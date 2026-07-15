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In American whiskey, bourbon reigns supreme, a position supported by measures both quantitative (sales) and qualitative (fame). But it’s far from the country’s only whiskey style. The U.S. boasts a range of other categories, including some that predate bourbon itself.

Many are codified by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), the federal authority on the matter. But the TTB is generally more concerned about details like proof points and cask types than exactly where a spirit is produced. Bourbon, rye, wheat whiskey, and American single malt can meet requirements so long as they’re produced on U.S. soil. Today, for example, bourbon is made in all 50 states.

That hasn’t precluded the growth of regional styles. Some — like Tennessee whiskey and Indiana rye — have state-level recognition; they exist in an official capacity, albeit a rung below federal definitions. Others are far more informal, emerging from broadly shared practices and bound by industry terminology. Even more are truly nascent, with trends a touch too vague to make our final list. (We’re looking at you, New England and California.)

Below, we’ve mapped America’s most prominent regional whiskey styles, by either state or area as appropriate. Descriptions for each follow in alphabetical order.

Empire Rye

In 2015, six New York distilleries joined forces to create the Empire Rye designation. Today, the category and its standards are managed by the Empire Rye Whiskey Association, a private industry group that currently lists 19 member distilleries. (The group holds the Empire Rye trademark and certification mark.) To qualify as Empire Rye, a spirit must meet the following requirements:

75 percent of the mash bill must be New York-grown rye. (This is consistent with the New York Farm Distiller Class D requirement.)

Distilled to no more than 160 proof

Aged at least two years in new charred oak barrels

Cannot enter the barrel at more than 115 proof. (This is in contrast to the national standard for rye, which is 125 proof.)

Must be produced — from mashing to aging — at a single distillery in New York

Indiana Rye

For several decades, Indiana has been the country’s modern epicenter for rye. That’s mostly due to the historic Ross & Squibb Distillery, a former Seagram’s and LDI facility now owned by MGP. And while Ross & Squibb is best known for its 95/5 mash bill, “Indiana Rye Whiskey” encompasses a broader category of spirit specific to the Hoosier State. In 2021, the category received official recognition via Indiana House Bill 1409. To qualify, a spirit must meet the following requirements:

Manufactured in Indiana

Distilled from a mash bill of at least 51 percent rye

Distilled to no more than 160 proof

Aged in new, charred white oak barrels

Cannot enter the barrel at more than 125 proof

Aged for at least two years in an Indiana rack house

Bottled at no less than 80 proof

Kentucky Bourbon

American whiskey’s most pervasive myth? Bourbon has to be made in Kentucky. That’s far from the truth, and so long as it fits specific guidelines, bourbon can be made anywhere in the U.S., from sea to shining sea. But “Kentucky bourbon” still carries a unique weight, reinforced by generations of production and a market that gives extra weight to whiskey produced in the Bluegrass State.

Kentucky bourbon is also (somewhat) protected by a layer of state law. According to Kentucky Revised Statutes Section 244.370, it’s not enough that spirits marketed as Kentucky whiskeys be distilled there. In order to be marketed as “Kentucky bourbon” (or any category of whiskey implying Kentucky origin), the whiskey must also be aged in oak barrels for at least one year in-state. That prevents companies from taking fresh distillate from a Kentucky distillery, moving it to another state for aging, and still calling it Kentucky bourbon.

Kentucky-Style Rye

Kentucky-style rye isn’t a formal definition or standard. Instead, it generally refers to rye whiskey (most famously produced in Kentucky) from a “barely legal” mash bill right at or just above 51 percent rye — the federally mandated minimum. Most Kentucky-style rye features a significant corn component. And while that extra corn tends to lend a sweetness familiar to bourbon drinkers, Kentucky-style rye’s origins are largely economic. Corn is historically a cheaper grain that appealed to distillers in a state already making lots of bourbon.

Maryland Rye

An informal, historical designation, opinions differ on what traditionally constituted Maryland rye. Pre-Prohibition, the grain was plentiful across the Mid-Atlantic. Maryland’s rye whiskeys were known for a characteristically sweet profile, and the style was also produced in other East Coast states. Similar to Kentucky-style rye, that sweetness may have come from the inclusion of corn in the mash, sometimes between 20 and 30 percent. Or perhaps it had less to do with grain and more to do with what came right before bottling. Whiskey historian and author Mike Veach contends the sweetness was derived from additives such as fruit juice, a practice that would be stymied by the Pure Food and Drug Act of 1906. The historic definition of Maryland rye remains a hotly debated topic. Fortunately, that hasn’t stopped contemporary distillers like Sagamore from crafting their own successful spins on the style.

