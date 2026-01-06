Traditional media and social media alike love to make broad, sweeping statements on what flavors and ingredients trend in cocktails. MSG is everywhere! Appletinis are so back! You’ll never escape lychee! But how much truth is there to all of these claims? Sure, there’s no denying the reign of briny Dirty Martinis and roasty-sweet Espresso Martinis — just cast a sweeping glance down the bar wherever you happen to imbibe next. At times, though, there seems to be a disconnect: We’re reading that bartenders are suddenly obsessed with arugula, but we’re seeing drink menus still dominated by pineapple and grapefruit.

With that in mind, we asked for insights from the people actually making these drinks on a daily basis, the drinks that genuinely create trends. Hype aside, what are they seeing rise up on menus? What are they excited about? What are they working with more and more that could stand to explode in 2026, and why?

The results are in, and it looks like we can count on a diverse flavor journey in the new year, from spicy peppers, to umami-boasting fermented additions, and even cheese. Here are the cocktail flavors to watch in 2026, according to bartenders.

Seaweed

“Seaweed! It’s one of the most versatile tools I’ve worked with behind the bar. It delivers bright, layered flavors, and it can anchor a drink or simply season it the way a great salt does. It gives cocktails dimension without weighing them down.

“If you want an umami Martini, konbu is all you need. It brings depth with almost no effort. Take a Last Word: Add a touch of ogo to Sipsmith Gin and you get this electric, peppery lift that lights the whole thing up. Even something as familiar as a Mezcal Negroni gets transformed when you introduce wakame. It brings a clean, pepper pop that feels like a breeze off the coast. Seaweed moves across spirits with the same ease and mystery as the ocean itself, and the possibilities are endless.” —Stevan Miller, beverage director, Esmé and Petite Edith, Chicago

“Nori could be the next big cocktail ingredient because its natural salinity adds a complex, oceanic depth that balances sweetness and acidity beautifully. Its savory umami notes give drinks a sophisticated edge, transforming even simple recipes into something unexpected and refined. As drink culture leans toward bold, culinary-inspired flavors, nori offers a fresh way to bridge the bar and the kitchen.” —Breannah Carr, bar manager, Maude & the Bear, Staunton, Va.

Cheese… and Other Savory Dairy Elements

“For 2026, I see cheese making a bigger splash in cocktails. Foams, infusions, even cheese-based liqueurs are showing up more and more, and what started with the Parmesan Espresso Martini moment feels like it opened the door for a broader embrace of savory, culinary flavors behind the bar. Guests are less intimidated by these ingredients, and producers are leaning in with options that make these flavors easier to work with. It feels like experimentation is sticking in a way that is exciting and approachable.” —Logan Rodriguez, beverage director, Oddball, New York City

“I think some cool flavors or ingredients popping up on some menus are the addition of a savory dairy element. Since last year, in the colder months, we’ve been making a cocktail called the Oni’s Oyuwari with a savory malted cream float on top of a shochu hot toddy that really brings out more of those toasted nutty notes in the genmaicha tea we use. Schmuck has a salted whipped cream on top of its Strawberry Rhubarb Frozen Margarita that really cuts through the sweet and sour of the drink itself as well as providing a textural respite from the cold.

“I think savory cocktails have been trending for years at this point and have been a category explored in a multitude of ways from stirred elote Old Fashioneds to salted lemonade Spritzes — though the addition of salt and umami to a creamy cocktail base has been underutilized.” —Kitty Bernardo, bar manager, Paradise Lost, NYC

“While the egg could certainly fit — the desire for rich and textured drinks is out there — I might just be in the throes of holiday drinking. I think savory ingredients and fusions fit the bill even more: oils, vinegars, sherries, herbs, even mushrooms and cheeses. There’s a movement away from the more common sweet and sour combination and exploring the savory nuances in between the traditional cocktail flavor profiles. That trend has been bubbling about for a bit, but I think a broader swath of guests and diners are ready to test their limits a little bit in that regard.” —Chuck Worley, bar manager, Lowland, Charleston, S.C.

