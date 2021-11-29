RumChata, a rum-based cream liqueur with a horchata-inspired flavor profile, has for years been a sensation across the Midwest — Wisconsin in particular — but has more recently soared in popularity across the country. Why? Some may point to its familiar, crowd-pleasing notes of vanilla and cinnamon, while others might attribute its rise to the success of the cream liqueur category in general.

Either way, if you’ve ever come across RumChata, you know that it’s delicious and lends itself well to sweet, creamy drinks. So the next time you have a bottle and aren’t sure what to make, here are eight delightful RumChata cocktails that will not disappoint.

With the addition of vanilla vodka and Fireball cinnamon whiskey, this simple cocktail sees RumChata magically transform into a beloved breakfast cereal. Top it off with a cinnamon stick and a cinnamon sugar rim, and enjoy.

Don't miss a drop! Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Looking to spice up your White Russian? We’ve got you covered. The drink — typically made with vodka, half and half, and Kahlua — is upgraded with the addition of RumChata and a cinnamon-rimmed glass. The result is a drink that even the Dude would approve of.

This Piña Colada-like concoction will transport you to paradise. Ingredients including pineapple juice, coconut milk, mint, and, of course, RumChata combine into a tropical delight ideal for any time of year.

This boozy cocktail contains peppermint schnapps, coconut rum, and RumChata. From its powdered sugar rim to its frothy white texture, this sweet and festive tipple is like a snow day in a glass.

A lazy mixologist’s dream, this two-ingredient combo is an ideal after-dinner drink to sip alongside holiday desserts. Combine RumChata and Kahlua, and serve over ice in small glasses ideal for savoring.

Coffee and RumChata might just be our new favorite caffeinated cocktail. If you’re an iced coffee person, sub in cold brew. And don’t forget plenty of whipped cream on top.

Made with apple cider (or apple juice), RumChata, and brandy shaken with ice, the drink takes the Appletini to a whole new level. Top it with ground cinnamon for added aromatics.

The holidays aren’t complete without a cup of hot cocoa. This recipe adds in RumChata and vanilla extract to the usual suspects: cocoa powder, sugar, milk, and heavy cream. Top it off with marshmallows to complete the look.