Pacific Northwest Malt

One of the most informal categories on our list, Pacific Northwest malt whiskey is nonetheless a noteworthy style that first emerged during the mid-2000s. In need of talent, upstart distilleries looked to veterans of the craft beer boom. Indeed, many distillery founders were experienced brewers themselves, and some turned to locally sourced beer for early distillation runs. The resulting malts helped foster new flavor profiles in American whiskey. Operations like Seattle’s Westland and Portland’s Westward became important backers of the American single malt movement, leading to federal category recognition in 2025.

Pennsylvania Rye

Long before Kentucky, Pennsylvania topped America’s whiskey hierarchy. By the late 18th century, it was our young nation’s leading producer, with production centered along the Monongahela River. (Back then, the style was commonly referred to as “Monongahela rye,” and today the terms are used somewhat interchangeably.) The whiskey was characterized by little to no corn in the mash bill, relying on high rye percentages that contributed to hallmark spice.

A litany of factors — including the 1794 Whiskey Rebellion — pushed farmers and distillers west, laying the groundwork for bourbon’s development. Today, Pennsylvania producers like Liberty Pole, Dad’s Hat, Stoll & Wolfe, and Ponfeigh are producing their own takes on the spirit, and many focus on traditionally inspired mash bills containing just rye and barley. The Pennsylvania Distillers Guild, an industry group, is currently supporting legislation that would recognize rye as Pennsylvania’s official state spirit.

Rocky Mountain Single Malts

Another informal category that started around the mid-aughts, distillers across the Rocky Mountains share much in common with their counterparts in the Pacific Northwest, particularly in regard to brewing pedigrees. There’s likely overlap between the regions, and producers like Idaho’s Warfield Distillery could reasonably lay claim to both. But if there’s one major differentiator, it’s the environment. In the Rockies, high elevations and dry climates create unique conditions for aging whiskey — which distillers can happily leverage to create unique flavors, often over shorter timespans.

Southwest Mesquite Smoked

It’s tough to say definitively who first thought to smoke malt with mesquite. But most would credit Elaine and Stephen Paul, founders of Arizona’s Whiskey Del Bac. Their “mesquited” whiskeys took inspiration from Scotland’s peated malts, with a decidedly Southwestern twist. From Southern California to New Mexico and Texas, other distillers have followed suit, largely with smoke-influenced American single malts.

Tennessee Whiskey

It’s time to settle an argument: Tennessee whiskey is technically bourbon. But not all bourbon qualifies as Tennessee whiskey, a distinction formalized in 2013 with Tennessee House Bill No. 1084. The bill codified the rules around Tennessee whiskey, which a spirit must fulfill to use the label:

Manufactured in Tennessee

Made of at least 51 percent corn

Distilled to no more than 160 proof

Aged in new, charred oak barrels in Tennessee

Cannot enter the barrel at more than 125 proof

Bottled at no less than 80 proof

Filtered through maple charcoal prior to aging

The maple charcoal stipulation is the key differentiator, a step referred to as the Lincoln County Process. There is one exception, however. Prichard’s does not undertake the step but was given a grandfather exemption, making it the only such whiskey to legally carry the Tennessee whiskey designation.

Texas Whiskey

There’s no single, nationally recognized definition for what Texas whiskey should (or shouldn’t) be. But at least one industry group is working to change that with “Certified Texas Whiskey,” a mark indicating 100 percent Texas-made and Texas-aged whiskeys. The latter parameter is especially important and would require barrels to mature through “real Texas seasons” before bottling. Across a range of styles including bourbon, rye, and single malt, Texas whiskeys have become known for their bold profiles, the result of intensely hot weather and pronounced seasonal fluctuations. (Think dark, deeply oaked whiskey at five years or younger.)

As with many styles, there are notable exceptions to the Texas whiskey stereotype. More refined and elegant bottlings emerge each year. But perhaps that variation befits the Lone Star State: As with everything else, the whiskey spectrum really is bigger in Texas.

*Image retrieved from Krisada via stock.adobe.com