Apple

“I’ve been seeing a lot more Appletinis on menus in late 2025, but not of the neon green Pucker and sour mix variety. Fresh, dry apple juices (not Martinelli’s, and certainly not Mott’s) from local farms and producers have combined with every kind of spirit, particularly of the aged variety, in addition to a coterie of herbaceous rims, garnishes, amaros, and liqueurs to re-establish the apple as a serious cocktail ingredient.

“Apple-based spirits are making an imprint on the cocktailing world as well, with no better example than the team at Neversink who reintroduced their Apple Brandy, along with their Apple Aperitif and line of gins (made with an apple distillate created from produce harvested at one of the country’s most historical orchards in Fishkill Farms). In doing so, they are showing just how versatile this common fruit can be. In a world where the sourcing of rare and exotic ingredients has in many cases damaged their native environments and communities, this humble fruit has provided a versatile foundation based in something as American as, well, apple pie. Going into the country’s 250th anniversary, I don’t see this trend going anywhere soon.” —Rob Hoffman, beverage director, Lucky Charlie, Brooklyn

Cardamom

“There’s a beautiful duality to cardamom, its flavor both delicate and powerful. Green cardamom brings light, floral citrus notes, while black cardamom adds a deep, smoky warmth. They both create an herbaceous complexity that feels comforting in cooler seasons yet intriguing any time of year.

“I love using cardamom in cocktails because it elevates every recipe it touches, lending depth without overpowering. As cocktail culture continues to embrace layered botanicals and nuanced aromatics, cardamom feels perfectly suited to the moment. It is poised to become a defining ingredient, one that doesn’t just complement a drink, but subtly transforms it.” —Rebekah Hayes, restaurant and beverage manager, Urban Oak Rooftop Bar & Lounge, Raleigh, N.C.

Pandan

“Pandan, which many people refer to as ‘vanilla of the East,’ has been one of my favorite ingredients to use in flavor applications. It is a tropical plant with fragrant, long, blade-like leaves used in many cuisines across Southeast Asia. The leaves have sweet, nutty, and vanilla aromatics that are very pleasant — my family always had some growing in the backyard.

“I think this ingredient will trend more because of the ease of its use. Pandan’s flavor profile enjoys being paired with many common ingredients such as coconut, vanilla, mango, passion fruit, lime, rice, lychee, banana, ginger, lemongrass, and many more. Pandan is accessible as well, with its ease of growing in humid environments, and now there are different extracts and liqueurs available. The range of its use is very far, from tropical-themed menus to modern classic menus. At Cure, the Moon Panda is an Old Fashioned touched up with a house tincture made with toasted coconut and diced pandan leaves; it’s sweetened with rice, and the whiskey has strong notes of banana, all flavors that pandan complements.” —Richard Luong, bartender, Cure, New Orleans

“I’ve used pandan a number of times in cocktails. The last one I called the Sky King, which used pandan, shochu, Calpico, and lime. We also currently make a pandan horchata at Palomar that’s extremely popular. As for the why, it’s hard to say. Perhaps folks are starting to venture off the beaten path and are enjoying not-so-common flavors? Palates could be changing.” —Jordan Valls, bar manager, Palomar, Portland, Ore.

Coconut Water

“I think coconut water as a cocktail ingredient is going to be everywhere in 2026. We use it in our Martini Kabawa at Kabawa, and make a syrup with it for cocktails at Bar Kabawa. The Tea Ceremony cocktail at Martiny’s is a showstopper and more recently Bar Snack has been using it in its Soft Start Shake frozen cocktail. I have no doubt that it’ll be on just about every cocktail menu next year, and used in a wide variety of cocktails. It provides texture and flavor when used in place of water in both frozen and hot cocktails, and when it’s made into a syrup, it adds a nice fatty, richness to both shaken and stirred cocktails.” —Kathryn “Pepper” Stashek, lead bartender, Bar Kabawa, NYC

