 7,000-bottle cellar, primarily composed of classic European wines. Though there are certainly many opportunities to splurge, the program also features over 150 bottles under $100.

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Bar Chucho

37 Market St, New York, NY 10002

Fans of Corima’s Uni Gin Sour, rejoice! The (somewhat controversial) savory cocktail is making its return at Bar Chucho, a new bar from the team behind the acclaimed Mexican tasting menu spot that first dared to shake sea urchin with booze. Though the walk-in-only space has a more casual, cantina-like vibe, the high-concept cocktails and bar snacks still show off complex flavors. The drink menu includes riffs on classics like the Margarita with Granny Smith apple, Midori, and cilantro and a mezcal-based Sazerac with plantain and hoja santa. And we can’t forget the Uni Gin Sour — now served on draft — revamped with strawberry and yuzu. Bar snacks include a cheesy mushroom gringa, tuna chilindrina, and a dry-aged burger with bone marrow and burnt onion mayo.

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Gigi’s

138 Franklin St, Brooklyn, NY 11222

The (very French) team behind recently-shuttered chef haunt Fulgurances Laundromat just launched a new concept down the street. Gigi’s calls itself a “rôtisserie wine bar,” which is exactly what it sounds like. It has an extensive wine program and rôtisserie chickens available by the whole or the half, each served on a silver platter with roasted potatoes and a trio of dipping sauces. If you aren’t in the mood for a full meal, try the cheese plate with bread and poppy seed butter or the colorful dish of market pickles. The rotating by-the-glass options (including special magnum pours) are written on the mirrors on the wall and the bottle menu features a lengthy selection of options under $100, as well as many splurge-worthy picks.

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Arthur

132 Franklin St, Brooklyn, NY 11222

Another new addition to Greenpoint, Arthur inhabits the old Fulgurances Laundromat space (and is still donning the restored facade). Inspired by modern Parisian bistros, the neighborhood spot has a lively, welcoming atmosphere. Start with the freshly baked brioche and house-cultured butter alongside the Brioche Martini designed to mirror the dish with butter-washed gin, whey eau de vie, and toasty barley tea. Then move onto the wine list, which beverage director Charlotte Mirzoeff curated to feature small, thoughtful producers. We couldn’t help but notice the favorable pricing on the Champagnes here, so take that as a good excuse to dig into some grower bubbles.

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Peek Inn

38 Driggs Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222

Peek Inn is a casual neighborhood bar in Greenpoint from the teams behind Williamsburg’s beloved burger joint Cozy Royale and popular Brooklyn butcher shop The Meat Hook. Unsurprisingly, meat is on the menu. You can find it in the form of dressed-up hot dogs, ham sliders, and even colossal stuffed clams. Stop by for the impressive happy-hour deals including $10 ’tinis and $5 beer-and-shot combos.

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Balera

442 Graham Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Balera is a new destination in Williamsburg for reveling under a disco ball and swaying to a DJ, but not with a Vodka Soda in hand as you would at a typical late-night haunt. Instead, guests can enjoy Roman-style pizzas, Italian wines, and Parmigiano-washed Martinis while taking in the experience. Opened by five friends, the restaurant is inspired by the lively bars and eateries of their Italian beachside hometowns.

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Echo Lake

357 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY 11211

This new two-story bar concept in Williamsburg is entirely focused on celebrating rum. The first floor, Echo Lake, showcases the versatile spirit in a range of cocktails, from classic spirit-forward creations to fruit-filled tropical drinks. It also offers a full menu of Daiquiri variations, including a rotating “Daily Daiquiri” for just $12. Head downstairs to Undercurrent to dive deeper into the spirit with special pours from rare and hard to find bottles.

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Kinda Nice

168 Borinquen Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Known for their work behind the bar at Brooklyn’s beloved Grand Army, Patty Dennison and Ally Marrone are going out on their own with their new venture Kinda Nice. The welcoming Williamsburg cocktail bar brings the convivial feeling of an old-school neighborhood diner, with the food and drinks to match. The cocktails are based on classic diner favorites, including a Greek Salad ‘Tini and a Short Stack Margarita (with a choice between strawberry and blueberry flavors).

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Bodega Nights

425 Troutman St, Brooklyn, NY 11237

The team behind tiny Lower East Side wine bar Babysips just opened a new spot in Bushwick that ups the ante with a much larger space and food menu. Bodega Nights has an expansive front patio lined with rows of picnic tables for the warmer months — but if it’s too cold to sit outside, you can still embrace some natural light through the front wall’s top-to-bottom windows. It’s the kind of place you can stop by for a quick vermouth and soda, cocktail, or glass of Cava at the bar, or spend an evening exploring the concise, Euro-centric wine list. Chenin fans take note, when we went, six of the 12 white wines on offer by the bottle were Loire Valley Chenin Blancs.

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Bar Heretic

270 Clermont Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205

This new arrival to the Fort Greene neighborhood has two main focuses: freshly baked bread and natural wine. We suggest embracing both with a thick, airy hunk of focaccia or a slice of sourdough and a pour of whatever’s open. It’s open for walk-ins only from Thursdays through Sundays, making it a great spot to pop in for a glass.

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Golden Ratio

216 Greene Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

From the team behind Brooklyn favorites Place des Fêtes, Cafe Mado, and Laurel Bakery, Golden Ratio is a new bar concept that features non-alcoholic and spirited cocktails side by side. The menu offers a rotating selection of 16 drinks that showcase seasonal ingredients and house-made distillates, each matched by its non-alcoholic counterpart.

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Dolores

397 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216

From the husband-and-wife team behind neighborhood favorite Winona’s, Dolores is a new Mexico City-inspired cocktail bar and cantina in Bed-Stuy. Partner and beverage director Leanne Favre brings experience from Clover Club and Leyenda to the cocktail menu, with agave spirits as a focus. Try a classic Margarita or Paloma with a plate of tacos and guac, or mix it up with a more out-there creation like the Jerk Batanga (reposado tequila, amontillado, jerk spice, banana, lime, Mexican Coke).

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Grimm Tavern

659 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Lauren and Joe Gimm, the couple behind East Williamsburg’s beloved brewery Grimm Artisanal Ales, recently debuted their new restaurant Grimm Tavern. Here guests can explore Grimm’s extensive list of beers alongside classic American tavern dishes like a dry-aged smash burger and a muffuletta. But it isn’t just for beer fans; the menu also features a selection of wines from Grimm’s project Physica Wines as well as a list of signature cocktails.

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Bar Ferdinando

151 Union St, Brooklyn, NY 11231

Bar Ferdinando is an Italian bar and café that recently took over the space of beloved Carroll Gardens institution Ferdinando’s Focacceria, which served the neighborhood for 121 years. The revamped space pairs Sicilian snacks with classic aperitivo drinks and a wide selection of amari. It’s the ideal location for an afternoon of sipping Negronis, vermouth on the rocks, or even a strawberry-and-basil-infused Campari and Soda. And the refreshing drinks are the perfect pair for dishes like the pane e panelle, a sandwich stacked with crispy chickpea fritters, ricotta, and caciocavallo cheese, or the heaping plate of fries topped with garlicky clams.

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Tavern Next Door

327 Van Brunt St, Brooklyn, NY 11231

If you’ve ever found yourself waiting for over two hours to snag a bite of Red Hook Tavern’s thick, pepper-crusted burger, we have the cocktail bar for you. The meat-slinging team recently expanded with a next-door cocktail bar that not only features one of the city’s most coveted burgers, but a whimsical cocktail menu with brightly colored creations like the tall, neon Blue Hawaiian and a refined take on an Appletini.

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