From the time it was used as a medicinal remedy to ward off everything from stomach ailments to serious diseases, amaro has evolved a lot. The elixir was first made in Italy centuries ago by monks, but now you might recognize it as the bitter, herbal liqueur served as after-dinner digestif or used as an ingredient in modern classic cocktails like the Black Manhattan and the Paper Plane.

These days, shelves are lined with countless types of amaro in a wide range of colors and styles. From big name brands like Fernet-Branca and Cynar to small-batch alpine delights and a growing number of American-made bottles, the number of options is dizzying for a drinker who wants to learn more about the category.

For those interested in tasting their way through this versatile spirit, we pulled together seven essential producers. From historic recipes to new developments in the world of amaro both in Italy and around the world, the bottles made by these eight companies are a great place to start.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Ramazzotti

Let’s start with the founding father of amaro: Ramazzotti. While it’s likely that people made amaro at home for many generations, Ausano Ramazzotti launched the world’s first commercially available amaro in 1815. The bitter spirit was made of 33 ingredients and promoted as a secret recipe, the same one the brand still sticks to today under Pernod Ricard. First produced in Milan, the amaro catapulted a category onto the market that now can be enjoyed around the world.

Fratelli Branca Distillerie

If you hang around a bar for long enough, chances are you’ll try Fernet-Branca. The namesake product produced by Fratelli Branca Distillerie in Milan has become a go-to bartender’s handshake shot over the years. But before it was tossed back by bartenders and their favorite barflies, it was invented in 1845 by Bernardino Branca to serve as a medicinal beverage. Fratelli Branca Distillerie has since expanded to produce other products like Carpano Antica Formula vermouth, Punt a Mes, Caffè Borghetti coffee liqueur, and a bracing, minty amaro called Branca Menta that’s another must-try.

Campari Group

Campari is best known for its iconic red aperitivo. But over the years the company has become a behemoth and now is responsible for backing some of the best amaro on the market. Its portfolio includes Braulio, the beloved minty bottle of alpine amaro that dates back to 1875; Cynar, which is the most well-known version of carciofo amari made with artichokes; and Averna, a circa-1868 Sicilian favorite, as part of its portfolio. Although Campari Group now produces the bottles, many of these brands are still family- run and retain their original recipes.

Grupo Montenegro

If Stanislao Cobianchi had become a priest, we would likely never have this iconic bottle of amaro. In an effort to skirt his father’s wishes for his future, Cobianchi took off on a cargo ship where he discovered barks, fruits, flowers, and other botanicals that would later inform his creation: Amaro Montenegro, a bitter brand established in 1885 in Bologna, Italy. It was originally launched as Elisir Lungavita or “elixir of long life,” but the brand later changed its name in honor of Princess Elena of Montenegro, who was the queen of Italy from 1900 to 1945. The bottle remains a favorite for its approachable flavor profile and subtle sweetness.

Nonino Distillatori

Amaro Nonino is a family-owned distillery currently run by sisters Elisabetta, Cristina, and Antonella Nonino, the fifth generation to helm the business. The family first started making alcohol with grappa in 1897, and it actually wasn’t until 1933 that amaro was added to the repertoire by third-generation distiller Antonio Nonino. Unlike some bitters that stay true to an original formula, Amaro Nonino’s recipe has changed a handful of times over the years, landing on its flagship bottle of Amaro Nonino Quintessentia that’s lighter in color and smoother compared to other amari with rich caramel and fruit characteristics. In the cocktail world, Amaro Nonino is best known for its supporting role in the bourbon-based Paper Plane.

St. Agrestis

While amaro’s history lies in Italy, brands around the world are getting in on the action, including several noteworthy artisanal producers in New York. Brooklyn-based St. Agrestis was the state’s first contemporary amaro when it came on the scene in 2014. The brand is known for its uniquely careful approach, taking 20 herbs, spices, flowers, roots, seeds, and citrus and individually macerating each in cane distillate before composing the final blend. Thoughtful technique helped the brand expand to produce a red bitter aperitivo and Paradiso Aperitivo — and now it’s become most well known for its non-alcoholic bottled Negroni dubbed the Phony Negroni.

Pathfinder

Another modern-day example is The Pathfinder. The Seattle-born company launched in 2021 with a bottle of fermented and distilled hemp-based liquid and quickly could be found at some of the best bars across the country. This genre-bending bottle doesn’t call itself amaro, but it contains hallmark ingredients like angelica root, wormwood, and other botanicals. It drinks like any other rich, complex amaro on this list — but it’s completely alcohol-free, further pushing the limits of what the amaro category can look like today.