Fermented Citrus and Fermentation in General

“Our team believes the next major cocktail trend for 2026 will be fermented citrus — particularly yuzu kosho and salted or fermented tangerine peel. Consumers are moving toward cocktails with deeper umami structure, salinity, and layered acidity rather than straightforward sweetness. These ingredients bring complexity, savoriness, and aromatic brightness, fitting perfectly into the growing global appetite for Asian-inspired flavor profiles. At Jeong Yuk Jeom, our guests are increasingly drawn to drinks that balance citrus, salinity, and light heat — flavors that pair well not only with Korean BBQ but with modern drinking culture overall. Fermented citrus delivers that balance while remaining versatile, approachable, and exciting for bartenders to work with.” —Tana Kokanot, head bartender, Jeong Yuk Jeom, NYC

“I’m not sure if it’s ‘the next big thing’ or just my personal obsession, but fermentation is king. After 17 years in this industry, and at a higher level for the last decade, you start to really dissect your ingredients and ask: How can I manipulate this? How can I amplify the nuances already inside it? My real ‘aha’ moment came from reading the Noma fermentation book and realizing that almost every ingredient has another dimension waiting to be unlocked with a little time and care.

“So in my opinion, fermentation should be a major focus in bars. It opens up layers of depth, acidity, funk, brightness — all the things that make cocktails more compelling. And I hope it continues to catch on even more in 2026. You’ll see it everywhere: fermented fruits in sours; fermented vegetable brines in savory cocktails; amplified tropical profiles in highballs; or even fermented honey or grains used to build complexity in stirred drinks. Fermentation gives bartenders a whole new palette to work from and we’ve only scratched the surface.” —Chad Austin, beverage director, Bar Benjamin, Los Angeles

“There has been a significant uptick in the use of koji and koji-related ingredients in cocktail programs around the world, and I think this will only continue as it continues to become more accessible and we continue to explore and realize its benefits. The uses for koji are literally endless, and in all honesty, even having worked with it for the last five years, I feel like I’ve barely scratched the surface of what’s possible. But even with store-bought koji, the process of making an Amazake is relatively simple, and anyone with a sous vide can do it. I really enjoy clarifying it and using it to add texture to things like highballs and stirred cocktails.” —Brian Callahan, owner and beverage director, Darling, Cambridge, Mass.

“I think one of the things we’ll see more of is miso. It might be in various forms (distillate, infusion, caramelized, fermentation), but I think we’ll be seeing it more in 2026.” —James Grant, director of beverage, Library Bar at Fairmont Royal York, Toronto

Hojicha

“In my opinion, tea will continue to be a major ingredient in world-class bars, and hojicha is the one that’s going to define 2026. When it’s cold out, there’s something special about hojicha’s complexity, that nutty, roasted, honey-like depth. It can transform a drink instantly and wrap the guest in a kind of warmth that feels like a hug from a loved one.

“I can see hojicha sliding effortlessly into a Sazerac, an Old Fashioned, or even a Paper Plane. Its roasted, nuanced profile gives it the range to play in both spirit-forward classics and modern cocktails. It’s one of those rare ingredients that’s truly versatile. It deepens the base, rounds the edges, and adds a quiet complexity that elevates an entire drink.” —Chris Figueroa, beverage director at Markette and The Argyle, NYC

Coffee

“The growing popularity in deeply unique, precise, and committed coffee culture is bound to converge with the cocktail world. While both baristas and bartenders are in the beverage world, they hardly interact or cross-pollinate. As bartenders try to find more unique ways to explore taste and technique, espresso beans and all the equipment attached to extraction and brewing offer us a new world to explore. We can now incorporate red berries, caramel, tobacco, dried fruit — a plethora of flavors to a cocktail without ever using any of those ingredients. By understanding the endless depth of coffee and the many ways of extracting it, coffee can now be a bigger character in our drinks than a basic Espresso Martini.” —Kristine Gutierrez, partner and general manager, KABIN, NYC

“In my opinion, coffee is here to stay, and we’ll see it used in far more cocktails than just the Espresso Martini build. Expect coffee infusions and creative applications in drinks that traditionally haven’t called for coffee at all.” —Marcelino Figueiras, beverage director and partner, dullboy, Jersey City, N.J.

Bitter Greens and Chicory

“One of my favorite ingredients is radicchio. We add it into lemon juice, an equal amount by weight. Sprinkling the cut leaves with lemon juice while they sit in the Cambro waiting to be juiced was the hack that made this ingredient really come alive. The juice never gets brown if you freeze it with lemon juice right away (but stays a bright pink) and the flavor is retained for a few days. We’ll feature radicchio on the Mara menu sometime soon.

“I also once saw a recipe for a rucolino — an arugula liqueur — and I’ve been haunted with trying to recreate it ever since, using fresh green arugula. It’s easy to screw up, but I have high hopes I’ll figure it out for the summertime.” —Pip Hanson, bar manager, Mara, Minneapolis

Ají Amarillo and Sweet Bell Peppers

“Ají amarillo brings this sunny, tropical warmth — almost like mango meets chili. Bell peppers bring vegetal sweetness and depth, especially red or yellow varieties. Together they give cocktails a new dimension: heat, fruit, and aroma. They work in both shaken citrus cocktails and spirit-forward formats, and play beautifully with Latin American spirits like pisco, singani, and agave. More bartenders are leaning toward ‘culinary heat’ rather than aggressive chili spice. Guests respond well to layered pepper flavor instead of just ‘spicy.’

“I’m using these in shrubs with cilantro, mint, or poblano; juices and purées blended with agave or pisco; and clarified bases for lighter, elegant spice infusions for Margaritas and sours. At MITA, we have a pisco cocktail with ají amarillo, poblano, mint and cilantro shrub, and lime; and a Margarita variation with red bell pepper, jalapeño juice, dry curaçao, and lime.” —Lou Bernard, beverage director, MITA, Washington, D.C.

Bitter Melon

“Something that I’ve worked with and seen on menus at other cocktail bars is bitter melon. It’s an Asian ingredient that’s trickier to work with but is more unique compared to more accessible and common fruity Asian flavors like calamansi, passion fruit, or lychee. It’s an asset to complex cocktails that require some vegetal bitterness or can be seen as a new way to add bitterness outside of a bitter amaro or tonic.” —Tom Liu, head bartender, Thunderbolt, L.A.

Fig Leaf

“I’m really excited about fig leaf! It’s incredibly versatile and plays well with everything from gin and bourbon to desserts. I’m also seeing more bartenders lean on herbal liqueurs to keep flavor profiles consistent. The Philosykos Martini we have at Bitter Monk — which includes Atheras Spirits Sykophilos (fig leaf) liqueur and bergamot bitters — is a perfect example of how a single ingredient can add a clean, distinctive pop to a cocktail.” —Ryan Garrison, head bartender, Bitter Monk, Brooklyn

Ginger

“Ginger is poised to be the breakout cocktail ingredient of 2026, thanks to its bold heat, natural aromatics, and global versatility. Bartenders love how it brings zip to citrus drinks, depth to stirred classics, brightness to tropical builds, and structure to zero-proof cocktails. It’s endlessly adaptable — working as a garnish, syrup, infusion, or the backbone of an entire drink. Ginger also checks the sustainability box, with a long shelf life and near-zero waste potential across both bar and kitchen. As diners continue embracing global flavors, ginger’s roots in Caribbean, African, Asian, and Latin cuisines make it especially relevant right now.” —German Cruz, beverage manager, Red Rooster Harlem, NYC

Wine and Wine-Like Flavors

“Behind the bar, wine is continuing to emerge as a true cocktail ingredient, not just a modifier, whether that is sherry and Madeira or Riesling and Pinot Noir. They add acidity, texture, and complexity without overpowering a drink, and give us a lot of creative flexibility. It resonates with guests who want something layered and interesting without jumping to high-proof spirits.” —Will Patton, managing partner, Press Club, Washington, D.C.

“I predict verjus rouge will be the next quiet star of low-ABV cocktails. It offers a juicy, red-fruited tartness that is bright without being sharp, and it layers beautifully with wine and sake. As more guests look for lighter cocktails that still have a thoughtful profile, verjus rouge adds the perfect pop of acidity, making a drink feel refreshing and nuanced without overpowering other elements.” —Dylan Capello, beverage director, Launchpad Hospitality (Nami Nori and Postcard Bakery), NYC

MSG… and Umami in General

“The savory cocktail movement shows no signs of slowing in 2026, and its next evolution is leaning into umami, with MSG quietly making its way behind the bar. Once misunderstood, monosodium glutamate has been re-embraced by chefs and bartenders alike for its ability to heighten flavor and add depth, now appearing in award-winning cocktails across top drink programs. On menus, it may be referenced subtly as liquid aminos or coconut aminos, or woven in seamlessly without mention at all, letting the enhanced balance and savoriness speak for itself.” —Josef Griz, general manager, Darling Rooftop, NYC

“I think an ingredient that we’ll see becoming more commonplace in cocktailing is MSG. Adding a little MSG to a saline solution works to enhance so many different kinds of cocktails. MSG amplifies savory notes, helps to balance sweetness, and makes something citrusy and tart pop a little bit more.” —Emma Rice, bar director, North of Bourbon, Lexington, Ky.

Passion Fruit

“Passion fruit will absolutely be one of 2026’s defining flavors. It’s such an amazingly versatile fruit, bringing bright acidity and lush tropical aromas to any libation. Thanks to incredible liquors that use real passion fruit, like Chinola, and the already-seen resurgence of the Pornstar Martini, it is finally getting the appreciation it deserves from today’s cocktail aficionados.” —Niko Imbert, head bartender and senior vice president of hospitality, Bon Vivants, Nassau, Bahamas

Yuzu

“Yuzu is a Japanese citrus that offers a complex, aromatic, and intense flavor profile. It’s often described as a hybrid of lemon, grapefruit, and mandarin orange, but with a unique floral and pine-like edge that makes it stand apart from common citrus. In a cocktail culture that’s increasingly moving toward sophistication, yuzu provides an instant hit of high-drama aroma and flavor that is both exotic and familiar. Its aromatic complexity can elevate a simple sour into a complex, multi-layered experience.

“The key element driving its popularity is the freshness factor, which ties directly into the ingredient’s recent surge in availability. While exotic citrus can be difficult to consistently source, making bartenders hesitant to build signature cocktails around them, this is rapidly changing for yuzu. We are now seeing the fruit being successfully grown locally in the U.S., with established farms in California and New Jersey (like Bhumi Growers’ Flavors by Bhumi). This local cultivation solves the ‘fresh supply’ problem, making fresh yuzu more reliable and affordable for commercial use.” —Ricardo Rodriguez, bar manager, La Otra and Lita, Aberdeen, N.J.

Condensed Milk

“I’ve been on my condensed milk soapbox for a while now, so it’s been amazing to see more people finally jumping on the train. Sure, it’s not a new ingredient, but it’s been popping up all over — people milk-punching with it, boiling the cans into arequipe (a.k.a. dulce de leche), and generally treating it like the sweet, creamy hero it is.

“Cocktail-wise, it shines in milk punches, but any sour that wants a little sweetness and a soft dairy forehead kiss works beautifully. I’ve been trying a passion fruit sour with coffee and condensed milk, and honestly? It slaps. The mouthfeel is rich, the consistency is reliable, and yes, it’s sweet. But let’s be real: Who among us is anti-sweetness? Happy to see the world catching up to the condensed milk agenda.” —Oscar Simoza, director of spirits, BCB3 Hospitality, Boston

Berries — But Not the Usual Suspects

“I think bartenders are going to keep exploring lesser-known fruits. I’d love to see other berries like cloudberries, mulberries, and sea buckthorn begin to take the spotlight. They offer vivid, complex acidity and aroma, and they give bartenders new terrain to play in.

“Since they’re fruits, you’ll mostly see them in shaken cocktails, but they’re also perfect for clarified applications, especially milk punches. Lemon and lime will always be great, and acid-adjusting is useful, but expanding our palette of flavor and acidity is the next real frontier, at least from where I’m sitting.” —Cody Pruitt, owner, Chateau Royale and Libertine, NYC

*Quotes edited for clarity.

